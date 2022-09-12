Welcome to CPF Fire Wire. This is a monthly podcast brought to you by California Professional Firefighters to discuss a wide range of issues affecting firefight... More
CPF Fire Wire - Suicide Awareness
Firefighters are exposed to stresses on the job that few can contemplate. Sometimes, the job can take its toll. Nationally, firefighter suicides now consistently exceed the number killed in traumatic incidents.
As part of the joint fire service Suicide Prevention and Awareness Stand Down in May, CPF President Brian Rice reconnects with Oxnard Fire Chief Alex Hamilton.
A former Oxnard Firefighters board member, Chief Hamilton has developed groundbreaking peer-to-peer suicide awareness training for firefighters. He was first interviewed on Fire Wire in 2019.
Among the subjects discussed are the impact the past four years, including the pandemic and increase in catastrophic wildland fires, have had in firefighters' mental wellness and what individuals can do to help themselves and others at risk of suicide.
5/19/2023
43:44
CPF Fire Wire - Sacramento Firefighters On Strike, Part 2
CPF President Brian Rice continues his conversation with retired Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522 President Richard Mayberry about the Sacramento firefighters strike of 1970.
Mayberry and over 400 of his fellow firefighters walked off the job in October of 1970 in an action that had broad ramifications for the firefighter labor movement. Mayberry himself was arrested, tried and acquitted for his role in the action.
Listen to Part 1 HERE: https://cpffirewire.podbean.com/e/cpf-fire-wire-sacramento-firefighters-on-strike/
4/17/2023
36:39
CPF Fire Wire - Sacramento Firefighters On Strike
At a time when firefighters were underpaid, disrespected and subject to the whims of their employers, the firefighter union movement asserted itself in the early 1970s with an unprecedented wave of strikes.
On this edition of CPF Fire Wire, we present Part One of a two-part episode that tells the story of one of those strikes, and how it was part of a pivotal moment for firefighters and the labor movement.
Joining CPF President Brian Rice is Richard Mayberry, longtime president of Sacramento Area Firefighters 522. Mayberry was a relatively new firefighter in October of 1970 when more than 400 Sacramento City firefighters walked off the job.
In Part One, Mayberry talks about the conditions firefighters faced at the time, and what drove them to an action that put every firefighter's job on the line.
4/6/2023
28:33
CPF Fire Wire - Federal Firefighters Cancer Presumption
Civilian federal firefighters have finally won a protection that state and local firefighters in California have had for 40 years -- a workers' compensation presumption for firefighter cancer.
The victory, part of the federal defense authorization passed last year, caps a decades-long fight that was led by California's federal firefighters.
On this CPF Fire Wire, CPF President Brian Rice discusses this important victory, and the work done by CPF and IAFF to help federal firefighters, with Charlie Martinez, CPF's 5th District Vice President and a 31-year federal firefighter.
2/2/2023
44:52
CPF Fire Wire - CA Firefighters Memorial
The California Firefighters Memorial is a touchstone of remembrance for frontline firefighters and their families. The centerpiece of this tribute -- the Memorial Wall that carries the names of more than 1,500 fallen firefighters -- is running out of space.
CPF President Brian Rice talks with California Fire Foundation Executive Director Rick Martinez about the meaning of the Memorial and plans to expand it to ensure that all fallen firefighters can have their sacrifice memorialized.
cafirefoundation.org/memorialexpansion
