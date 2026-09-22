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COPS - The Contracting Officer Platform
Mission Contracting Group (MCG)
Latest episode
20 episodes
- In this episode of COPS – The Contracting Officer Platform, we’re debating one-step versus two-step sealed bidding.
One-step is simple: describe what you need, receive sealed prices, open the bids, and make the award.
Two-step exists because sometimes the Government knows exactly what it needs—except for the part where it has to explain it.
Should we proceed directly to the bid box, or should industry first prove that its solution can actually work before somebody declares victory over the lowest number in the spreadsheet?
We’ll debate when clear specifications support traditional sealed bidding and when technical uncertainty justifies an unpriced first step. Along the way, we’ll examine several completely normal acquisition events:
The requirement is declared “ready for solicitation,” followed immediately by a 90-minute discussion about what the requirement means.
The technical team needs only one clarification. It is six pages long.
A bidder includes pricing in its unpriced technical proposal because apparently “unpriced” was open to interpretation.
A proposal is “reasonably susceptible of being made acceptable,” assuming the bidder replaces the solution it proposed.
Only one bidder survives step one, but the acquisition remains competitive in spirit.
And an evaluation begins looking suspiciously like a best-value tradeoff, prompting someone to explain that it cannot be a tradeoff because nobody used the word tradeoff.
We’ll break down acceptable, reasonably susceptible, and unacceptable technical proposals; the boundary between clarification and technical coaching; step-two price competition; and when two-step sealed bidding starts resembling negotiated acquisition wearing a sealed-bidding name tag.
We’ll also ask the question guaranteed to improve any acquisition-strategy meeting:
If we need multiple rounds of technical exchanges to understand what industry is offering, why are we still emotionally attached to the bid box?
Whose team are you on? One step or Two -
- In this episode of COPS – The Contracting Officer Platform, we’re diving into sealed bidding—a process that sounds simple until an actual bid shows up.
Publish the IFB, collect the bids, open the box, and award to the lowest bidder.
Sure—and flying an airplane is just pointing it toward the sky.
Was the bid received on time? Can the mistake be corrected? Is the defect merely form—or did the bidder change the Government’s bargain? And does “lowest” automatically mean “winner”?
We’ll unpack the RFO Part 14 sealed-bidding process, including when the method fits, how the IFB establishes the rules, why the clock is a hard gate, and what changes once bids are publicly opened.
Along the way, we’ll tackle everyone’s favorite sealed-bidding traditions:
The bid received at 4:30:01 with, “But I pressed send before the deadline.”
The low bidder asking to “clarify” a missing material requirement.
The inevitable, “Can’t we just let them fix it?”
And the belief that lowest price is an acquisition cheat code.
We’ll also break down two-step sealed bidding, late bids, public opening, mistakes and verification, responsiveness, responsibility, price reasonableness, form versus substance, bid rejection, equal low bids, and the documentation needed to defend the award.
Spoiler alert: The bid box is not a suggestion box, a time machine, or a negotiation table. A responsible contractor cannot rescue a nonresponsive bid, and a low price cannot cure a broken process.
So synchronize your clocks, lock the box, and join us as we discover why the box does not make the competition fair.
- Welcome back for another episode of The Contracting Officer Platform.
A quick heads up.... "Looks about right" isn't a pricing technique.
At some point, every Contracting Officer has looked at a proposal and wondered, "Okay... but how do I actually know this price is fair and reasonable?"
That's exactly what we're tackling in this episode.
We'll walk through the complete commercial pricing process—from building a competitive mindset and conducting meaningful market research to finding the right pricing data, evaluating commercial sales, applying price analysis techniques, negotiating with confidence, and documenting a determination you can actually defend.
Along the way, we'll call out common mistakes, share practical tips, and discuss the questions every CO should be asking before concluding a price is fair and reasonable... and occasionally remind people that a quote from 3 years ago is not a pricing strategy.
