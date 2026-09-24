Cracking Open with Molly Carroll

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
112 episodes
- I've interviewed over 100 people on this podcast, and this conversation hit me in a way none of the others have. It made me reflect deeply on my life and what is still holding me back. And if you've ever been curious about plant medicine, or want to learn anything about it, this is the episode to listen to.
Part of what hit me may be timing. I'm taking my daughter, my last kid, to college the day before you hear this episode. One day I'm scared and in tears, and the next I feel a little free, hearing a voice say, "It's your time, Molly, to get back more of you, your marriage, your career." It's a hodgepodge of emotions, and Kat's reassuring, loving, and wise voice gave me real comfort in this time of transition.
And oh my gosh, did this episode ever quench my thirst for answers about plant medicine!
Content note: This episode includes a firsthand account of a suicide attempt, plus discussion of addiction, trauma, and death. Please listen with care.
Kat is not only extensively trained in plant medicine, but she's also remarkably knowledgeable about its effects, its healing potential, and the laws surrounding it. She speaks to it medically, physically, emotionally, and spiritually, with a reported 1,000+ ayahuasca ceremonies behind her.
But I'd encourage anyone to listen, even if you're not interested in plant medicine, because she also talks about how to function in this world as a human. You'll hear morning and evening rituals, daily practices, and tips and tools to feel more balanced, joyful, and alive.
About Kat
Kat Courtney is a pioneer in the modern plant medicine space and a traditionally trained Ayahuasquera and Huachumera with over two decades of professional psychedelic experience. She apprenticed for 10+ years in the Shipibo-Conibo and Quechua-Lamista traditions, and she's the author of Plant Medicine Mystery School Vol 1. She leads Master Plant Diets in person and remotely, offers shamanic coaching, and is a certified death doula.
In this conversation, she shares the moment her life cracked open in her early 20s, how ayahuasca became the missing piece in her healing, and why she believes the hardest moments of our lives hold the greatest gifts.
In this episode:
Surviving a suicide attempt and choosing to go on “a mission to heal”
Why your pain is valid, even when it doesn’t match your life story
SSRIs as a life raft vs. plant medicines as a way to “close trauma loops”
Ibogaine for addiction and trauma work
The four Cs of shadow work: crisis, clinical, cultural, and chemical
Kat’s Colorado arrest and the future of plant medicine legality
Practices for everyone
Morning: Take an hour before email and screens to check in with yourself and set an intention.
Evening: Name your best win of the day and let your body release the rest.
Ongoing: Catch the inner critic, work with your dreams, and ask, "Does this bring me joy and comfort?"
Kat's four questions for any facilitator
Who trained you, and for how long?
What's the hardest thing you've been through, as a participant and a facilitator?
How do you handle it when someone says they don't feel safe in your space?
What's your protocol if someone has a psychotic break or a very hard experience?
Taking my last kid to college is cracking open an old identity for me as a mom, and it's making me look at my life through a different lens. Listening to Kat reminded me that there are so many ways to do that deeper work: plant medicine, daily rituals, therapy, time in nature.
What stuck with me most is that I can't just wait for life to do it for me. I need to step in and do the reflection myself, so that my life is rich and full with or without my kids in the house. I hope this conversation leaves you feeling the same way, whatever transition you're in and whichever path feels right for you.
xo
Molly
Promo Information:
Work with Kat
Plant Medicine Mystery School Vol. 1 (book): plantmedicinepeople.com
Plant Medicine People retreats and programs: plantmedicinepeople.com
Website + Social
Website: plantmedicinepeople.com
Ibogaine clinic: basseibogaine.com
Instagram: @theafterlifecoach
Instagram: @plantmedicinepeople
YouTube: Kat Courtney
This episode reflects the guest's personal experiences and opinions and is not medical advice. Plant medicines can interact dangerously with medications, including SSRIs, and many are illegal in the U.S. If you're struggling, please reach out to a mental health professional or a crisis line such as 988 in the U.S.
