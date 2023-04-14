In each episode of the Cool Tools Show, Kevin Kelly and Mark Frauenfelder talk to a guest about some of his or her favorite uncommon and uncommonly good tools t... More
364: Patrik Reizinger
Patrik Reizinger is a Ph.D. student in machine learning at the University of Tübingen and part of the ELLIS and IMPRS-IS doctoral programs. He holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in electrical engineering from the Budapest University of Technology, where he specialized in control engineering and intelligent systems. His main research interests include designing AI that can understand cause-effect relationships. In his free time, he tries to decrypt sustainable strategies for earning a Ph.D., which he summarizes in his newsletter, The Path to PhD. For show notes and transcript visit: https://kk.org/cooltools/patrik-reizinger-doctoral-researcher-in-machine-learning/ If you're enjoying the Cool Tools podcast, check out our paperback book Four Favorite Tools: Fantastic tools by 150 notable creators, available in both Color or B&W on Amazon: https://geni.us/fourfavoritetools
5/5/2023
32:19
363: Erik Sheppard
Talent agent and internationally recognized voiceover authority Erik Sheppard is a 30 year industry veteran with extensive experience as an actor, coach and mentor. He currently owns and operates The Sheppard Agency, a premier talent agency representing an elite roster of union and non-union voice talent from around the globe. For show notes and transcript visit: https://kk.org/cooltools/erik-sheppard-voiceover-expert/
4/28/2023
44:27
362: Robert Edwards
Robert Edwards is an inventor, landlord, and avid renovator of historic properties. When he's not busy trying to tame his three young boys, you can find him in his workshop, tinkering away on his latest inventions. He has experience in wastewater treatment, mining, CNC machining, welding, and mold making/casting. Whether he's creating a new tool, or breathing new life into an old building, Robert is a true maker at heart. You can find Robert on Instagram @drone.pirate.robert. For show notes and transcript visit: https://kk.org/cooltools/robert-edwards-inventor/ If you're enjoying the Cool Tools podcast, check out our paperback book Four Favorite Tools: Fantastic tools by 150 notable creators, available in both Color or B&W on Amazon: https://geni.us/fourfavoritetools
4/21/2023
30:50
361: Tristan Duke (Part 2)
Tristan Duke is transdisciplinary artist known for synthesizing methodologies from disparate fields to create startling inventions, sublime aesthetic experiences, and new modes of inquiry. He is the inventor of the hologram vinyl record ¬and has created original hologram artwork for albums and soundtrack releases ranging from Jack White and Guns ‘n Roses to Star Wars. He is Co-founder of the Optics Division a collective devoted to recontextualizing photography as a land-based medium and social practice. He has lectured widely, including at the MIT Media Lab, Getty Museum, the de Young Museum, the Exploratorium, and others. His work has been exhibited internationally including: The 59th Venice Biennale Collateral Exhibition; Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA); The Exploratorium, DePaul Art Museum, The George Eastman Museum; Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA); Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MoCAD); Les Rencontres d'Arles; and the Smithsonian Hirshhorn Museum. You can find Tristan on Instagram @duke_tristan. Website: https://www.tristanduke.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/duke_tristan/ For show notes and transcript visit: https://kk.org/cooltools/tristan-duke-transdisciplinary-artist-part-2/ If you're enjoying the Cool Tools podcast, check out our paperback book Four Favorite Tools: Fantastic tools by 150 notable creators, available in both Color or B&W on Amazon: https://geni.us/fourfavoritetools
4/14/2023
47:22
360: Tristan Duke
Tristan Duke is transdisciplinary artist known for synthesizing methodologies from disparate fields to create startling inventions, sublime aesthetic experiences, and new modes of inquiry. He is the inventor of the hologram vinyl record ¬and has created original hologram artwork for albums and soundtrack releases ranging from Jack White and Guns ‘n Roses to Star Wars. He is Co-founder of the Optics Division a collective devoted to recontextualizing photography as a land-based medium and social practice. He has lectured widely, including at the MIT Media Lab, Getty Museum, the de Young Museum, the Exploratorium, and others. His work has been exhibited internationally including: The 59th Venice Biennale Collateral Exhibition; Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA); The Exploratorium, DePaul Art Museum, The George Eastman Museum; Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA); Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MoCAD); Les Rencontres d'Arles; and the Smithsonian Hirshhorn Museum. You can find Tristan on Instagram @duke_tristan. Website: https://www.tristanduke.com For show notes and transcript visit: https://kk.org/cooltools/tristan-duketransdisciplinary-artist-part-1/ If you're enjoying the Cool Tools podcast, check out our paperback book Four Favorite Tools: Fantastic tools by 150 notable creators, available in both Color or B&W on Amazon: https://geni.us/fourfavoritetools