- (Ignore the FAR 13 reference they gloss over.)
Every acquisition starts with a mission.
Most start with a solution.
Only a few start with a problem.
And that's exactly where Commercial Solutions Openings (CSOs) change the game.
Welcome back! In this episode of COPS – The Contracting Officer Platform, we're opening the CSO Playbook to unpack one of the Department of Defense's most misunderstood—and most powerful—acquisition authorities. We'll explore why Congress created CSOs, how they differ from traditional FAR acquisitions, BAAs, and OTAs, and why defining the right problem is often more important than writing the perfect requirement.
We'll break down the complete decision process—from capability gaps and commercial marketplaces to innovation assessments, varying technical approaches, and determining whether a CSO is even appropriate in the first place. Along the way, we'll bust common myths, walk through practical examples, and explain how experienced contracting officers think when they're trying to deliver capability faster.
We'll probably roast the 200-page performance work statement that solved yesterday's problem, laugh at our profession's tendency to over-engineer requirements, and remind ourselves that sometimes the smartest thing a contracting officer can say is: "Industry... show me what you've got."
Because innovation isn't guaranteed. Neither is success. But asking the right question is where both begin.
- COPS Debate Night: Commercially Speaking - RFO Part 12 vs. RFO Part 15
Welcome back to COPS Debate Night, where the regulations are real, the opinions are stronger, and everyone is convinced their acquisition strategy is the one the FAR intended all along. Hosted ESPN the AN. (Acquisition Network).
Tonight's main event:
Has RFO Part 12 changed Government acquisition forever... or does traditional negotiated procurement under RFO Part 15 still deserve the championship belt?
**In the blue corner: Team Commercial.
"Less paperwork. Faster awards. Buy what the market already built."
**In the red corner: Team Traditional.
"Slow down. Document everything. If it isn't in the file... it didn't happen."
Expect plenty of friendly body blows over commercial determinations, market research, simplified procedures, competition, evaluation methods, documentation requirements, and whether buying a commercially available laptop really needs enough paperwork to launch the next moon mission.
We'll tackle the questions every acquisition professional has heard in a meeting:
"Can we just buy the thing?"
"Did anyone actually do market research?"
"Is this really commercial... or did the contractor just put it in a glossy brochure?"
"Who invited Policy to this meeting?"
"Legal only had one minor comment... right?"
Expect hot takes, friendly trash talk, and just enough contracting sarcasm to make every Contract Specialist, Contracting Officer, Policy Chief, and Legal Advisor laugh... while quietly wondering if they're the punchline.
Spoiler Alert: Nobody gets completely roasted. Commercial acquisition isn't the answer to every problem, and Part 15 isn't just bureaucracy with page numbers. The real winner is the Contracting Officer who knows when speed wins, when rigor matters, and when the mission demands both.
So grab your coffee, open the FAR, silence the Teams notification from *that CO*, and join us LIVE from FAR Arena for America's Next Great Acquisition Debate—where the audience picks a side, the moderator quotes the FAR, and somehow...
...the final answer is still, "It depends"
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About COPS - The Contracting Officer Platform
Knowing the rule is one thing. Knowing what to do with it is the job.COPS—The Contracting Officer Platform—is the podcast for acquisition professionals who want to sharpen the judgment behind the warrant. Brought to you by Mission Contracting Group (MCG), each episode tackles the decisions that make contracting difficult: incomplete facts, competing priorities, mission pressure, changing policy, and the gray areas no regulation resolves for you.From warrant board scenarios and GAO decisions to fiscal law and real-world acquisition problems, COPS breaks down more than what the rule says. We examine how to apply it, where people get tripped up, and what makes a decision defensible.You won’t get scripts to memorize or someone reading the FAR into a microphone. You’ll get practical frameworks, candid discussions, and the kinds of questions good contracting officers ask before signing their names.Because when the answer is “it depends,” you should know what it depends on.Podcast website
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