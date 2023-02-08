Performance Psychologist Jim Loehr says: Know your stress limit so you don’t come apart

Ep. 152: Baseball and tennis shaped this co-founder of the Human Performance Institute. In the episode and BONUS RESOURCE Jim shares his philosophy and practical approaches to building healthy and high-performance teams, including: Listening to the most important coach no one hears but you. How to reset your energy to be fully present and positive at work and at home. Keeping that engagement-promoting hormone oxytocin flowing through your team. If these lessons resonated with you, connect with me and my team at maxwellleadership.com/don and together we can next-level your company culture! Special thanks to Cade Stransky and Daniel Madden for making this episode possible.