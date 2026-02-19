Open app
radio.net
Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF)
    Alden Abbott on the Chicago School, the Neo-Brandeisian Experiment, and the Future of Conservative Antitrust

    2/17/2026 | 33 mins.
    Joseph V. Coniglio hosts the second episode of a new antitrust speaker series and interviews Alden Abbott, senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and an advisory board member of the Antitrust Education Project.​ They discuss antitrust’s Chicago Revolution, Neo-Brandeisian enforcement, and the Google & Meta cases.
    Creative Discussion, Episode One: Herb Hovenkamp

    1/20/2026 | 38 mins.
    Join Joseph Coniglio, director of ITIF’s Schumpeter Project on Competition Policy, as he inaugurates Creative Discussion: An Antitrust Podcast by engaging in an in-depth discussion with Herb Hovenkamp, James G. Dinan Professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Dubbed the “Dean of Antitrust” by The New York Times, Hovenkamp shares his career journey, insights on his influential Areeda-Hovenkamp Treatise, and perspectives on significant antitrust issues such as the consumer welfare standard and current antitrust litigation targeting Big Tech.

About Creative Discussion: An Antitrust Podcast

In today’s dynamic, high-tech economy, antitrust law is at an inflection point—but what does that mean, and what comes next? Creative Discussion: An Antitrust Podcast, hosted by Joseph Van Coniglio, director of ITIF’s Schumpeter Project on Competition Policy, features wide-ranging conversations with leading voices in competition policy. Each episode explores pressing antitrust issues shaping the modern economy alongside broader intellectual themes, blending rigorous analysis with guests’ personal experiences and perspectives.
