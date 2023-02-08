The first show of the new podcast, “Cowboys StoryLine” featuring special guest Trevon Diggs, one day after his new contract. Nick Eatman will take plenty of fan questions in the new 30-minute format.

The second show of the new podcast featured Dorance Armstrong and was actually a send-off for Nick & Derek after being on the same podcast for 19 years.

About Cowboys StoryLine

The newest podcast on the Dallas Cowboys media channels features one of the original podcasters. Nick Eatman is flying solo on Cowboys StoryLine, a shows dedicated to telling the story of the team, from the current state to a few trips down memory lane. But he’ll also be relying on the fans, from calls and texts to social media, giving them a voice to sound off on America’s Team.