Join Joseph Coniglio, director of ITIF’s Schumpeter Project on Competition Policy, as he inaugurates Creative Discussion: An Antitrust Podcast by engaging in an in-depth discussion with Herb Hovenkamp, James G. Dinan Professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Dubbed the “Dean of Antitrust” by The New York Times, Hovenkamp shares his career journey, insights on his influential Areeda-Hovenkamp Treatise, and perspectives on significant antitrust issues such as the consumer welfare standard and current antitrust litigation targeting Big Tech.