Hear the personal and professional life lessons of some of the most respected and experienced AP coordinators from schools all across the world. Host and former...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 181
181. Day 2 – Live at the AP Annual Conference
We’re back for more! Join us again from the AP Coordinator Experience Discovery Lounge at the AP Annual Conference in Seattle, WA. Don’t miss a fantastic interview with two amazing AP students who are Ambassadors for AP! Join the conversation right now and get Coordinated!Register for the AP Coordinator: Back-to-School Workshop: https://eventreg.collegeboard.org/5rYBGRMeet up with colleagues in Chat with a Coordinator: https://eventreg.collegeboard.org/yZQM8mJoin the AP Coordinator Community: https://apcommunity.collegeboard.org/web/apcoordinatorsRead up at the AP Coordinator Resource Library: https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/about-ap/ap-coordinators/resource-libraryPodcast music courtesy of former AP Music Theory student, Jackie Rae.Bookmark https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/professional-learning/learning-opportunities-ap-coordinators for all the latest training, professional development opportunities, and resources for AP coordinators. We are listening! Speak up in our short listener survey: https://forms.office.com/r/53f57EDDGw
7/21/2023
32:22
180. Day 1 – Live at the AP Annual Conference
Live from the AP Annual Conference in Seattle, WA. The best stories and thoughtful best practices are here in this collage of short interviews. There’s no better time to get Coordinated than at the AP Annual Conference!Register for the AP Coordinator: Back-to-School Workshop: https://eventreg.collegeboard.org/5rYBGRMeet up with colleagues in Chat with a Coordinator: https://eventreg.collegeboard.org/yZQM8mJoin the AP Coordinator Community: https://apcommunity.collegeboard.org/web/apcoordinatorsRead up at the AP Coordinator Resource Library: https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/about-ap/ap-coordinators/resource-libraryPodcast music courtesy of former AP Music Theory student, Jackie Rae.Bookmark https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/professional-learning/learning-opportunities-ap-coordinators for all the latest training, professional development opportunities, and resources for AP coordinators. We are listening! Speak up in our short listener survey: https://forms.office.com/r/53f57EDDGw
7/21/2023
21:57
179. AP Score Reports
It’s time to release the reports! Join Derek and special guest Alice Safford (Senior Director, AP Score Reports) as they review what’s new for AP Score Reports for Educators this year. July 5 is the summer blockbuster release day. Get the sneak preview right here on Coordinated.Check out AP Score Reports for Educators: https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/exam-administration-ordering-scores/scoresRegister for the AP Coordinator: Back-to-School Workshop: https://eventreg.collegeboard.org/5rYBGRMeet up with colleagues in Chat with a Coordinator: https://eventreg.collegeboard.org/d/ykqhnd/Join the AP Coordinator Community: https://apcommunity.collegeboard.org/web/apcoordinatorsRead up at the AP Coordinator Resource Library: https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/about-ap/ap-coordinators/resource-libraryAttend the AP Annual Conference (APAC): https://apac.collegeboard.org Podcast music courtesy of former AP Music Theory student, Jackie Rae.Congratulations to podcast fan Brandon Heine on his new role as Principal at Thurgood Marshall Leadership Academy.Bookmark https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/professional-learning/learning-opportunities-ap-coordinators for all the latest training, professional development opportunities, and resources for AP coordinators. We are listening! Speak up in our short listener survey: https://forms.office.com/r/53f57EDDGw
7/3/2023
11:54
178. Free Score Reports for Students
Every year that your students take AP Exams, they can send one score report for free to the college, university, or scholarship organization of their choice. Score reports include both this year's, and past year’s, AP Exam scores. Press Play for the Coordinated conversation as Derek and Rachel share all the details. Help be an advocate for your AP students!Register for the AP Coordinator: Back-to-School Workshop: https://eventreg.collegeboard.org/5rYBGRJoin the AP Coordinator Community: https://apcommunity.collegeboard.org/web/apcoordinatorsAttend the AP Annual Conference (APAC): https://apac.collegeboard.org Podcast music courtesy of former AP Music Theory student, Jackie Rae: https://www.instagram.com/jackierae/Bookmark https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/professional-learning/learning-opportunities-ap-coordinators for all the latest training, professional development opportunities, and resources for AP coordinators. We are listening! Speak up in our short listener survey: https://forms.office.com/r/53f57EDDGw
6/5/2023
7:30
177. Invoices and Rebates
What does color-coding have to do with a key summer double-deadline for AP coordinators? Press Play to find out. Don’t miss the Coordinated conversation and the important reminders about June 15. Take a break from your summer chores and join Derek and Rachel. The smiles are just one click away!Register for the AP Coordinator: Back-to-School Workshop: https://eventreg.collegeboard.org/5rYBGRJoin the AP Coordinator Community: https://apcommunity.collegeboard.org/web/apcoordinatorsAttend the AP Annual Conference (APAC): https://apac.collegeboard.org Podcast music courtesy of former AP Music Theory student, Jackie Rae: https://www.instagram.com/jackierae/Bookmark https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/professional-learning/learning-opportunities-ap-coordinators for all the latest training, professional development opportunities, and resources for AP coordinators. We are listening! Speak up in our short listener survey: https://forms.office.com/r/53f57EDDGw
Hear the personal and professional life lessons of some of the most respected and experienced AP coordinators from schools all across the world. Host and former AP coordinator Derek Kameda engages in meaningful conversation as these superstars in the world of education share what they’ve learned about themselves, their AP programs, tips to success, and what it means to be Coordinated.