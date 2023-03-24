Conversations in Spanish & Other Languages

Welcome to our podcast! This is a podcast where you can listen to conversations mainly in Spanish that are easy to understand with native speakers from differen... More
Ep 145: El vos chileno con Marco del podcast Aprende Español con Latin ELE (Advanced)
En este episodio, Alba tiene una conversación con Marco de Latin ELE sobre cuándo y cómo usar el vos en Chile.
Aprende Español con Latin ELE
Latin ELE Spanish for Beginners Podcast
Latin ELE Website
https://latinele.com/
Alba offers Spanish lessons and is now offering an immersion program experience in Spain.
https://respirandoinmersion.es/
Visita la página de Instagram de Respirando Español
https://www.instagram.com/respirando.inmersion/
Visita la página de Facebook de Respirando Español
https://www.facebook.com/respirando.inmersion
On this webpage, you can find the questions and additional content that they cover in this conversation.
https://www.jezsc.com/csolp/spanish/s101-150/s0145_vos_chile/csp_ep145_vos_chile.html
Ep 144: Algunas frases y palabras que deben usar con precaución en México con Efraín y Diego de Mextalki
En este episodio, Efrain y Diego del podcast Cheleando con Mextalki y el espacio para enseñar español, Mextalki, hablan junto con Joel sobre algunas frases y palabras que pueden escuchar en México con mucha frecuencia, pero que son palabras que deben usar con precaución en México para no ofender a alguna persona.
Find Mextalki & Cheleando con Mextalki Podcast
Apple Music:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cheleando-con-mextalki/id1537726215
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/6SmbbHDVISekTxe8GGKVhr
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@Mextalki
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/mextalki/
Sitio web:
https://mextalki.com/
Ep 143: Cómo es un retiro de inmersión en México con Jim y May
In this episode, Alba is having a conversation with Jim and May from the podcast Learn Spanish and Go and they are sharing with us what is like to be in an immersion retreat, and they talk about their immersion retreats in México.
Discover Learn Spanish and Go:
Spanish Immersion Program in Mexico:
https://spanishandgo.com/immersion-retreats
The Learn Spanish and Go podcast:
https://podcast.spanishandgo.com/
The Learn Spanish and Go Podcast Membership:
https://spanishandgo.com/membership
The Spanish and Go YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/spanishandgo
Learn Spanish & Go Free Membership Trial
https://spanishandgo.com/free-trial
Visit Alba’s profile page on italki
https://www.italki.com/teacher/5281034
Joel's Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/
Follow Alba on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/elespanoldealba/
Watch Alba’s YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrBw8w38tikoXJJVCRYiaQ
Ep 142: El vos en Uruguay con Natalia y Joel (Intermediate Level)
In this episode, I am having a conversation with Natalia Quián from Uruguay. This conversation is divided into two parts, in the first part we talk about how and when Uruguayans use the pronoun vos in their daily interactions and on the second part, we have a conversation using the pronoun vos so that you can hear it in a communicative context.
On this webpage, you can find the questions, vocabulary, activities and other extras that we cover in this conversation.
https://www.jezsc.com/csolp/spanish/s101-150/s0142_nata_vos/csp_ep141_nata_vos.html
Ep 141: 10 palabras comunes de España y su origen con Borja y Alba (Advanced Level)
Este es un episodio de nivel avanzado y en este episodio mi buena amiga y contribuidora del podcast, Alba Sánchez de España, tiene una conversación con Borja Odriozola del podcast Palabras, y como un experto en palabras, Borja nos habla de 10 palabras comunes de España y su origen.
PALABRAS PODCAST
Web:
https://borjaprofe.com/palabras/
Apple podcast:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/¡palabras-el-podcast-sobre-palabras/id1633270415
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/4rz5CmkmvOA17DjFuG68HB
Visit Alba’s profile page on italki
https://www.italki.com/teacher/5281034
Watch Alba’s YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrBw8w38tikoXJJVCRYiaQ
