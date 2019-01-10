Creative Processing with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Pushing Boundaries & Yourself / Jessica Alba, Actress and Entrepreneur

"You have to push yourself outside of your comfort zone. You have to allow yourself to fail. Once you get over the fear of failure, then you will start to find where your happiness lies, and if 'good enough' is sufficient or not." - Jessica Alba This is the last episode of the season! I've really enjoyed the podcast medium, and I appreciate the audience that this show has gathered, so thank you for listening. The guest this week is Jessica Alba. She's an incredibly successful actress and entrepreneur. She co-founded The Honest Company, which has not only been extremely successful and lucrative, but also something that's positive. She's acted in a number of movies including Honey, Into the Blue, Good Luck Chuck, Fantastic Four, and Sin City (where we first got to know each other). She's incredibly talented, smart, and just such a cool person. She continues to push herself beyond her limits, which I think is what makes her the perfect guest to answer this week's question from Rochelle Connery from Anchorage, Alaska. Rochelle asked, "Any hints on how to push myself to achieve more than just 'good enough?'" Jessica is clearly someone who continues to push boundaries. We had a great conversation about finding equilibrium and balance amongst pressure and stress, getting over the fear of failure, how to battle insecurity, using boundaries to expand your creativity, and how Jessica has used stereotypes and low expectations to drive herself and empower others. Even though this is the last episode, you can ask a question or continue the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the #creativeprocessing. And, if you're feeling inspired, check out HITRECORD.org/creativeprocessing, where we're making art about some of the topics we discussed in these episodes. ABOUT THE GUEST: Jessica Alba, Founder of The Honest Company, is a globally recognized business leader, entrepreneur, advocate, actress and New York Times bestselling author. The Honest Company® is a mission-driven company dedicated to empowering people to live happy, healthy lives by providing thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective baby, personal care and beauty products. In 2013 Jessica authored the New York Times bestselling book, The Honest Life, a practical guide for parents to create a safe and healthy life for their families. Jessica has appeared on the cover of Forbes' "Self-Made Women" issue and was among the top twenty of Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in Business, one of CNBC's Next List of Rebels, Leaders and Innovators, and one of Fortune's 10 Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs. SELECTED LINKS: Connect with Jessica: -Instagram: @jessicaalba -Twitter: @jessicalba -Facebook: @JessicaAlba Movies Mentioned: -Honey (2003) -Into the Blue (2005) -Good Luck Chuck (2007) -Fantastic Four (2005) -Sin City (2005) -Jaws (1975) -Gumby (1995) TV Shows Mentioned: -3rd Rock from the Sun (NBC, 1996-2001) -Fleabag (BBC, 2016-2019) -Saturday Night Live (NBC, 1975- ) People Mentioned: -Rian Johnson (Filmmaker) -Cash Warren (Producer) -Tom Hanks (Actor) -John Lithgow (Actor) -Kristen Johnston (Actress) -French Stewart (Actor) -Jane Curtin (Actress) -James Cameron (Filmmaker) -Steven Spielberg (Filmmaker) -Lorne Michaels (Producer) -Jennifer Lopez (Actress/Singer) Philosophies/Theories Mentioned: -80/20 Rule -Wabi Sabi -Myers-Briggs Test (TAKE IT HERE) -Nature v. Nurture (Also mentioned in Ep. 5 Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear and Ep. 6 Liv Boeree)