Feeling down about the human condition? Looking for a glimmer of the spiritual in contemporary life? Constellation Prize, a podcast from The Believer magazine, ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
Nightwalking 1: A Call From Terry
This is Episode 1 of our new 4-part series, Nightwalking.
Bianca receives a call from a famous writer, Terry Tempest Williams, who suggests they do a project together. They plan to embark on a ritual — taking walks at night, and writing each other daily letters. Terry promises that this will bring them closer to God. Bianca has doubts.
Music by: Ishmael Ensemble, John Caroll Kirby, and Elori Saxl.
5/2/2023
29:19
Nightwalking 2: Dark Country Roads
Bianca walks the dark country roads of Vermont, while Terry walks the quiet Utah canyons. Through their letters they grow closer, though it’s still unclear how the letters will reveal the divine. Meanwhile, Bianca’s grandfather says the project is stupid. Bianca is stressed, until she unexpectedly meets a lover.
Music by: Greta Morgan, Peter Sandberg, Andy Mills, h hunt, Domenique Dumont, and Gideon Crevoshay.
5/2/2023
35:24
Nightwalking 3: Coyotes
Terry’s nightwalking ritual brings her closer to ecstasy. Bianca is still struggling. The moon continues to grow, until the final night of the project arrives. Terry is confident she will have a spiritual experience.
Music by: The Westerlies, Greta Morgan, Lullatone, and Zubin Hensler.
5/2/2023
30:59
Nightwalking 4: New York City
In the final episode of the series, Bianca goes nightwalking in New York City and talks to strangers about God. She meets an exterminator, two lonely Russian men on a Tinder date, a bodega owner, a college student questioning her faith, and a costume designer mourning a lost lover, who seems to understand the whole project.
Music by: Zubin Hensler, h hunt, and Sam Prekop.
5/2/2023
29:53
What is Boring? with B. Wurtz
The artist B. Wurtz reflects on what is boring, and a three decade relationship with his only belt. Featuring: socks, garbage, and Andy Warhol.
Feeling down about the human condition? Looking for a glimmer of the spiritual in contemporary life? Constellation Prize, a podcast from The Believer magazine, talks to subjects about their existential problems—how art, God, and loneliness fit in their lives. The newest episodes include Nightwalking, a four-part mini series featuring the poet Terry Tempest Williams.
You can donate on our website: https://www.thebeliever.net/constellation-prize/