EP385: Music Career Profit Maximizers And How To Use Them

Most artists wait way too long to offer something premium to their fans… In this episode of Creative Juice, Jack and Circa break down profit maximizers that create unforgettable experiences for your fans and unlock serious revenue in your music career! Learn when to start selling high ticket in your online store, what to offer, and how to keep it simple so that you don't get overwhelmed! If you've been building a fan base and wondering how to drive more profit in your music business, this episode is your blueprint for unlocking a new level of monetization of your audience! DISCOVER: What High Ticket Offers Look Like For Artists Why These Offers Are Usually The Last Thing Artists Try How To Know When You’re Ready To Introduce One Who Your High Ticket Fans Are (And What They Want) What Tradeoffs Come With Premium Offers (And How To Handle Them) How To Audit Your Business For High Ticket Potential How To Create Simple Profit Maximizers Without Overcomplicating It RESOURCES: Learn The Top Music Marketing Strategies Inside IndiePRO EP383: Offers We Wish Every Artist Knew About EP384: How To Eliminate Your Music Marketing Budget Join Us In The Indepreneur Discord Server! Looking to expand your team or need marketing help? Apply to work with IndieX!