CouveCast episode 4 Interview with Rosa Mendoza about the flag selection process
In this episode I interview Rose Mendoza, Chair of the Flag Selection Committee. We discuss the committee's task of reducing the 138 flag submissions to 6 finalists! We also get to hear from a few of the flag finalists about what designing a city flag meant to them.
CouveCast episode 3 Interview with Ted Kaye Part 2
In our continuing series about the new City of Vancouver flag, part two with renown vexillologist Ted Kaye about flag submissions and the decision-making process that will ultimately lead to a new flag for our community.
CouveCast episode 2 Interview with Ted Kaye Part 1
In our continuing series about the new City of Vancouver flag, we talk with Ted Kaye, renown vexillologist and author of Good Flag, Bad Flag about what goes into designing a good flag.
CouveCast episode 1 History of the current City of Vancouver flag
Join me in a discussion with the City of Vancouver's Mayor, Anne McEnerny-Ogle about the history of the current city flag and looking forward to choosing a new one. We will talk about involving the community and the process of selection. This will be part one of a 5-part series about the new City of Vancouver flag.
