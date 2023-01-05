Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Guardian
History
Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Episode 5: Resistance
    Guardian journalist and Cotton Capital special correspondent Lanre Bakare examines Black Mancunian history, beginning with the 1945 Pan-African Congress that took place in the city and shaped independence movements across Africa
    5/1/2023
    41:03
  • Episode 4: The Brazilian connection
    During the transatlantic slave trade, more enslaved African people were taken to Brazil than any other country. Today, more than half of Brazil’s population identify as Black and there are more Black people in Brazil than any other country except Nigeria. But the country is still grappling with deep structural racism
    4/24/2023
    37:26
  • Episode three: The Sea Islands
    Journalist DeNeen L Brown travels to the Sea Islands in the US and meets the Gullah Geechee people – direct descendants of enslaved Africans who picked the distinctive Sea Island cotton prized by traders in Manchester
    4/17/2023
    48:19
  • Episode 2: The meaning of Success
    Our second episode follows journalist Maya Wolfe-Robinson as she travels to Jamaica in search of the site of the former sugar plantation Success, once co-owned by the Guardian funder Sir George Philips
    4/10/2023
    50:55
  • Episode 1: The bee and the ship
    The first episode of the new Guardian podcast series Cotton Capital explores the revelations that the Guardian’s founding editor, John Edward Taylor, and at least nine of his 11 backers, had links to slavery, principally through the textile industry
    4/3/2023
    45:47

About Cotton Capital

Cotton Capital is a podcast series that explores how transatlantic slavery shaped the Guardian, Manchester, Britain and the world. Stemming from an investigation into the Guardian founder's own links to slavery, this ongoing series explores that history and its enduring legacies today. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts
Podcast website

