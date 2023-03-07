179. AP Score Reports

It’s time to release the reports! Join Derek and special guest Alice Safford (Senior Director, AP Score Reports) as they review what’s new for AP Score Reports for Educators this year. July 5 is the summer blockbuster release day. Get the sneak preview right here on Coordinated.Check out AP Score Reports for Educators: https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/exam-administration-ordering-scores/scoresRegister for the AP Coordinator: Back-to-School Workshop: https://eventreg.collegeboard.org/5rYBGRMeet up with colleagues in Chat with a Coordinator: https://eventreg.collegeboard.org/d/ykqhnd/Join the AP Coordinator Community: https://apcommunity.collegeboard.org/web/apcoordinatorsRead up at the AP Coordinator Resource Library: https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/about-ap/ap-coordinators/resource-libraryAttend the AP Annual Conference (APAC): https://apac.collegeboard.org Podcast music courtesy of former AP Music Theory student, Jackie Rae.Congratulations to podcast fan Brandon Heine on his new role as Principal at Thurgood Marshall Leadership Academy.Bookmark https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/professional-learning/learning-opportunities-ap-coordinators for all the latest training, professional development opportunities, and resources for AP coordinators. We are listening! Speak up in our short listener survey: https://forms.office.com/r/53f57EDDGw