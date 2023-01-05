Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Bloody FM
Available Episodes

5 of 757
  • I Am The Dark Triad & Into the Deep
    I Am The Dark Triad***Written by: Paul Caseley and Narrated by: JV Hampton-VanSant***Into the Deep***Written by: Jamie Anne and Narrated by: Megan McDuffee***Check out our reward tiers at patreon.com/creepypod***Title music by Alex Aldea Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/4/2023
    41:39
  • Creepaway Camp 2023 - Day 9: The Screamer's Forest & The Camp in the White Mountains
    The Screamer's Forest***Narrated by: Nate DuFort***Link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/The_Screamer%27s_Forest***The Camp in the White Mountains***Written by: Death4***Link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/The_Camp_in_the_White_Mountains***https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/***Check out our reward tiers at patreon.com/creepypod***Sound Design by Pacific Obadiah***Title music by Alex Aldea Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    1:04:14
  • Creepaway Camp 2023 - Day 8: The Northern Woods of Western Mass & Out There, In The Woods, I Run Every Night
    The Northern Woods of Western Mass***Written by: whatsurgentsays and Narrated by: Jimmy Ferrer***Link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/The_Northern_Woods_of_Western_Mass***Out There, In The Woods, I Run Every Night***Written by: Olivia White and Narrated by: Rissa Montanez***https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/***Check out our reward tiers at patreon.com/creepypod***Sound Design by Pacific Obadiah***Title music by Alex Aldea Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    53:27
  • Creepaway Camp 2023 - Day 7: Camp Camp & Camp Omega
    Camp Camp***Link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Camp_Camp***Written by: Mak Ralston***Camp Omega***Link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Camp_Omega***Narrated by: Cole Burkhardt***https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/***Check out our reward tiers at patreon.com/creepypod***Sound Design by Pacific Obadiah***Title music by Alex Aldea Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/24/2023
    48:03
  • Creepaway Camp 2023 - Day 6: Jacob's Revenge & The Forest of Three
    Jacob's Revenge***Written and narrated by Owen McCuen***The Forest of Three***Link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/The_Forest_of_Three***Written by: Cdaley and Narrated by: JV Hampton-VanSant***https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/***Check out our reward tiers at patreon.com/creepypod***Sound Design by Pacific Obadiah***Title music by Alex Aldea Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    50:08

About Creepy

From creator Jon Grilz, a collection of the most famous and disturbing creepypastas and urban legends in the world. Listener discretion is advised. Stories requests can be made on twitter @creepypod or via email at [email protected]

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

