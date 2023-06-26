Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsNews
Podcast Contempt of Court with Elie Mystal
The Nation Magazine
add
NewsPoliticsHistory
Available Episodes

  • Welcome to Contempt of Court!
    If you have a problem with how the Supreme Court operates and how much power it is allowed to hold over the rest of us: welcome! On this show, we'll look at ways to make the Supreme Court stop hurting us. In each episode, The Nation's Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal will talk to experts and advocates who are doing the work to reform the Supreme Court and salvage American democracy from the court’s greedy jaws.Subscribe for new episodes each Tuesday! 
    6/26/2023
    4:10

About Contempt of Court with Elie Mystal

Contempt of Court is an original podcast series from The Nation about how to reform the Supreme Court. Hosted by The Nation's Justice Correspondent, Elie Mystal, each episode delves into distinct avenues for change, featuring historical insights, fresh analysis of the latest SCOTUS news, and conversations with experts and change-makers who are actively working to shape the future of the judiciary.
Podcast website

