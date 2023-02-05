Ep 188 - High Stakes Crusher Rob Kuhn Joins The Show To Talk Degen Stories, Heads Up Grudge Matches, and if ACR is Rigged

Welcome back! Today we are joined by WSOP bracelet winner and all around nice fella Rob Kuhn. He tells us degen stories, his thoughts on the heads up grudge matches, his opinion on if ACR is rigged, gives us some coaching strategy tips, and more. He is a poker coach and we had a great chat with him. Enjoy!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/crackingaaces