- Quick heads up: we are talking about grief, death, and all that we can learn from this deep topic today.
I know, I know, stay with me. Because we spend so much energy avoiding the one thing that's guaranteed to happen to all of us: death.
But I am learning death doesn’t have to be so heavy. It can actually bring so much more light into our lives: perspective, gratitude, appreciation.
Those of you who know me or have listened to this show know that I lost both of my parents when I was in my 40s, and I’ve lost friends along the way too. Now, with my own kids heading off to college, I’ve been feeling so many emotions, grief being one of them. So when Karen and Jen reached out to come on the podcast, it was a resounding yes.
Karen Callahan and Jen Tadjedin are death doulas who left careers in tech and advertising to help people navigate dying, grief, and end-of-life planning work they both came to after losing people close to them. On this episode, we talk about what a death doula actually does, why we’re so afraid of this conversation, the paperwork nobody wants to fill out but everyone’s grateful for later, and the woo-woo stuff too: mediums, dreams, and the ways our people keep showing up after they’re gone.
In this episode
What a death doula actually does: part medical advocate, part care manager, part emotional support, far bigger than just being there at the very end
Their origin stories: Karen after losing both parents within two years; Jen after a hospice training changed everything
The Peace of Mind workshop: five components, and why the conversations matter more than the paperwork
Why we’re so afraid of death and the couple whose workshop became the tipping point to move to San Diego finally
Grief has no timeline: Karen on the “foggy” first year, and why compassion beats any schedule
The medium, the dream, and what comes after personal stories that reshaped what they believe happens next
Healing relationships after death ritual, unfinished business, and why some healing only comes after someone’s gone
Even though death still scares me, I love finding the time and space to actually talk about it. Every time I do, I walk away feeling more peaceful, more light, and more grateful for the life I get to live right now. I hope this conversation gives you a little bit of that too.
Resources & links
Karen Callahan & Jen Tadjedin’s website
Peace of Mind Workshop
Peace of Mind Workbook
Book mentioned: Advice for Future Corpses by Sallie Tisdale
Work with Molly: https://calendly.com/mollycarroll/coaching
If you’re ready to do the meaningful work of truly knowing and accepting yourself, I’m currently accepting new therapy clients. I specialize in helping people:Break stuck patterns in relationships or life decisions
Develop coping strategies for anxiety and depression
Navigate life transitions with clarity and purpose
Create more joy, balance, and healthy habits
A note from Molly: For three years, I’ve poured my heart into this podcast, creating over 100 episodes. I’ve funded everything myself to focus on meaningful conversations, but to keep bringing you the quality content you deserve, I need your help.Even $5 a month, less than a coffee, helps cover hosting, editing, and prep time. If this podcast has supported you, would you consider joining? Support here
Stay Connected with Molly:
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook
If this episode brought something up for you, I’d love to hear about it — leave a comment or send me a message. And if you know someone who needs this conversation, share it with them.
Kathy Eldon: Don’t Despair, Don’t Give Up Grief, Loss, and Finding Light After Tragedy08/06/2026 | 50 mins.I’ve been sitting with a strange kind of grief lately, the kind that comes from something good. Both my kids will be in college soon, and I know how lucky I am to say that. Still, I keep hearing the same thing from everyone around me. “Molly, this is your time!”
Some days that’s true. I feel free, open, like a whole new chapter is standing right there waiting for me. Other days my heart aches just thinking about the quiet house. No one asking me to make them a sandwich. No shower running in the morning, no dishes thrown in the sink because someone was rushing out the door. That sound, that mess, I miss it before it’s even gone.
So I needed today’s conversation more than I realized when I sat down to record it.
My guest is Kathy Eldon, and her opening line to me set the tone for everything that followed. Don’t despair, don’t give up. There’s no way out, but through.
