C++ in Finance

Antony Peacock joins Timur and Phil. After rounding up the news, we chat with Antony about what it's like to work in finance as a C++ developer, the similarities and differences to games dev and how you can break in to a role in finance. We also discuss what it's like to work in tech as someone with dyslexia. Show Notes News Visual Studio 17.6 released Valgrind 3.21 released Snitch 1.1 Meeting C++ Call for Speakers (until June 18) CppCon Call for Speakers (until June 25) Links P2547R1 - "Language Support for Customisable Functions" Maven on C++ "How to get into the tech industry" (Maven's blog) Interview question at Maven "C++ 20 Techniques for Algorithmic Trading" (webinar) "C++ Concepts and Fireside Chat on Algorithmic Trading" (webinar) "C++ and Python for Algorithmic Trading" (webinar) Example algo trading code from webinar series (1) Example algo trading code from webinar series (2) Antony's article on Neurodiversity and Dyslexia Diversita (UK) P0201R6 - "polymorphic_value: A Polymorphic Value Type for C++" P1950R2 - "indirect_value: A Free-Store-Allocated Value Type For C++" EVE - the Expressive Vector Engine P1385R7 - "Linear Algebra" P1935R2 - "A C++ Approach to Physical Units" mp-units - Mateusz Pusz' implementation of physical units P2547R0 - "Language support for customisable functions" "Why tag_invoke is not the solution I want" - Barry Revzin