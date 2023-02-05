About Core Self

Welcome to Core Self! Mona Vand is a doctor of pharmacy and a health, wellness, and lifestyle influencer. Chloe Flower is a pianist, composer, activist and fashionista.

Mona and Chloe met while living in Los Angeles years ago, and thanks to their shared experiences and core values became fast friends. Though the two don't agree on everything, they both are always striving to be their most authentic self and live a life rooted in kindness, curiosity, hard work and self care.

Each week, they'll explore where they came from, how they're evolving and who they really are. From immigrant parents to plastic surgery to marriage, no topic is off limits. Along the way, they’ll be joined by a few friends to hear how these topics have impacted their lives and contributed to their successes -- and failures.

Isn't it time you discovered your Core Self?