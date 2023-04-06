Wicked World of Disney! (Feat. Cult of Conspiracy)

How's everyone doing?! Today I have the awesome hosts of, Cult Of Conspiracy podcast, joining us to reveal the wonderfully wicked world of Disney! This episode is an absolute crusher and I was so excited to team up with Jonathan and Jacob to decode the occult significance behind Disney! Now, we dive pretty deep down the rabbit hole on this one, Alice in Wonderland style, so due to the graphic nature of this content the full episode can be enjoyed on the Cosmic Peach Patreon! You're definitely not going to want miss out on this one! The name of the Cosmic Peach Patreon subscription is, Room 237! It's never too late to make your reservation! By checking into Room 237, you will have a full range of amenities included in your stay! Access to full episodes, ad free content, bonus episodes, weekly playlists of cool music to check out, sneak peaks, discount code on MERCH, exclusive interviews and much more! Continental conspiracies served daily! So to make your reservation click the link below! PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/Cosmicpeachpodcast Check out more from Cult Of Conspiracy: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cult-of-conspiracy/id1527152965