Kathy’s life has been one long act of reinvention, from a conservative upbringing in Iowa, to a journalist in Nairobi, to a mother who lost her 22-year-old son Dan, a Reuters photojournalist killed while covering the crisis in Somalia. She has since built Creative Visions Foundation, which has incubated more than 400 projects across five continents and touched over 100 million people. She’s the author of 17 books, including her memoir In the Heart of Life, which cracked me wide open before we even hit record.
In our conversation, Kathy shares:
✨ How being cracked open again and again, by apartheid, by divorce, by grief, became the shape of her entire life rather than something to recover from and move past.
✨ What she has learned about grief after losing Dan, including why the second year was harder than the first, and the one piece of advice she gives everyone who is grieving.
✨ How she turned unimaginable loss into Creative Visions, and what it looks like to give your creative spark to something bigger than yourself.
We also talk about her noisy spirits, her visits with psychic mediums, and her simple, powerful closing words: find a path to joy.
This conversation is for anyone standing at the edge of a new chapter, whether it’s an empty house, a loss, or a version of yourself you’re not sure how to leave behind. Kathy’s story is proof that the cracks are not the end. They’re where the light gets in.
🎧 Tune in now to listen.
xoxo
Molly
https://molly-carroll.com
Resources & Links:
Read Kathy’s memoir, In the Heart of Life.
Learn more about Creative Visions Foundation
Learn more about Kathy Eldon
Work with Molly: https://calendly.com/mollycarroll/coaching
If you’re ready to do the meaningful work of truly knowing and accepting yourself, I’m currently accepting new therapy clients. I specialize in helping people:
Break stuck patterns in relationships or life decisions
Develop coping strategies for anxiety and depression
Navigate life transitions with clarity and purpose
Create more joy, balance, and healthy habits
A note from Molly: For three years, I’ve poured my heart into this podcast, creating 90 episodes. I’ve funded everything myself to focus on meaningful conversations, but to keep bringing you the quality content you deserve, I need your help.
Even $5 a month, less than a coffee, helps cover hosting, editing, and prep time. If this podcast has supported you, would you consider joining? Support here
Stay Connected with Molly: Follow on Instagram; follow on Facebook
- This fall, my youngest, my last one, leaves for college. Twenty-one years of being a mom, and I’m standing at the edge of a chapter I don’t know how to close. When my son left two years ago, I was a wreck. Shame that I was “too attached,” fear of who I am when mothering isn’t my daily identity, questions about my marriage, my life, my self.
So when Jodie Patterson agreed to come back on the podcast, the timing felt like more than coincidence.
This is Jodie’s third time on Cracking Open: she was episode 2, back before I knew what I was doing, and episode 65. She’s a friend, and a voice this podcast keeps coming back to. And this time, I felt how much we’ve both shifted since we last talked.
Jodie Patterson is an award-winning, globally recognized author, activist, beauty explorer, and mother of five. She was the first Black person to chair the Human Rights Campaign Board, our nation’s largest LGBT organization, and speaks widely on identity, gender, race, and radical parenting. Her memoir, The Bold World, was called “marvelous” by Alice Walker, and her children’s book, Born Ready, was gifted to every public school in Kansas. She also co-founded two beauty companies, works with Mount Sinai Hospital on health disparities and transgender medicine, and has been recognized by the United Nations as a Champion of Change.
Here’s what we got into.
✨Slow down internally, then respond from your highest self
The night before we recorded, one of Jodie’s adult children texted asking her to back off on the weekly check-ins. Her first instinct was hurt. Instead of firing back, she put the phone down, cried a little, and responded from a steadier place: “I’ll slow down, I’m a phone call away, and when you shift, I’ll shift with you.” One of the best examples of parenting adult children I’ve heard on this show.
✨Mothering as an internal revolution
We box ourselves in as much as the world boxes us in, and the deepest revolution is internal. Raising five kids across different relationships, cultures, and identities has taught Jodie that gender, faith, and family are far more fluid than she was raised to believe.
