EP386: Ready, Fire, Aim For Artists - How To Launch Faster In Your Music Business
As an artist, it's easy to feel stuck waiting for the perfect moment to launch something for your fans. There's a better way forward... In this episode of Creative Juice, Jack and Circa explore how to move faster in your music business by adopting a "learning as you go" mindset and using it to validate fan demand! Learn how to test ideas, launch quicker, and build offers, marketing campaigns, and more without getting trapped in overthinking, second-guessing, or perfectionism! If you're holding off on launching ANYTHING because you're not sure your fans will dig it, this episode will give you the mindset and tools to take action today! DISCOVER: Why Speed Is Your Best Friend In Music Marketing How To Prototype Your Way To Fan Demand What Questions To Ask Before You Build (or Launch) Anything How To Create "Disposable" Products That Still Make An Impact Why Safe Testing Grounds Help You Build Faster What MVPs (Minimum Viable Products) Look Like In Artist Businesses How To Order Tasks And Remove Bottlenecks
EP385: Music Career Profit Maximizers And How To Use Them
Most artists wait way too long to offer something premium to their fans… In this episode of Creative Juice, Jack and Circa break down profit maximizers that create unforgettable experiences for your fans and unlock serious revenue in your music career! Learn when to start selling high ticket in your online store, what to offer, and how to keep it simple so that you don't get overwhelmed! If you've been building a fan base and wondering how to drive more profit in your music business, this episode is your blueprint for unlocking a new level of monetization of your audience! DISCOVER: What High Ticket Offers Look Like For Artists Why These Offers Are Usually The Last Thing Artists Try How To Know When You're Ready To Introduce One Who Your High Ticket Fans Are (And What They Want) What Tradeoffs Come With Premium Offers (And How To Handle Them) How To Audit Your Business For High Ticket Potential How To Create Simple Profit Maximizers Without Overcomplicating It
EP384: How To Eliminate Your Music Marketing Budget
What if your music marketing could pay for itself? For artists with the right offer, it can... In this episode of Creative Juice, Jack and Circa continue our series on offers and dive into a powerful strategy that can eliminate your marketing budget altogether! Learn how the right offer, placed at the right point in your funnel, can fund your growth while building your fanbase at the same time! If you've ever hesitated to invest in marketing your music because of budget concerns, this episode will help you rethink how your offers and your budget should ACTUALLY work together! DISCOVER: What A Self-Liquidating Offer Is (And What It's Not) Why SLOs Teach You How To Spend Money To Make Money How To Find The "Liquidation Point" In Your Fan Journey What Most Marketers Don't Tell You About Self-Liquidating Offers How Big Brand Marketing Works What To Do When An Offer Doesn't Work The First Time Why Your Goal Is To Sell Full Price, But Get Paid On The Way
EP383: Offers We Wish Every Artist Knew About
What's up Indies welcome back to Creative Juice, this is the podcast where we cover growing and monetizing your fan base and building your music career with marketing strategies that are working RIGHT NOW based on what we see every day at our music marketing agency and across our community of thousands of artists and bands, I hope you enjoy and subscribe. I'm your host Jack McCarthy and with me as always is my co-captain Circa, what's up dude? Go beyond bundles, variants, and presaves...Offers we wish every artist knew about and used in their business -Self liquidating offer -Bribes -High ticket offers the concept of the offer answering the question of why aren't i persausive/getting what i want feature so that benefit how your content is making offers the unfair advantage artists have when it comes to lead generation/bribes attention and access is a currency why artists cap their potential with bribes breaking down early access asking what else
EP382: Make It Count and Load Up Your Next Release
Should you focus your music marketing before your release or after it drops? We get this question all the time. The real answer? You need both... In this episode of Creative Juice, Jack and Circa break down how to build an effective release plan that actually converts your fans' attention into impact! From stacking bonuses ahead of streaming drops to building experiences for your fans, learn how to make every moment of your release count! If you've ever felt lost planning your next release or you want to rethink how you roll out new music, this episode will show you how to load up the right way! DISCOVER: Why The Best Marketing Happens Before And After Your Release Drops How To Build A Timeline That Drives Action (Not Just Hype) What To Do Instead Of Chasing Pre-Saves How To Create Fan Experiences That Lead To Real Results Why Industry Advice Leans Too Heavily On Pre-Release Promotion What To Ask Yourself When Planning A Launch How To Avoid Overplanning And Actually Ship Your Release
