Eyes Wide Open with Nick Thompson

Real BTS of Our Love is Blind Marriage with Danielle Ruhl - Part I
On this very special episode of Eyes Wide Open I’m joined by Danielle Ruhl, who you may know from Love is Blind and as my ex-wife. This episode is part one of a two-part series where we're going to discuss our entire experience before, during, and after Love is Blind filmed all the way through when the show came out and what it was like for us going through our public divorce. At the end, we will come together and talk about where we are now and what our relationship status is. For part one, we're going to focus on our mental health throughout the entire process, as well as recount things that happened on and off set through the production. We'll take you all the way through our wedding day and share what that experience was like. Enjoy this week's episode, and we'll be back next week with part two of this interview. Find Danielle Ruhl here: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dnellruhl/ Website: https://www.danielleruhl.com Find Nick Thompson here: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nthompson513/ Website: https://www.engagewithnick.com/ UCAN Foundation: https://www.ucanfoundation.org/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EngageWithNick LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickthompson13/
5/30/2023
1:12:21
Online Bullying’s Darker Side with Dr. Kirk Honda
Our guest today is Dr. Kirk Honda, a licensed therapist, professor, and the host of Psychology in Seattle. He is a new friend that I've recently connected with over my work in reality TV and the UCAN Foundation. One of the reasons I like Dr. Kirk is his compassionate, empathetic, and non-judgmental approach to content, which is very rare for someone who is commenting on culture or reality TV. A couple weeks ago, Dr. Kirk had me as a guest on his podcast Psychology in Seattle. During our discussion, he shared with me an experience he had last year during his coverage of the defamation lawsuit between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. His commentary on the trial led to him becoming a victim of an online bully mob that was coming at him from both sides, to the point where they were actively organizing against him on social media. He was eventually forced to make some changes in his personal life to protect himself, which we’ll cover in this interview. I wanted to have Dr. Kirk on to discuss the dark side of the internet. I’ve experienced the online bully mob myself, and I know a lot of people in my life now that have experienced it. It’s important to me to discuss the impacts that that has on someone’s mental health and feeling of safety. Please welcome Dr. Kirk Honda. Find Dr. Kirk Honda here: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PsychologyInSeattle Website: www.psychologyinseattle.com Find Nick Thompson here: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nthompson513/ Website: https://www.engagewithnick.com/ UCAN Foundation: https://www.ucanfoundation.org/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EngageWithNick LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickthompson13/
5/23/2023
1:11:46
Best of Season 1
Hello, and welcome to a very special episode of Conversations with Nick Thompson. Over the first season’s 32 episodes, I had the opportunity to sit down with many great guests and hear their stories. I wanted to highlight a few of my favorite moments from the series, and so we’ve created this unique “Best of” bonus episode to share their stories. We have clips from Stephanie Sarazin, Saagar Enjeti, Leslie Guevara, Dr. Elizabeth Fedrick, TJ Powers, Naza Shelley, and Chris Schembra, where we have some of the hard conversations and insightful moments that made their episodes so engaging. I hope highlighting them here will pique your curiosity and make you think, and hopefully make you want to look more into their stories. We’re preparing for the next season of the podcast to come back in May, so stay tuned. We have some changes we are making to the show that we are very excited to show off, so stick around.
5/2/2023
40:02
Dating, Communication, and Ghosting, with Jacob Lucas
Today on Conversations with Nick Thompson, we talk with Jacob Lucas. Jacob is a professional dating coach, and someone that I connected with online after initially seeing him on another podcast. Along with being a professional dating coach, Jacob is the author of a new book called “Her Dating Coach,” which you can find a link to below. As I focus on rebuilding myself and really pushing myself to start thinking about dating again, I wanted to talk to Jacob about what it's like out there because things have changed a lot in the last few years. I'm really curious to pick his brain about what he sees with his clients, how he views dating as a whole, and talk a little bit about his book. Also, I also want to get some points and tips as I start thinking about getting back out there into the dating scene. Maybe we'll have a nice conversation and that will change some things for me. Jacob is an excellent follow for social media, he is always giving good dating advice through his posts, and I am super excited to talk to him on this episode. We're going to dive into every single thing dating; how we should be approaching it, and what is current dating etiquette? We'll talk a little bit about ghosting, but more importantly, how communication plays a role in dating. I hope you enjoy my conversation with Jacob Lucas. Find “Her Dating Coach” here: https://www.amazon.com/Her-Dating-Coach-Jacob-Lucas-ebook/dp/B0BXJRRQB7 Find Nick Thompson here: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nthompson513/ YouTube: www.youtube.com/@convoswithnick
4/11/2023
1:18:05
Divorce, Relationship Therapy, and Reconnecting with Yourself with Cindy Stibbard
Coming out of my divorce, I have been thinking about the impacts that divorce has on individuals, on couples, and on families. I've been working through my own process to rediscover myself, and there have been additional challenges from having my relationship be public. What I've really been thinking about is, how do I put myself back together? How do I rebuild myself? I've been journaling and doing a lot of self-care to make sure that I'm physically healthy, putting nourishing foods in my body, and drinking a ton of water. Outside this, what I really noticed going through this process is that there is a huge disconnect between therapy and the legal aspects of divorce. That's where I discovered today’s guest, Cindy Stibbard. Cindy is a certified divorce coach and a really amazing human. I was drawn to her work because she's so vulnerable about the way she's helping people navigate such a complicated situation. She’s helping people navigate the decisions of whether you should or shouldn't divorce in some instances, or how to help you determine what it could look like before you jump into it. Additionally, she helps people post-divorce to reconnect with themselves, which is what I'm excited to talk to her about today. Find Cindy Stibbard here: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/divorceredefined/ Find Nick Thompson here: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nthompson513/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXipWcR8Pit6vYHd1ZcKgKg