✨Two years without a lover
After a family near-death experience, Jodie stopped dating entirely for two years, not from lack of desire, but because energy is finite. She described it like moving houses and finally seeing what’s been under the carpet for years. What she found is the foundation for how she’s dating now, at 55, with a clarity she didn’t have before.
✨Healing versus fixing
Jodie’s daily practice isn’t about optimizing; it’s about healing what’s underneath instead of numbing it:
Stretching before she’s even out of bed
Ten minutes on a vibration plate
Weight training and an hour walking her dogs
Whole foods, less caffeine
Plant medicine and clinical ketamine therapy, used intentionally and under care
✨Hustle down, flow up
I shared the phrase my solopreneur friends coined: hustle down, flow up, and Jodie lit up. Less ambition to write the next book or chair the next board. More interest in what makes her feel alive: alone time, surfing for the first time in Costa Rica, tree hugging.
✨Humility, earned
Jodie said something I won’t forget: she’s had to earn her children’s respect and companionship, the same way she’d earn it with anyone she loves. That humility has softened her — while her boundaries have only gotten clearer.
I came into this episode carrying so much about my own transition twenty-one years of identity wrapped up in being someone’s mom. Talking to Jodie didn’t hand me answers, but it did something better: she gave me permission to be me again. If you’re standing at your own edge of letting go, I hope this conversation gives you that same permission.
Jodie, thank you for trusting me with this conversation again. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts, and if you missed Jodie’s first appearance, go back to episode 65.
🌱 Purchase Jodie’s book The Bold World here, and Born Ready here. Follow Jodie on Instagram.
Love,
Molly
🌱 Please consider supporting the Cracking Open podcast on Patreon.
RESOURCES & LINKS:
Molly Carroll:
Website | Instagram| Facebook
Now accepting new therapy clients!
If you’re feeling stuck, navigating change, or craving more purpose and peace, I’d love to support you. Learn more or schedule a session here.
Afraid AI Is Replacing Human Connection? Jack Swift on Leadership, Consciousness, and the Human-Machine Era07/02/2026 | 57 mins.I don't know about you, but even though I use AI almost every single day, there is still a part of me that gets nervous about it.
I love nothing more than sitting across from a friend with a cup of coffee, driving in the car with my kids and husband to Seattle to see a World Cup Game (yep, I went), or being out in nature with nothing but my own thoughts, no machine, no screen, just me. I am deeply passionate about human connection. So passionate that I did a TED talk on The Power of Human Connection.
So when I think about what AI might mean for how we relate to each other, it concerns me. And yet here I am, using AI daily, and if I am honest, loving it. That conflict lives inside of me, and it is exactly what led me to this conversation with today's guest, Jack Swift.
I met Jack about two years ago. I was up in the hills outside of Los Angeles, spending the day at a conference on human performance, and at dinner that night I ended up sitting next to Jack.
Within minutes we were talking about Jungian psychology, Internal Family Systems, and the nature of the soul.
That is just who Jack is.
He goes deep fast, and with such warmth that you don’t realize how far you have gone until you come up for air. Something about him immediately put me at ease about what it means to be human in this moment.
Jack grew up in Hope, Arkansas (yes, the same town as the Clintons), where something was planted in him early around service and possibility. That thread carried him to West Point as a DI athlete, to the Army as an Airborne Ranger, into institutional finance, and eventually to co-found and lead TIFIN. On this AI-native fintech platform, he grew the team from 30 to over 300 people and oversaw JPMorgan's acquisition of 55ip. When Jack talks about AI, he is not theorizing. He has lived it from the inside.
And yet what strikes me most about Jack is not his resume. It is that alongside all of that, he co-founded Sangha, a community I am lucky enough to be part of. A collective of heart-centered leaders, small circles of people who meet regularly, grow together, and integrate their inner work into every part of life. It tells you everything you need to know about who Jack really is.
