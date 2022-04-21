Cooper Stuff Podcast is an in depth look at what drives John Cooper (lead singer of Skillet); a commentary on culture from a traditional Biblical paradigm:
Cooper Stuff Ep. 109 - The Chosen With Dallas Jenkins
Cooper Stuff had the pleasure of interviewing Dallas Jenkins, the creator of the hit series The Chosen. This conversation is becoming increasingly more relevant as Christians and people who care about family values consider where we buy our goods, services, and even entertainment. Join us for a fun and interesting conversation about how Dallas had the vision for the series, and also how he created his own platform.
4/25/2022
46:40
The Stupidest thing ever said about Jesus
