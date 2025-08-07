The Real State of the Union Summer 2025: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight Ahead with Eric Hovind & Tim Barton | Creation Today Show #435
Is America unraveling—morally, spiritually, and culturally? How did we get here, and what can we do about it?
Join Eric Hovind and Tim Barton to uncover the forgotten truths of America’s founding and expose the lies reshaping our nation today. From rewriting textbooks to removing God from the public square, today’s cultural chaos didn’t happen overnight. Tim reveals the shocking trajectory our country is on—and the biblical roadmap for getting back on track.
If you're concerned about where our nation is headed, this is a conversation you can’t afford to miss.
Watch this Podcast on Video at: https://creationtoday.org/on-demand-classes/the-real-state-of-the-union-summer-2025-faith-freedom-and-the-fight-ahead-creation-today-show-435/
Join Eric LIVE each Wednesday at 12 Noon CT for conversations with Experts. You can support this podcast by becoming a Creation Today Partner at CreationToday.org/Partner
Exploring Novarupta: The Eruption That Confirms Genesis with Eric Hovind & Pat Roy | Creation Today Show #434
In 1912, the Alaskan wilderness was rocked by the largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century—30 times more powerful than Mount St. Helens. It was called Novarupta.
A few years later, explorer Dr. Robert Griggs ventured into the blast zone and documented a land transformed by fire. His reports made the front page of National Geographic and ignited imaginations for generations.
Now, over a century later, Creation Scientist Pat Roy picks up where Griggs left off—retracing his steps into the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes with one goal: to uncover the forgotten evidence that points to the truth of biblical history.
Join Eric Hovind and Pat Roy for a high-stakes, multimedia-rich retelling of an adventure that blends exploration, geology, and faith. What Pat discovers isn’t just ash and lava—it’s undeniable proof of the global Flood and the biblical Ice Age.
You’ll never look at volcanoes—or the Bible—the same way again.
Watch this Podcast on Video at: https://creationtoday.org/on-demand-classes/exploring-novarupta-the-eruption-that-confirms-genesis-creation-today-show-434/
100 Years Without God: The Legacy of the Scopes Trial with Eric Hovind | Creation Today Show #433
In 1925, a courtroom in Dayton, Tennessee became the stage for a cultural turning point—the Scopes "Monkey" Trial. But this wasn't just a debate about evolution vs. creation. It was the moment America began its bold experiment of removing God from the classroom—and eventually, from the culture.
Now, 100 years later, what has that experiment produced?
Join Eric Hovind to revisit the trial that put God and His Word on trial, exposing the strategy of the trial, the damage caused, and why so many Christians today are still unprepared to defend their faith under pressure. You’ll discover how Clarence Darrow's attack, William Jennings Bryan’s unpreparedness, and the ACLU's agenda launched a century of secularism—and why it’s time for a generation to rise up, reclaim truth, and end the experiment. This isn’t just a history lesson. It’s a wake-up call.
Watch this Podcast on Video at: https://creationtoday.org/on-demand-classes/100-years-without-god-the-legacy-of-the-scopes-trial-creation-today-show-433/
Masculine Mentorship: Restoring Biblical Manhood with Eric Hovind & Dr. Renton Rathbun | Creation Today Show #432
What does it really mean to be a man of God in today’s world?
In an age where masculinity is either mocked or misunderstood, the church is desperate for men who will rise up, lead their homes, disciple others, and reflect the character of Christ. But where do we begin?
Join Eric Hovind and special guest Dr. Renton Rathbun for a powerful conversation about Masculine Mentorship—the lost art of fatherhood, spiritual leadership, and biblical manhood. Together, we’ll explore how men can reclaim their God-given role in the family, the church, and the culture.
Whether you’re a dad, mentor, or simply a man who wants to follow God faithfully, this episode will equip and inspire you to lead with courage, conviction, and Christlike strength. It’s time to restore what’s been lost.
Watch this Podcast on Video at: https://creationtoday.org/on-demand-classes/masculine-mentorship-restoring-biblical-manhood-creation-today-show-432/
The Islamic Agenda: What Everyone Must Know with Eric Hovind & John Harris | Creation Today Show #431
Islam, just another religion—or a global movement with an agenda?
While many in the West see Islam as a peaceful belief system, its teachings and historical trajectory reveal a radically different picture—one that includes political conquest, global Sharia Law, and the elimination of opposing worldviews.
Join Eric Hovind and John Harris as they discuss the theological roots of Islam’s global expansion, why Islamic doctrine demands world submission, the stark contrast between the Kingdom of Christ and the Kingdom of Islam, and what Christians must understand to stand firm and respond with truth and love.
Watch this Podcast on Video at: https://creationtoday.org/on-demand-classes/the-islamic-agenda-what-everyone-must-know-creation-today-show-431/