What makes his story so human is that through his success, he was also quietly struggling. Leaning on alcohol to numb emotions he didn’t have words for, stuck in fight-or-flight, measuring his worth by what the world reflected back to him. He shares all of this openly, including the one moment with his daughter that finally changed everything. That part of our conversation stopped me in my tracks.
Here is a taste of what we get into:
✨Leading from the inside out and why knowing your own truth is the most important leadership skill right now
✨The “resentment trap” and what a story about music in a car taught me about relationships
✨Why “I don’t know” and “I made a mistake” are the two most powerful things a leader can say
✨How Jack uses AI agents as thought partners, including helping his own son figure out his next career chapter
If you have ever worried about jobs, wondered what to tell your kids to study, or felt like this technology is moving faster than you can keep up with, this episode is for you. Jack does not dismiss that fear. He meets it with honesty and reframes it in a way that gave me hope.
As someone who carries caution around what AI means for human connection, I can tell you this conversation with Jack left me feeling more hopeful about AI, about people, and about life itself.
xo
Molly
Jack’s Resources and Links
Level 7 Leadership: The Blueprint for the Human+Machine Era by Jack Swift, and L7 AI agent at l7leadership.com
LinkedIn
Website
Sangha
🎧Listen now on Apple Podcasts
🎧Listen now on Spotify
Love,
Molly
🌱 Please consider supporting the Cracking Open podcast on Patreon.
RESOURCES & LINKS:
Molly Carroll:
Website | Instagram | Facebook
Now accepting new therapy clients!
If you’re feeling stuck, navigating change, or craving more purpose and peace, I’d love to support you. Learn more or schedule a session here.
More Education podcasts
- The Jefferson Fisher PodcastEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Life KitBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Self-Improvement
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Sunday SoulDayEducation, Self-Improvement
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Trending Education podcasts
- Ketab Jibi | پادکست کتاب جیبیEducation, Self-Improvement
- 潘吉Jenny告诉你|学英语聊美国|开言英语 · PodcastEducation, Language Learning
- HerLearn Legacy PodcastEducation, Tutorials
- Motivational Speeches by Coach Pain and MotiversityEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- New DiscoursesEducation
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Dr Pompa PodcastAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Who Am I? PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Daily Easy English Expression PodcastEducation, Language Learning, Self-Improvement
- Am I the Genius?Education, Self-Improvement
- Making It With Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David PicciutoArts, Crafts, Design, Education, Leisure, Tutorials
- Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke ThompsonComedy, Education, Language Learning
- Learn Spanish: Fluency in Real Life with HandyspanishEducation
- Duolingo French PodcastEducation
- No Dumb QuestionsEducation, Society & Culture
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- hey, waitEducation, Self-Improvement
- Learning Easy EnglishEducation, Language Learning
- Hot Water with Sara Jane HoAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Kill ComplacencyEducation, Self-Improvement
- Learning Spanish for Beginners PodcastEducation, Language Learning
About Cracking Open with Molly Carroll
What happens when life brings you to your knees and forces you to discover who you truly are?Cracking Open is the podcast for anyone who has faced a defining moment of crisis, grief, trauma, or rock bottom and found themselves transformed by it. Hosted by Molly Carroll, licensed therapist, TED speaker, published author, and coach, each episode dives deep into the raw, real stories of actors, athletes, thought leaders, healers, and everyday warriors.Whether it was the loss of a loved one, addiction, childhood trauma, incarceration, or an unexpected life collapse, these "cracking open" moments shape everything: how we parent, love, work, lead, and connect.What you'll discover:How trauma and crisis can become the greatest catalysts for growthTools and insights from mental health, healing, and personal transformationHonest conversations that normalize struggle and celebrate resilienceIf you're navigating grief, trauma recovery, personal growth, or a major life transition, or you simply want to feel less alone in your human experience, this podcast is for you.Subscribe and join the conversation.Podcast website
Listen to Cracking Open with Molly Carroll, The Jefferson Fisher Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Cracking Open with Molly Carroll
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.