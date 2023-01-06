Eyes Wide Open with Nick Thompson

Dating, Communication, and Ghosting, with Jacob Lucas

Today on Conversations with Nick Thompson, we talk with Jacob Lucas. Jacob is a professional dating coach, and someone that I connected with online after initially seeing him on another podcast. Along with being a professional dating coach, Jacob is the author of a new book called “Her Dating Coach,” which you can find a link to below. As I focus on rebuilding myself and really pushing myself to start thinking about dating again, I wanted to talk to Jacob about what it's like out there because things have changed a lot in the last few years. I'm really curious to pick his brain about what he sees with his clients, how he views dating as a whole, and talk a little bit about his book. Also, I also want to get some points and tips as I start thinking about getting back out there into the dating scene. Maybe we'll have a nice conversation and that will change some things for me. Jacob is an excellent follow for social media, he is always giving good dating advice through his posts, and I am super excited to talk to him on this episode. We're going to dive into every single thing dating; how we should be approaching it, and what is current dating etiquette? We'll talk a little bit about ghosting, but more importantly, how communication plays a role in dating. I hope you enjoy my conversation with Jacob Lucas. Find “Her Dating Coach” here: https://www.amazon.com/Her-Dating-Coach-Jacob-Lucas-ebook/dp/B0BXJRRQB7 Find Nick Thompson here: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nthompson513/ YouTube: www.youtube.com/@convoswithnick