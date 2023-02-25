Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Matt Duff
Cousins By Blood is a true crime podcast investigation, unfolding episode by episode. In 2000, Ivan Cantu was arrested for the murders of his cousin James Mosqu... More
Available Episodes

5 of 46
  • Episode 42: The Jeff Boettcher Interview
    Collin County takes a trip up to Minnesota. In this episode we hear the 2022 interview between the Collin County Assistant DA, a DA investigator and Jeff Boettcher. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/matt-duff9/support
    4/28/2023
    33:59
  • Cousins By Blood Trailer
    Cousins By Blood is a podcast investigation into a double homicide that took place in Dallas in the year 2000.  Ivan Cantu was convicted of killing his cousin James and James's fiancé Amy, but Ivan has maintained his innocence.    New evidence has been discovered and new suspects uncovered.  With Ivan on death row, the clock is ticking to his execution day unless this new evidence is enough for Ivan to get a new trial. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/matt-duff9/support
    2/28/2023
    3:17
  • Episode 1: If The Jeans Don't Fit
    On November 4th, 2000, the bodies of James Mosqueda and his fiancé Amy Kitchen were found murdered.  Days later, James’s cousin Ivan Cantu was arrested for the murders.  Ivan was convicted and sentenced to death.  At this point, Ivan has been on Death... --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/matt-duff9/support
    2/27/2023
    43:41
  • Episode 2: When Ivan Met Amy
    Last episode, we heard Ivan's ex-girlfriend's side of the story.  This episode, we hear from Ivan.  Being on Death Row in the Polunsky Unit, Ivan is not permitted to use the phone.  So, in this podcast, you will hear one of the only phone calls Ivan has... --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/matt-duff9/support
    2/26/2023
    57:49
  • Episode 3: Not His First Rodeo
    While Ivan Cantu and Amy Boettcher were on their way to Arkansas to visit her parents and announce their engagement, the murdered bodies of James and Amy Kitchen were found in Dallas on November 4th 2000.In this episode, we will hear from Amy B's... --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/matt-duff9/support
    2/25/2023
    32:47

About Cousins By Blood

Cousins By Blood is a true crime podcast investigation, unfolding episode by episode. In 2000, Ivan Cantu was arrested for the murders of his cousin James Mosqueda and Amy Kitchen, James's fiancé. Now 20 years later, questions about Ivan's guilt or innocence remain and the case has been reinvestigated. New suspects are uncovered, new evidence has been discovered, and the clock is ticking to Ivan's Execution Day. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/matt-duff9/support
