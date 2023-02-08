What do most Fortune 500 executives have in common? They learned important lessons on the fields and courts of their high school and collegiate sports teams. Th...
Ep. 154: My co-author whose life inspired the hit movie The Blind Side is back with an inspiring and motivating book on overcoming any obstacle, no matter how tough the odds! Click here to order the book! The next chapter of Oher will be about positively impacting young people who are like he was before the world ever heard of this warm-hearted giant of a man. Our BONUS RESOURCE for this episode includes fill-in-the-blank notes and reflection questions. Click here to download the bonus resource. Special thanks to Francisco Nunez and Vincent Jones for making this episode possible.
8/8/2023
32:49
Ep. 153: This prominent businessman serves on the board of directors at TD Ameritrade, a company founded by his father, and acquired by Charles Schwab in 2020. Whether it is financial services or sports, Ricketts is a big believer in the power of culture, a belief that was reinforced after he donned a fake beard and glasses on Undercover Boss. Working odd jobs around Wrigley field, Ricketts discovered something that vindicated his family’s focus on culture: “a contagious love for the organization.” The leadership lesson, said Ricketts, is as clear and crisp as a walk-off homer: “People should seek to be a part of something bigger than themselves and have a love for the organization in which they work.” Our BONUS RESOURCE for this episode includes fill-in-the-blank notes and reflection questions. Click here to download the bonus resource. If these lessons resonated with you, connect with me and my team at maxwellleadership.com/don and together we can next-level your company culture! Special thanks to Lauren Hafner and Samantha Clark for making this episode possible.
8/2/2023
26:26
Ep. 152: Baseball and tennis shaped this co-founder of the Human Performance Institute. In the episode and BONUS RESOURCE Jim shares his philosophy and practical approaches to building healthy and high-performance teams, including: Listening to the most important coach no one hears but you. How to reset your energy to be fully present and positive at work and at home. Keeping that engagement-promoting hormone oxytocin flowing through your team. If these lessons resonated with you, connect with me and my team at maxwellleadership.com/don and together we can next-level your company culture! Special thanks to Cade Stransky and Daniel Madden for making this episode possible.
7/19/2023
39:43
Ep. 151 REWIND EPISODE: College football shaped Keith Hoskins whose Navy career included serving as Commanding Officer for Naval Air Station Pensacola, where he provided leadership oversight for more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. You will learn incredible lessons in collaboration, character, and why compartmentalization isn’t always a bad thing Our BONUS RESOURCE for this episode includes fill-in-the-blank notes and reflection questions. Click here to download the bonus resource. If these lessons resonated with you, connect with me and my team at maxwellleadership.com/don and together we can next-level your company culture! Special thanks to Francisco Nunez and Lauren Hafner for making this episode possible.
7/5/2023
34:17
Ep. 150: Swimming shaped Kris who climbed the corporate ladder at PwC and IBM before arriving at Ernst & Young. You will learn how to build effective coaching and mentoring into your daily routine. Kris is a recipient of Consulting Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award and she brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, acquired throughout her career and enhanced by her MBA from Harvard Business School. Our BONUS RESOURCE for this episode includes fill-in-the-blank notes and reflection questions. Click here to download the bonus resource. If these lessons resonated with you, connect with me and my team at maxwellleadership.com/don and together we can next-level your company culture! Special thanks to Ethan Salzberg and Lauren Hafner for making this episode possible.
What do most Fortune 500 executives have in common? They learned important lessons on the fields and courts of their high school and collegiate sports teams. This is true for both men and women. Ernst & Young found that a whopping 94% of women holding a C-suite position, played sports.
Join 11-time New York Times Best-Selling Author Don Yaeger on his journey to sit with some of the brightest executives in the world as we discuss how sports shaped their professional trajectory in life.