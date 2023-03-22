Welcome to the Cozy Club! Best friends Monica and Regan created the Cozy Club to be a warm hug in podcast form for all the soft hearts out there. Grab a warm dr... More
From Cherry Blossoms to Cozy Soups - Memories from Our Trip To Korea
Welcome back to the Cozy Club! In this episode Monica and Regan share some of their favorite memories from Korea!
4/26/2023
41:52
Cozy Games, Fall Reads, Best Playlists, and More Answers to Your Questions
Welcome back to the Cozy Club! In this episode Monica and Regan answer questions you sent in about cozy fall reads, games, music and more!
cozy library playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/70XxZ2e6zfgDgcHNE8JOtg?si=35ade6a963284e16
cozy kpop playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5FVsAjmtnPUMDeQjW50aFH?si=9b564e602a524217
4/19/2023
45:26
The Romantic Comedies That Still Give Us Butterflies
Welcome back to the Cozy Club! In this episode Monica and Regan discuss the rom coms that make their heart flutter, specifically focusing on favorite throwbacks from the 90s and 00s.
4/12/2023
41:41
From Ghibli to Jane Austen: Cozy Spring Books, Films, & Shows
Welcome back to the Cozy Club! In this episode Monica and Regan discuss the shows and films that define the spring season for them and spring book releases they can't wait for!
Find Ariel on Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/c/arielbissett
3/29/2023
46:30
Creating a Cozy Home with Ariel Bissett
Welcome back to the Cozy Club! In this episode Monica and Regan are joined by Ariel Bissett! Ariel is a Canadian YouTuber, podcaster, and writer living in Nova Scotia! You can listen to our episode with Books Unbound here: https://bit.ly/40o5V4A
Find Ariel on Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/c/arielbissett
