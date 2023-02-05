Presented by Barstool Sports, Cracking Aces is the newest podcast tackling all things poker, hosted by Nate, Smitty, and Mintzy from Barstool and professional p... More
Ep 191 - The Wynn Daily CHAMP Jeremy Becker Tells Us How He Wins Every Single Day + RIP Doyle
Welcome back! Today we are joined by an up and coming superstar, Jeremy Becker. He's making waves in the poker world right now because he wins every daily at the Wynn (shout out 53o) and he's caught the eye of all the superstars, like Daniel Negreanu. We get JBex's full story and he shares insight into how he's dominating these dailies, and what the future holds in store for him. Plus we reflect on Doyle's life. Enjoy!
5/17/2023
1:00:37
Ep 190 - Shaun Deeb For A Full Hour!!! (RIP Mintzy Too)
Welcome back! On today's show we are joined for the full hour by Shaun Deeb! We talk about his million dollar weight loss bet and how he plans on winning it. We discuss how he is doing it now, how he plans on doing it while playing WSOP, and how he is a whole new man with a whole new perspective. Life coach Deeb! A very fun, inspiring hour of the podcast, enjoy!
5/10/2023
1:00:13
Ep 189 - Hoodie Allen Joins Us! + The Future Of Poker With The TikTok/Influencer Movement!
Welcome back! Today we welcome Hoodie Allen back to the show!! The superstar musician and big winner from the HCL stream talks about his recent poker wins and his thoughts on the direction poker is going with the TikTokers and influencers. We talk about the Bryce Halls of the world getting into the poker space and what the future looks like. We also talk summer plans, as it is WSOP MONTH!!! Jake is playing for $250k this month, will he win?! Fun episode, enjoy!
5/2/2023
57:24
Ep 188 - High Stakes Crusher Rob Kuhn Joins The Show To Talk Degen Stories, Heads Up Grudge Matches, and if ACR is Rigged
Welcome back! Today we are joined by WSOP bracelet winner and all around nice fella Rob Kuhn. He tells us degen stories, his thoughts on the heads up grudge matches, his opinion on if ACR is rigged, gives us some coaching strategy tips, and more. He is a poker coach and we had a great chat with him. Enjoy!
4/25/2023
1:04:40
Ep 187 - Bluffing Phil Ivey Level 2 Of The Main Event And He Folds a Set!!!
Welcome back! On today's episode Jake tells a lovely HH of the time he bluffed Phil Ivey in the 2nd level of the Main Event and got him to fold a set. We also touch on WSOP online canceling Smitty's poker night, ACR is still rigged, Chance played poker for 69 hours straight and made $500k, the heads up match that is still going, and your questions from IG. Enjoy!
