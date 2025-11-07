Powered by RND
CouveCast
CouveCast

Steve Harris
Government
  • CouveCast episode 4 Interview with Rosa Mendoza about the flag selection process
    In this episode I interview Rose Mendoza, Chair of the Flag Selection Committee. We discuss the committee's task of reducing the 138 flag submissions to 6 finalists! We also get to hear from a few of the flag finalists about what designing a city flag meant to them.
    15:40
  • CouveCast episode 3 Interview with Ted Kaye Part 2
    In our continuing series about the new City of Vancouver flag, part two with renown vexillologist Ted Kaye about flag submissions and the decision-making process that will ultimately lead to a new flag for our community.  
    17:10
  • CouveCast episode 2 Interview with Ted Kaye Part 1
    In our continuing series about the new City of Vancouver flag, we talk with Ted Kaye, renown vexillologist and author of Good Flag, Bad Flag about what goes into designing a good flag. 
    17:25
  • CouveCast episode 1 History of the current City of Vancouver flag
    Join me in a discussion with the City of Vancouver's Mayor, Anne McEnerny-Ogle about the history of the current city flag and looking forward to choosing a new one. We will talk about involving the community and the process of selection. This will be part one of a 5-part series about the new City of Vancouver flag.
About CouveCast

Welcome to the City of Vancouver Washington's official podcast. Each episode is a mix of city insights, stories, behind the scenes and some fun along the way. Real talk with people shaping Vancouver's future.
