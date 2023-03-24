Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Conversations in Spanish & Other Languages

Joel E Zarate
Welcome to our podcast! This is a podcast where you can listen to conversations mainly in Spanish that are easy to understand with native speakers from differen... More
  • Ep 145: El vos chileno con Marco del podcast Aprende Español con Latin ELE (Advanced)
    SHOW NOTES:  En este episodio, Alba tiene una conversación con Marco de Latin ELE sobre cuándo y cómo usar el vos en Chile. Aprende Español con Latin ELE Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/aprende-espa%C3%B1ol-con-latin-ele/id1480140135 Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/6QkyFSvGbMvxz98EaNbFLY Latin ELE Spanish for Beginners Podcast Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/speaking-spanish-for-beginners/id1489808026 Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/5XiUYHNy7ZIhN7yIpIv8Qe Latin ELE Website https://latinele.com/ Get updates from Latin ELE in your Inbox https://sendfox.com/latinele Alba offers Spanish lessons and is now offering an immersion program experience in Spain. If you would like to find out about her immersion retreat, click here to visit her website. https://respirandoinmersion.es/ Visita la página de Instagram de Respirando Español https://www.instagram.com/respirando.inmersion/ Visita la página de Facebook de Respirando Español https://www.facebook.com/respirando.inmersion Support our podcasts If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. https://www.jezsc.com You can also support our work by buying my short novel, “Los diamantes de Esmeralda”. Find it on Amazon Kindle here: https://www.jezsc.com/mystore/ Supplemental Content On this webpage, you can find the questions and additional content that they cover in this conversation. https://www.jezsc.com/csolp/spanish/s101-150/s0145_vos_chile/csp_ep145_vos_chile.html Transcripts https://www.jezsc.com/transcripts/ Follow Joel on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elespanoldealba/ Thank you for listening!
    4/21/2023
    1:05:04
  • Ep 144: Algunas frases y palabras que deben usar con precaución en México con Efraín y Diego de Mextalki
    SHOW NOTES: En este episodio, Efrain y Diego del podcast Cheleando con Mextalki y el espacio para enseñar español, Mextalki, hablan junto con Joel sobre algunas frases y palabras que pueden escuchar en México con mucha frecuencia, pero que son palabras que deben usar con precaución en México para no ofender a alguna persona. Find Mextalki & Cheleando con Mextalki Podcast Apple Music:  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cheleando-con-mextalki/id1537726215 Spotify:  https://open.spotify.com/show/6SmbbHDVISekTxe8GGKVhr YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Mextalki Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mextalki/ Sitio web:  https://mextalki.com/ Support my podcast Conversations in Spanish & Other Languages If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. https://www.jezsc.com You can also support our work by buying my short novel, “Los diamantes de Esmeralda”. Find it on Amazon Kindle here: https://www.jezsc.com/mystore/ Thank you for listening to our podcast!
    4/14/2023
    1:07:41
  • Ep 143: Cómo es un retiro de inmersión en México con Jim y May
    SHOW NOTES: In this episode, Alba is having a conversation with Jim and May from the podcast Learn Spanish and Go and they are sharing with us what is like to be in an immersion retreat, and they talk about their immersion retreats in México. Discover Learn Spanish and Go: Spanish Immersion Program in Mexico: https://spanishandgo.com/immersion-retreats The Learn Spanish and Go podcast: https://podcast.spanishandgo.com/ The Learn Spanish and Go Podcast Membership: https://spanishandgo.com/membership The Spanish and Go YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/spanishandgo Learn Spanish & Go Free Membership Trial https://spanishandgo.com/free-trial Visit Alba’s profile page on italki https://www.italki.com/teacher/5281034 Joel's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/ Follow Alba on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elespanoldealba/ Watch Alba’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrBw8w38tikoXJJVCRYiaQ For this episode there is no transcript. As time permits, I’ll work on transcripts for older episodes. Thank you for listening to our podcast!
    4/7/2023
    1:02:22
  • Ep 142: El vos en Uruguay con Natalia y Joel (Intermediate Level)
    SHOW NOTES:  In this episode, I am having a conversation with Natalia Quián from Uruguay. This conversation is divided into two parts, in the first part we talk about how and when Uruguayans use the pronoun vos in their daily interactions and on the second part, we have a conversation using the pronoun vos so that you can hear it in a communicative context. Support our podcasts If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. https://www.jezsc.com You can also support our work by buying my short novel, “Los diamantes de Esmeralda”. Find it on Amazon Kindle here: https://www.jezsc.com/mystore/ Try LingoPie This episode is sponsored by LingoPie. Click on the link down below to try out LingoPie, explore their platform, and play with all the features they offer to help you learn and improve your Spanish. https://learn.lingopie.com/JoelZarate Supplemental Content On this webpage, you can find the questions, vocabulary, activities and other extras that we cover in this conversation. https://www.jezsc.com/csolp/spanish/s101-150/s0142_nata_vos/csp_ep141_nata_vos.html Transcripts https://www.jezsc.com/transcripts/ Natalia’s Teacher profile on italki https://www.italki.com/en/teacher/13645246 My Other Podcasts Listen to my podcast Help Me Learn Spanish, Joel https://www.jezsc.com/pages/help_me_learn_spanish.html Listen to my podcast Mini Stories to Learn Spanish https://www.jezsc.com/pages/mini_stories_spanish_podcasts.html. Follow me on Instagram Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/ My YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@joelzaratespanishcafe Follow Alba on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elespanoldealba/ Watch Alba’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@elespanoldealba Thank you for listening!
    3/31/2023
    1:02:48
  • Ep 141: 10 palabras comunes de España y su origen con Borja y Alba (Advanced Level)
    SHOW NOTES: Este es un episodio de nivel avanzado y en este episodio mi buena amiga y contribuidora del podcast, Alba Sánchez de España, tiene una conversación con Borja Odriozola del podcast Palabras, y como un experto en palabras, Borja nos habla de 10 palabras comunes de España y su origen. Support the podcast If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. Find my GoFundMe page on my website https://www.jezsc.com/ Transcripts Open this link to view the transcript for this episode as well as other transcripts across my podcasts. https://www.jezsc.com/transcripts/ PALABRAS PODCAST Web: https://borjaprofe.com/palabras/ Apple podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/¡palabras-el-podcast-sobre-palabras/id1633270415 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4rz5CmkmvOA17DjFuG68HB Visit Alba’s profile page on italki https://www.italki.com/teacher/5281034 Watch Alba’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrBw8w38tikoXJJVCRYiaQ Thank you for listening! Podcast Schedule Find out the schedule for upcoming episodes. https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcast_schedule.html Thank you for listening to the podcast. If you like the podcast, please gives us a 5-star review on Apple podcast or on Spotify. My Other Podcasts Listen to my podcast Help Me Learn Spanish, Joel https://www.jezsc.com/pages/help_me_learn_spanish.html Listen to my podcast Mini Stories to Learn Spanish https://www.jezsc.com/pages/mini_stories_spanish_podcasts.html. Follow us on social media Joel’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jezsc YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@joelzaratespanishcafe Follow Alba on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elespanoldealba/
    3/24/2023
    39:53

About Conversations in Spanish & Other Languages

Welcome to our podcast! This is a podcast where you can listen to conversations mainly in Spanish that are easy to understand with native speakers from different Spanish Speaking countries to give you an opportunity to listen to casual and natural conversations about everyday topics and everyday situations so that you can learn Spanish in a communicative context. We share conversations for intermediate and advance learners and provide free supporting content on the show notes.
