The Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast offers personal, practical coaching lessons that take the mystery out of leadership. In each episode of the Craig Groesch... More
Available Episodes
5 of 130
The Most Important Mindset You Need to Succeed
It’s rare that an organization lasts beyond the third generation. Why is that? In today’s episode, I explain the three generational mindsets and how you can lead your entire team to "think like an owner" no matter their age, role, or tenure. Watch video and download the leader guide: https://www.life.church/leadershippodcast/the-most-important-mindset-you-need-to-succeed/
5/4/2023
23:01
Donald Miller: 6 Keys to Growing Your Organization
As a leader, you're not only leading. You're leading towards growth. In this episode, New York Times bestseller and business coach Donald Miller shares six things you need to grow your business, church, or non-profit and build an organization that lasts. Watch video and download the leader guide: https://www.life.church/leadershippodcast/donald-miller-6-keys-to-growing-your-organization/
4/20/2023
34:25
Q&A with Amy Porterfield: Confidence and Courage in Business
Early in her career, Amy Porterfield felt insecure about her education and experience (or lack thereof.) Now a New York Times bestselling author and business coach, Amy shares how to grow into the confident, courageous leader you want to be. Watch video and download the leader guide: https://www.life.church/leadershippodcast/q-a-with-amy-porterfield-confidence-and-courage-in-business/
4/6/2023
47:10
Q&A with Lewis Howes: The Greatness Mindset
Success is always a good thing—until it isn’t. Join Craig’s conversation with pro athlete, podcaster, and New York Times bestselling author Lewis Howes, and learn why service always trumps success and how to develop your own “greatness mindset.”Watch video and download the leader guide: https://www.life.church/leadershippodcast/q-a-with-lewis-howes-the-greatness-mindset/
3/16/2023
53:45
8 Habits of Great Leaders, Part 2
The potential of your leadership is a reflection of the quality of your habits. In this episode, Craig outlines the final four habits many great leaders have in common. If you want to have a bigger impact, develop better habits. Watch video and download the leader guide: https://www.life.church/leadershippodcast/8-habits-of-great-leaders-part-2
The Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast offers personal, practical coaching lessons that take the mystery out of leadership. In each episode of the Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast, Craig brings you empowering insights and easy-to-understand takeaways you can use to lead yourself and lead your team. You’ll learn effective ways to grow as a leader, optimize your time, develop your team, and structure your organization.