Contrary to Ordinary, Exploring the Extraordinary with Dr. Kim Kutsch

Welcome to "Contrary to Ordinary," where Dr. Kim Kutsch showcases thought leaders in the dental industry - and beyond - who push the boundaries of what's possib... More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
4. Machell Hudson on Resilience and Compassion
Having a patient's best interests at heart is critical to the work that dentists do. This means training every single member of the dental team, empowering them to feel compassion for and respond to their patient’s needs holistically. This is a philosophy that Machell Hudson practices, not only in her work as a hygienist but in everything she does. Machell is a trusted and effective hygienist who’s been in the profession for over 15 years. In 2021, Machell founded Integrative Dental Coaching, an organization that coaches and educates dental teams to implement protocols and best practices for overall patient health. Machell is a proud and passionate fellow and member of the board of The American Academy for Oral and Systemic Health and a CariFree Cooperative Member. In her spare time, Machell is a staunch advocate for those who have been affected by human trafficking. Her journey shows us that anyone can find their way to a life that they find fulfilling.ResourcesFollow your curiosity, connect, and join our ever-growing community of extraordinary minds.CariFree WebsiteCariFree on InstagramCariFree on FacebookCariFree on PinterestCariFree on TwitterDr. Kim Kutsch on LinkedInMachell Hudson LinkedInIntegrative Dental CoachingThe American Academy for Oral and Systemic HealthWhat's In This Episode
How did Machell’s difficult childhood shape who she is today?
Why does Machell teach an approach prioritizing overall patient health?
How does Machell find and spread joy?
How Machell got involved in helping human trafficking victims.
5/2/2023
35:42
3. Dr. Susan Maples on Breaking the Mold and Mentoring
You can't have a healthy body if you don't have a healthy mouth. After all, it is the gateway into the body. Dr. Susan Maples is a leader in the area of total health with over 30 years of experience in dentistry. As a child, Susan was exposed to large quantities of secondhand smoke and suffered from severe allergies. Through mentorship and guidance from a few key medical professionals early on in her journey, Susan began a path to improved total health. Today, Susan is giving back by mentoring children to have better total health throughout their lives. At Susan's Hands-On Learning Lab, she emphasizes the importance of optimal oral health and nutrition. She also encourages children to consider careers like hers in dentistry.The right education and the right experience early on can entirely change the way we see the world and how we approach the rest of our lives. Susan created the Hands-On Learning Lab with that end in mind. Susan also runs the Total Health Academy, an online learning platform that helps offices transform into total health dental practices.ResourcesFollow your curiosity, connect, and join our ever-growing community of extraordinary minds.CariFree WebsiteCariFree on InstagramCariFree on FacebookCariFree on PinterestCariFree on TwitterDr. Kim Kutsch on LinkedInSusan Maples on LinkedInSusan Maples BioHands-On Learning LabTotal Health AcademyWhat's In This Episode
How does Susan use the Hands-On Learning Lab to teach children about oral health?
How did Susan’s childhood affect her trajectory into dentistry?
The ways that Susan has broken the mold and forged her own path.
What drives Susan?
4/18/2023
37:00
2. Doug Young on Building a Vision, and Revolutionizing Dentistry
Tooth decay, or dental caries, is the number one disease dentists treat. Yet, the common practice of drilling teeth does not cure the disease. Dr. Doug Young was one of the first to ask a seemingly simple question: If drilling does not cure the disease, why does it remain the first, and often only, option? Finding the answer led him to establish one of the pillars of modern dentistry.Dr. Young describes his younger self as a "normal dentist." Not a famous researcher. No impressive background. He sought advanced degrees, determined to make real changes in the lives of patients. Thanks to his work, the outdated 'drill' and 'fill' approach to dentistry is increasingly replaced by cariology, a study of decay that includes treatment, prevention, and interruption of damage.His work has directly impacted the organizations that worked to bring this change to light. Dr. Young is one of the founders of the Caries Management by Risk Assessment Coalition or CAMBRA, American Dental Education Association, Cariology Section, and the American Academy of Cariology or AAC.Today, Dr. Young discusses how his experiences early in life shaped the man that he is today. His success is a testament to the selfless pursuit of knowledge for the greater good. He also reveals the origin of his love for the outdoors.ResourcesFollow your curiosity, connect, and join our ever-growing community of extraordinary minds.CariFree WebsiteCariFree on InstagramCariFree on FacebookCariFree on PinterestCariFree on TwitterDr. Kim Kutsch on LinkedInDr. Doug Young LinkedInDr. Doug Young BioAmerican Academy of CariologyAmerican Dental Education AssociationCaries Management by Risk Assessment CoalitionWhat's In This Episode
What impact did mentorship have on the trajectory of Dr. Young's life?
How Dr. Young saw where her wanted to be and made a plan to achieve his vision.
Why the infrastructure around patient care needs to shift from 'pay per tooth' to preventative care.
A deeper look into the heart of Dr. Young.
4/4/2023
26:59
1. John Kois on Enriching The Heart, The Mind, and Dental Industry
It may be hard to believe today, but opinion was the root of most dental practice in years past. Not in evidence-based research. When the Kois Center opened in 1994, it ushered in a revolutionary approach to dental care. It was the first center to provide a graduate program for practicing dentists that implemented a structured science-based curriculum. The center remains a flagship for science-based advances in esthetics, implants, and restorative dentistry.On the opening day of The Kois Center, founder Dr. John Kois advocated for an interdisciplinary research-backed approach to whole patient care. The Kois Center remains the only continuous learning center for dental professionals that conducts and publishes its own research. Self-funded, the research is not beholden to the interest of sponsors. In today's episode, we explore the elements that make the man behind the legendary Kois Center extraordinary. John has found his Ikigai and shared it with the world. To master the art of living, he embodies his values and tries to be fully present. Hear how he followed his curiosity and changed the way dentistry is practiced. ResourcesFollow your curiosity, connect, and join our ever-growing community of extraordinary minds. CariFree Website CariFree on InstagramCariFree on FacebookCariFree on PinterestCariFree on TwitterDr. Kim Kutsch on LinkedInDr. John Kois BioKois Center WebsiteWhat's In This Episode
How values guide Dr. John Kois' every decision.
How to master the 'art of living' and slip seamlessly between work and play.
What it means to live out the Japanese concept of Ikigai.
How to temper an open mind with research and evidence.
3/21/2023
52:59
Introducing Contrary to Ordinary: Exploring the Extraordinary with Dr. Kim Kutsch
Welcome to "Contrary to Ordinary," where Dr. Kim Kutsch showcases thought leaders in the dental industry - and beyond - who push the boundaries of what's possible. Hear conversations with innovators who blend art and technology, chase curiosity, and create the truly extraordinary. From cutting-edge tech to creative approaches to game-changing innovation, learn from the best in the business and discover what unique qualities make them tick. Join us to hear inspiring stories, practical insights from the most creative minds, and uncover the common threads that make people extraordinary.
About Contrary to Ordinary, Exploring the Extraordinary with Dr. Kim Kutsch
Welcome to "Contrary to Ordinary," where Dr. Kim Kutsch showcases thought leaders in the dental industry - and beyond - who push the boundaries of what's possible. Hear conversations with innovators who blend art and technology, chase curiosity, and create the truly extraordinary. From cutting-edge tech to creative approaches to game-changing innovation, learn from the best in the business and discover what unique qualities make them tick. Join us to hear inspiring stories, practical insights from the most creative minds, and uncover the common threads that make people extraordinary.