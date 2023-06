Is AI the Antichrist Pt 1: Google, Nostradamus, Jack Parsons & the Apocalypse!

On today's episode of the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt podcast we're going to start taking a look at a question that should be on all of humanity's mind: Is A.I. the Antichrist?... Many silicon valley billionaires and elites have been thinking of this question and some are even helping it out!In Part 1 we'll take a look at the "Godfather of AI" quitting Google due to the risk it imposes, then some figures like Nostradamus, Nietzsche, Jack Parsons and more. We'll define the term "Antichrist" and hear from the CEO of Google on a recent 60 Minutes telling us some uncomfortable outlooks!In Part 2 we'll look at some prophetic statements I made in 2014, review the Chatbots from Microsoft and Google, discuss the original purpose for the Internet from the ARPANet days with Jacques Vallee (*yes the UFO guy) and wrap up the discussion as to whether or not A.I. is the Antichrist!