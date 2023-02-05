Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Welcome to Core Self! Mona Vand is a doctor of pharmacy and a health, wellness, and lifestyle influencer. Chloe Flower is a pianist, composer, activist and fash... More
Health & Fitness
  • S1E14: Season 1: What We Learned About Our Core Selves
    The end has come for season one of Core Self. The podcast started with just an idea -- "Let's do a podcast! It'll be fun!" -- but it's become so much more than that. Thoughtful conversations have turned into self discovery for Mona and Chloe -- and hopefully for listeners as well. From spirituality to online hate to episodes with amazing guests, it's been quite the journey. So tune in for one final episode as Mona and Chloe reflect back on their experience, highlight their favorite episodes, and share few comedic behind the scenes moments from the season!And don't worry, we're already hard at work on season two. While you wait, head over to TikTok to follow @CoreSelfPodcast, plus stay up to date with us at @MonaVand and @misschloeflower on Instagram. Happy summer and see you all soon!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    21:29
  • S1E13: Etiquette in 2023
    Etiquette: the customary code of polite behavior in society. Gone are the days of curtsying or even resisting the urge to gossip. But the debate still rages on about our ideas of modern etiquette. This week, Mona and Chloe dive in and try to answer the questions we all ask ourselves. Do you have to send a physical thank you note? Should you take your shoes off in someone's home? What are the rules for posting on social media for birthdays? We might not settle the debate, but we certainly had fun recording the episode! Follow @MonaVand and @misschloeflower on Instagram, and @CoreSelfPodcast on TikTok!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/25/2023
    31:15
  • S1E12: Saying No to Toxic Friendships
    We've all had that one friend who is just a little bit toxic. Maybe they try to control what you do? Or they're always calling to vent but never ask about you? Or, like in Chloe's case, maybe they expect you to pay their rent?! It's so true that a good -- or bad -- friendship can shape your life. Friends should be your safe place, and for Chloe and Mona, that is their story. On this week's episode they explore why their friendship works so well, why other friendships they've had fizzled and why they've had to just let go of some people who used to be in their inner circle.Follow @MonaVand and @misschloeflower on Instagram, and @CoreSelfPodcast on TikTok!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/18/2023
    29:32
  • S1E11: Mona & Chloe's Beauty Tips and Tricks
    This episode has it all -- products, tips, tricks and the answer to everlasting youth. Ok, not quite, but Mona and Chloe do share what they use and what they do to look and feel glam -- and it's not always about the make up. From the food you eat and the words you say to yourself to what you use to take off your make up (olive oil, anyone?), beauty isn't just skin deep. This episode is for anyone who wants to look and feel their best -- and honestly isn't that all of us?Follow @MonaVand and @misschloeflower on Instagram, and @CoreSelfPodcast on TikTok!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/11/2023
    32:36
  • S1E10: Going to the Next Level with Deepak Chopra
    Are you ready to go deep? We’ve teased our guest this week a couple times so far this season. Deepak Chopra isn't just a meditation specialist, he's a good friend of Chloe's. Deepak has had an incredible career, from practicing medicine to embarking on a mission to promote wellness through alternative medicine, meditation and consciousness. Plus, he has written over 90 books, including his most recent, "Living in the Light: Yoga for Self-Realization." On this week’s episode, Mona and Chloe dive into their conversation with Deepak and explore the new research into epigenetics (yes, we'll explain what it is) and how psychedelics can help heal past trauma. Tune in for an episode that will leave you truly amazed and wanting to learn more. Follow @[email protected] Instagram, [email protected] TikTok!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/4/2023
    39:32

About Core Self

Welcome to Core Self! Mona Vand is a doctor of pharmacy and a health, wellness, and lifestyle influencer. Chloe Flower is a pianist, composer, activist and fashionista.

Mona and Chloe met while living in Los Angeles years ago, and thanks to their shared experiences and core values became fast friends. Though the two don't agree on everything, they both are always striving to be their most authentic self and live a life rooted in kindness, curiosity, hard work and self care.

Each week, they'll explore where they came from, how they're evolving and who they really are. From immigrant parents to plastic surgery to marriage, no topic is off limits. Along the way, they’ll be joined by a few friends to hear how these topics have impacted their lives and contributed to their successes -- and failures.

Isn't it time you discovered your Core Self?

