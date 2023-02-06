The first podcast by C++ developers for C++ developers! More
C++ in Finance
Antony Peacock joins Timur and Phil. After rounding up the news, we chat with Antony about what it's like to work in finance as a C++ developer, the similarities and differences to games dev and how you can break in to a role in finance. We also discuss what it's like to work in tech as someone with dyslexia. Show Notes News Visual Studio 17.6 released Valgrind 3.21 released Snitch 1.1 Meeting C++ Call for Speakers (until June 18) CppCon Call for Speakers (until June 25) Links P2547R1 - "Language Support for Customisable Functions" Maven on C++ "How to get into the tech industry" (Maven's blog) Interview question at Maven "C++ 20 Techniques for Algorithmic Trading" (webinar) "C++ Concepts and Fireside Chat on Algorithmic Trading" (webinar) "C++ and Python for Algorithmic Trading" (webinar) Example algo trading code from webinar series (1) Example algo trading code from webinar series (2) Antony's article on Neurodiversity and Dyslexia Diversita (UK) P0201R6 - "polymorphic_value: A Polymorphic Value Type for C++" P1950R2 - "indirect_value: A Free-Store-Allocated Value Type For C++" EVE - the Expressive Vector Engine P1385R7 - "Linear Algebra" P1935R2 - "A C++ Approach to Physical Units" mp-units - Mateusz Pusz' implementation of physical units P2547R0 - "Language support for customisable functions" "Why tag_invoke is not the solution I want" - Barry Revzin
5/26/2023
54:50
Conan 2.0
Luis Campos joins Phil and Timur. After some compiler and language news, we chat with Luis about the recent Conan 2.0 release, the state of package management in C++, today and what's happening in the world of C++ standards that may impact it in the future. Show Notes News GCC 13 released CppFront "spring update" Mojo - a new language with Python-like syntax but runs like C++ CrabLang - a fork of Rust Timur's Undefined Behaviour survey Links Conan 2.0 P2656R2 - "C++ Ecosystem International Standard" Conan on Twitter "A Lock-free Atomic shared_ptr" - Timur's C++ Now 2022 talk "Advanced Dependencies Model in Conan 2.0" - Diego's ACCU 2022 talk
5/11/2023
58:10
AI Infrastructure
Ashot Vardanian joins Timur and Phil. After some conference updates, news about the ISO C++ Developer Survey, Sonar integration in Compiler Explorer and some posts on modules and performance, we chat with Ashot Vardanian about AI and the infrastructure that underpins it. Ashot talks to us about some of the libraries and tools he and his startup have been developing over the past few years with some impressive numbers behind them. Show Notes News Core C++ (Israel) - 5th-8th June Meeting C++ 2023 - 12th-14th November C++ Now 2023 - 7th-12th May C++ on Sea 2023 schedule announced - 27th-30th June CppNorth - 17th-19th July 2023 ISO C++ Developer Survey "Sonar ❤️ Compiler Explorer: Write clean C++ code inside your browser" "C++20 modules in clang" "Horrible Code, Clean Performance" Links Unum (Ash's AI research company) Unum repos on GitHub Cpp Armenia User Group
4/28/2023
1:10:35
Native Languages (programming and natural)
Mathew Benson joins Phil and Timur. After some news on new dev tool releases and some welcome improvements to iostreams in GCC13, we talk to Mathew Benson about what it's like to learn and use C++ in Africa and the implications for the hardware and our choices in programming language. Mathew also draws an interesting parallel to natural languages. Show Notes News CLion 2023.1 released Qt Creator 10 released Buck2 released "A leaner in libstdc++ for GCC 13" Links Timur's three-question Undefined Behaviour survey CppAfrica on Twitter CppAfrica on Discord
4/14/2023
53:25
Cpp2, with Herb Sutter
Herb Sutter joins Phil and Timur. We catch up on the news about LLVM 16 being released, a new book on initialisation in C++ and a couple of new user groups. Then we talk to Herb about his new language/ alternate syntax, Cpp2, which compiles down to C++ in much the same way that C with Classes compiled down to C. Show Notes News LLVM 16.0.0 released "C++ initialisation story" - a new book by Bartlomiej Filipek New user group forming in Prague - Miloš Anđelković New user group forming in Helsinki - Timur Doumler Links CppFront - the compiler for Cpp2 "Can C++ be 10x Simpler & Safer?" - Herb's CppCon keynote introducing Cpp2 and CppFront