Cooper Stuff Podcast is an in depth look at what drives John Cooper (lead singer of Skillet); a commentary on culture from a traditional Biblical paradigm: ... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianitySociety & Culture
  • Cooper Stuff Ep. 109 - The Chosen With Dallas Jenkins
    Cooper Stuff had the pleasure of interviewing Dallas Jenkins, the creator of the hit series The Chosen. This conversation is becoming increasingly more relevant as Christians and people who care about family values consider where we buy our goods, services, and even entertainment. Join us for a fun and interesting conversation about how Dallas had the vision for the series, and also how he created his own platform.
    4/25/2022
    46:40
  • The Stupidest thing ever said about Jesus
    ► Buy John’s new book, Awake & Alive to Truth: Finding Truth in the Chaos of a Relativistic World ► Subscribe to the podcast: www.johnlcooper.com Apple: http://bit.ly/cooperstuff Spotify: http://bit.ly/cooperstuffspotify CastBox: http://bit.ly/cooperstuffcast ► Connect with John L. Cooper on Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/johnlcooperstuff https://www.instagram.com/johnlcooper https://twitter.com/johnlcooper ► Cooper Stuff Merchandise: www.johnlcooper.com/store
    4/21/2022
    3:01

About Cooper Stuff Podcast

Cooper Stuff Podcast is an in depth look at what drives John Cooper (lead singer of Skillet); a commentary on culture from a traditional Biblical paradigm: Has modern culture stolen your world view? With all the screaming voices, who do you trust? How much have you been subversively influenced? Cooper Stuff aims to point out subtle and not so subtle influences on culture with a traditional, Biblical world view/emphasis... while boiling complex issues down to simple language.
