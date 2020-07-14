Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Constellation Prize in the App
Listen to Constellation Prize in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Constellation Prize

Constellation Prize

Podcast Constellation Prize
Podcast Constellation Prize

Constellation Prize

The Believer Magazine & Bianca Giaever
add
Feeling down about the human condition? Looking for a glimmer of the spiritual in contemporary life? Constellation Prize, a podcast from The Believer magazine, ... More
Arts
Feeling down about the human condition? Looking for a glimmer of the spiritual in contemporary life? Constellation Prize, a podcast from The Believer magazine, ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Nightwalking 1: A Call From Terry
    This is Episode 1 of our new 4-part series, Nightwalking.   Bianca receives a call from a famous writer, Terry Tempest Williams, who suggests they do a project together. They plan to embark on a ritual — taking walks at night, and writing each other daily letters. Terry promises that this will bring them closer to God. Bianca has doubts. Music by: Ishmael Ensemble, John Caroll Kirby, and Elori Saxl.
    5/2/2023
    29:19
  • Nightwalking 2: Dark Country Roads
    Bianca walks the dark country roads of Vermont, while Terry walks the quiet Utah canyons. Through their letters they grow closer, though it’s still unclear how the letters will reveal the divine. Meanwhile, Bianca’s grandfather says the project is stupid. Bianca is stressed, until she unexpectedly meets a lover.   Music by: Greta Morgan, Peter Sandberg, Andy Mills, h hunt, Domenique Dumont, and Gideon Crevoshay.
    5/2/2023
    35:24
  • Nightwalking 3: Coyotes
    Terry’s nightwalking ritual brings her closer to ecstasy. Bianca is still struggling. The moon continues to grow, until the final night of the project arrives. Terry is confident she will have a spiritual experience. Music by: The Westerlies, Greta Morgan, Lullatone, and Zubin Hensler.
    5/2/2023
    30:59
  • Nightwalking 4: New York City
    In the final episode of the series, Bianca goes nightwalking in New York City and talks to strangers about God. She meets an exterminator, two lonely Russian men on a Tinder date, a bodega owner, a college student questioning her faith, and a costume designer mourning a lost lover, who seems to understand the whole project. Music by: Zubin Hensler, h hunt, and Sam Prekop.
    5/2/2023
    29:53
  • What is Boring? with B. Wurtz
    The artist B. Wurtz reflects on what is boring, and a three decade relationship with his only belt. Featuring: socks, garbage, and Andy Warhol. 
    7/14/2020
    11:36

More Arts podcasts

About Constellation Prize

Feeling down about the human condition? Looking for a glimmer of the spiritual in contemporary life? Constellation Prize, a podcast from The Believer magazine, talks to subjects about their existential problems—how art, God, and loneliness fit in their lives. The newest episodes include Nightwalking, a four-part mini series featuring the poet Terry Tempest Williams. You can donate on our website: https://www.thebeliever.net/constellation-prize/
Podcast website

Listen to Constellation Prize, Scary Stories and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Constellation Prize

Constellation Prize

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Constellation Prize: Podcasts in Family