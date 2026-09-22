COPS - The Contracting Officer Platform

COPS Debate Night: Commercially Speaking - RFO Part 12 vs. RFO Part 15

Welcome back to COPS Debate Night, where the regulations are real, the opinions are stronger, and everyone is convinced their acquisition strategy is the one the FAR intended all along. Hosted ESPN the AN. (Acquisition Network).

Tonight's main event:

Has RFO Part 12 changed Government acquisition forever... or does traditional negotiated procurement under RFO Part 15 still deserve the championship belt?

**In the blue corner: Team Commercial.

"Less paperwork. Faster awards. Buy what the market already built."

**In the red corner: Team Traditional.

"Slow down. Document everything. If it isn't in the file... it didn't happen."

Expect plenty of friendly body blows over commercial determinations, market research, simplified procedures, competition, evaluation methods, documentation requirements, and whether buying a commercially available laptop really needs enough paperwork to launch the next moon mission.

We'll tackle the questions every acquisition professional has heard in a meeting:

"Can we just buy the thing?"

"Did anyone actually do market research?"

"Is this really commercial... or did the contractor just put it in a glossy brochure?"

"Who invited Policy to this meeting?"

"Legal only had one minor comment... right?"

Expect hot takes, friendly trash talk, and just enough contracting sarcasm to make every Contract Specialist, Contracting Officer, Policy Chief, and Legal Advisor laugh... while quietly wondering if they're the punchline.

Spoiler Alert: Nobody gets completely roasted. Commercial acquisition isn't the answer to every problem, and Part 15 isn't just bureaucracy with page numbers. The real winner is the Contracting Officer who knows when speed wins, when rigor matters, and when the mission demands both.

So grab your coffee, open the FAR, silence the Teams notification from *that CO*, and join us LIVE from FAR Arena for America's Next Great Acquisition Debate—where the audience picks a side, the moderator quotes the FAR, and somehow...

...the final answer is still, "It depends"