Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Cool Tools in the App
Listen to Cool Tools in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Cool Tools

Cool Tools

Podcast Cool Tools
Podcast Cool Tools

Cool Tools

Cool Tools
add
In each episode of the Cool Tools Show, Kevin Kelly and Mark Frauenfelder talk to a guest about some of his or her favorite uncommon and uncommonly good tools t... More
Technology
In each episode of the Cool Tools Show, Kevin Kelly and Mark Frauenfelder talk to a guest about some of his or her favorite uncommon and uncommonly good tools t... More

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • 364: Patrik Reizinger
    Patrik Reizinger is a Ph.D. student in machine learning at the University of Tübingen and part of the ELLIS and IMPRS-IS doctoral programs. He holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in electrical engineering from the Budapest University of Technology, where he specialized in control engineering and intelligent systems. His main research interests include designing AI that can understand cause-effect relationships. In his free time, he tries to decrypt sustainable strategies for earning a Ph.D., which he summarizes in his newsletter, The Path to PhD.   For show notes and transcript visit: https://kk.org/cooltools/patrik-reizinger-doctoral-researcher-in-machine-learning/   If you're enjoying the Cool Tools podcast, check out our paperback book Four Favorite Tools: Fantastic tools by 150 notable creators, available in both Color or B&W on Amazon: https://geni.us/fourfavoritetools
    5/5/2023
    32:19
  • 363: Erik Sheppard
    Talent agent and internationally recognized voiceover authority Erik Sheppard is a 30 year industry veteran with extensive experience as an actor, coach and mentor. He currently owns and operates The Sheppard Agency, a premier talent agency representing an elite roster of union and non-union voice talent from around the globe.   For show notes and transcript visit: https://kk.org/cooltools/erik-sheppard-voiceover-expert/      
    4/28/2023
    44:27
  • 362: Robert Edwards
    Robert Edwards is an inventor, landlord, and avid renovator of historic properties. When he's not busy trying to tame his three young boys, you can find him in his workshop, tinkering away on his latest inventions. He has experience in wastewater treatment, mining, CNC machining, welding, and mold making/casting. Whether he's creating a new tool, or breathing new life into an old building, Robert is a true maker at heart. You can find Robert on Instagram @drone.pirate.robert.   For show notes and transcript visit: https://kk.org/cooltools/robert-edwards-inventor/   If you're enjoying the Cool Tools podcast, check out our paperback book Four Favorite Tools: Fantastic tools by 150 notable creators, available in both Color or B&W on Amazon: https://geni.us/fourfavoritetools  
    4/21/2023
    30:50
  • 361: Tristan Duke (Part 2)
    Tristan Duke is transdisciplinary artist known for synthesizing methodologies from disparate fields to create startling inventions, sublime aesthetic experiences, and new modes of inquiry. He is the inventor of the hologram vinyl record ¬and has created original hologram artwork for albums and soundtrack releases ranging from Jack White and Guns ‘n Roses to Star Wars. He is Co-founder of the Optics Division a collective devoted to recontextualizing photography as a land-based medium and social practice. He has lectured widely, including at the MIT Media Lab, Getty Museum, the de Young Museum, the Exploratorium, and others. His work has been exhibited internationally including: The 59th Venice Biennale Collateral Exhibition; Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA); The Exploratorium, DePaul Art Museum, The George Eastman Museum; Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA); Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MoCAD); Les Rencontres d'Arles; and the Smithsonian Hirshhorn Museum. You can find Tristan on Instagram @duke_tristan. Website: https://www.tristanduke.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/duke_tristan/ For show notes and transcript visit: https://kk.org/cooltools/tristan-duke-transdisciplinary-artist-part-2/ If you're enjoying the Cool Tools podcast, check out our paperback book Four Favorite Tools: Fantastic tools by 150 notable creators, available in both Color or B&W on Amazon: https://geni.us/fourfavoritetools  
    4/14/2023
    47:22
  • 360: Tristan Duke
    Tristan Duke is transdisciplinary artist known for synthesizing methodologies from disparate fields to create startling inventions, sublime aesthetic experiences, and new modes of inquiry. He is the inventor of the hologram vinyl record ¬and has created original hologram artwork for albums and soundtrack releases ranging from Jack White and Guns ‘n Roses to Star Wars. He is Co-founder of the Optics Division a collective devoted to recontextualizing photography as a land-based medium and social practice. He has lectured widely, including at the MIT Media Lab, Getty Museum, the de Young Museum, the Exploratorium, and others. His work has been exhibited internationally including: The 59th Venice Biennale Collateral Exhibition; Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA); The Exploratorium, DePaul Art Museum, The George Eastman Museum; Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA); Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MoCAD); Les Rencontres d'Arles; and the Smithsonian Hirshhorn Museum. You can find Tristan on Instagram @duke_tristan.   Website: https://www.tristanduke.com   For show notes and transcript visit: https://kk.org/cooltools/tristan-duketransdisciplinary-artist-part-1/   If you're enjoying the Cool Tools podcast, check out our paperback book Four Favorite Tools: Fantastic tools by 150 notable creators, available in both Color or B&W on Amazon: https://geni.us/fourfavoritetools
    4/7/2023
    38:24

More Technology podcasts

About Cool Tools

In each episode of the Cool Tools Show, Kevin Kelly and Mark Frauenfelder talk to a guest about some of his or her favorite uncommon and uncommonly good tools they think others should know about.
Podcast website

Listen to Cool Tools, The Smart Community Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Cool Tools

Cool Tools

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Cool Tools: Podcasts in Family