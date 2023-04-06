Welcome to the show ! 🍑
On Cosmic Peach podcast, Julia brings a unique perspective to all things that go bump in the night!
Exploring the fringe and unthinkab... More
SKINAMARINK: The Hidden Messages
Hello and thank you for tuning in for another spine tingling adventure of Cosmic Peach podcast! Today, Davey Wavey from Red Pill Cartel podcast, joins me to decode the hidden messages within the new horror movie, "SKINAMARINK". Davey is my go to for horror movie episodes, as he and I are long time horror movie addicts! We will be sharing what we think this movie is all about and what conspiracies may be hiding in the background.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/red-pill-cartel/id1591303568
https://www.patreon.com/Cosmicpeachpodcast
6/14/2023
30:04
BREAKDOWN- SHAKEDOWN: Alien 👽
Great news! It's a new month and time for another breakdown! We're kicking off the summer with the sweltering heat of the Cosmic Fire!!! Drew Missen joins us again to breakdown the ALIEN franchise! From Alien all the way to Alien Covenant, we are dissecting these cult classics to reveal the hidden secrets, symbolism and mysteries behind the movies! Drew walks us through the connection between Alien and biblical scripture! So strap in and hang on as we take of for LV-426!
6/7/2023
1:59:41
Terror Tour: The Franklin Castle
Hello everyone! Welcome to the midnight release of "Terror Tour: The Franklin Castle"! As promised, I am back with Bryan Jason & David Hamilton of the Cleveland Schwill podcast! And we will be taking you on a terror tour of the infamous Franklin Castle! The most haunted house in Ohio!
https://www.patreon.com/Cosmicpeachpodcast
6/4/2023
2:14:38
Wicked World of Disney! (Feat. Cult of Conspiracy)
How's everyone doing?! Today I have the awesome hosts of, Cult Of Conspiracy podcast, joining us to reveal the wonderfully wicked world of Disney! This episode is an absolute crusher and I was so excited to team up with Jonathan and Jacob to decode the occult significance behind Disney! Now, we dive pretty deep down the rabbit hole on this one, Alice in Wonderland style, so due to the graphic nature of this content the full episode can be enjoyed on the Cosmic Peach Patreon!
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/Cosmicpeachpodcast
Check out more from Cult Of Conspiracy:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cult-of-conspiracy/id1527152965
5/31/2023
17:10
OCCULT LAUREL CANYON- Pt 4🪬
She's back at it again!!!!! OCCULT LAUREL CANYON PART 4! 🔥🔥🔥 Hold on to your seats everyone, I know you are chomping at the bit to get into this one! After recording the group discussion on the canyon, I knew it was time for me to bring the fire again! I'm turning up the heat one more time to expose the occult nature of the hippie movement and the counter culture scene of the Laurel Canyon!
CHECK OUT THE WEBSITE: https://www.cosmicpeachpodcast.com
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/Cosmicpeachpodcast
