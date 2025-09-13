Session 40: The Attempted Assassination of President Ronald Reagan
Hey Crimestituents! It's time to gavel in another session of your favorite political true crime podcast.I'm your host, Harley, and today we are discussing the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan, who was not John Hinckley's first target - and no, the shooting was not politically motivated. Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.Sources:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Hinckley_Jr.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attempted_assassination_of_Ronald_Reaganhttps://www.famous-trials.com/johnhinckleyhttps://people.com/politics/john-hinckley-jr-now-in-virginia-after-reagan-assassination-attempt/gavel strike by odditonicinstrumental music by Dmitry Taras
Session 39: The Murder of Preston Taulbee in the U.S. Capitol
Hey Crimestituents! It's time to gavel in another session of your favorite political true crime podcast.I'm your host, Harley, and today we are discussing the murder of former Congressman Preston Taulbee, who was shot in the halls of Congress by his arch nemesis.Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.Sources:https://skepticalinquirer.org/newsletter/murder-in-the-u-s-capitol-and-the-ghost-of-william-p-taulbee/https://bioguide.congress.gov/search/bio/T000055https://www.npr.org/2007/02/19/7447550/a-historic-killing-in-the-capitol-buildinghttps://ghostsofdc.org/2024/01/26/taulbee-kincaid-feud-capitol-shooting/https://www.newspapers.com/image/32457944/?match=1&terms=%22kincaid%22%20AND%20%22taulbee%22%20https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_P._Taulbee?utm_source=chatgpt.comgavel strike by odditonicinstrumental music by Dmitry Taras
Session 38: Robert Telles and the Murder of Journalist Jeff German
Hey Crimestituents! It's time to gavel in another session of your favorite political true crime podcast.I'm your host, Harley, and today we are discussing the murder of journalist Jeff German, who was uncovering the corruption and affair of local politician Robert Telles. Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.Sources:https://www.the-sun.com/news/12314488/robert-telles-found-guilty-murder-jeff-german/?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://abcnews.go.com/US/nevada-politician-robert-telles-sentenced-life-killing-journalist/story?id=114853148&utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://nypost.com/2024/08/23/us-news/ex-democratic-las-vegas-politician-accused-of-murdering-veteran-journalist-stumped-when-confronted-with-surprise-text-message-at-trial/?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeff_German?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://www.reviewjournal.com/investigations/county-office-in-turmoil-with-secret-video-and-claims-of-bullying-hostility-2577147/?utm_campaign=widget&utm_medium=latest&utm_source=staff_jeff-german&utm_term=County%20office%20in%20turmoil%20with%20secret%20video%20and%20claims%20of%20bullying%2C%20hostilityhttps://www.reviewjournal.com/investigations/embattled-county-official-losing-re-election-bid-posts-angry-letter-2594362/?utm_campaign=widget&utm_medium=latest&utm_source=staff_jeff-german&utm_term=Embattled%20county%20official%20losing%20re-election%20bid%2C%20posts%20angry%20letterhttps://www.npr.org/2024/10/16/nx-s1-5155054/las-vegas-reporter-murder-official-sentencedgavel strike by odditonicinstrumental music by Dmitry Taras
Session 37: Mary Surratt and the Plot to Assassinate Abraham Lincoln (Part IV) feat. Dr. Matthew Champagne
Hey Crimestituents! It's time to gavel in another session of your favorite political true crime podcast.I'm your host, Harley, and today we are discussing part four (of four) of Mary Surratt and the plot to assassinate Abraham Lincoln. Are you surprised that John Wilkes Booth’s name doesn’t appear in the title? I am too, so let’s get into it. Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.Sources:Hanged! Mary Surratt and the Plot to Assassinate Abraham Lincoln by Sarah Miller gavel strike by odditonicinstrumental music by Dmitry Taras
Session 36: Mary Surratt and the Plot to Assassinate Abraham Lincoln (Part III)
Hey Crimestituents! It's time to gavel in another session of your favorite political true crime podcast.I'm your host, Harley, and today we are discussing part three of Mary Surratt and the plot to assassinate Abraham Lincoln. Are you surprised that John Wilkes Booth’s name doesn’t appear in the title? I am too, so let’s get into it. Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.Sources:Hanged! Mary Surratt and the Plot to Assassinate Abraham Lincoln by Sarah Miller https://fords.org/https://www.iment.com/maida/familytree/burnett/nyt-28apr1865.htm?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://lincolnconspirators.com/the-trial/may-19-1865/?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lewis_Powell_%28conspirator%29?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Surratt?utm_source=chatgpt.com#cite_note-Turner156-110https://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/lincolnconspiracy/lincolnaccount.html?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samuel_Muddhttps://famous-trials.com/lincoln/2144-atzerodt?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://www.nps.gov/foth/learn/historyculture/the-lincoln-conspirators.htm?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Atzerodt?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://www.loc.gov/collections/abraham-lincoln-papers/articles-and-essays/assassination-of-president-abraham-lincoln/https://fords.org/lincolns-assassination/investigating-the-assassination/manhunt-for-booth/?0#manhunt-the-maphttps://archive.org/details/bewarepeopleweep0000turn/mode/1upgavel strike by odditonicinstrumental music by Dmitry Taras
