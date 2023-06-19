Author of THE DARK PATH Isaac Weishaupt hosts this show focused on pop culture and its role in the occult agenda to instill ritualistic symbolism in entertainme...
Jay Dyer's Journey: From Red Pill to Hosting with Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson & Twin Peaks Symbolism!
On today's episode of the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt podcast we are joined by a very special guest- Jay Dyer! He's back to catch up on his projects and we're gonna get into it!! We'll talk about what it's like hanging out with Alex Jones, how he got Tucker Carlson fired (*joking of course- maybe??...), his philosophy research, a MASSIVE EVENT on July 6th in Los Angeles he's doing with Jamie Kennedy (yes- the actor from Scream) and Jay's journey from red pill to hosting Infowars! We'll wrap it up with Jay's take on what Twin Peaks is all about and the hidden meaning of that Twin Peaks symbol and ring!YOU CAN STILL GET TICKETS FOR JAY'S BIG EVENT ON JULY 6TH IN L.A. (*while supplies last): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jamie-kennedy-jay-dyer-jamie-hanshaw-philo-comedy-live-tickets-615141423557?aff=ebdssbdestsearchLinks:Follow Jay Dyer everywhere:Website: https://jaysanalysis.comJay's Books: https://jaysanalysis.com/shop/Jay's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnt7Iy8GlmdPwy_Tzyx93bAJay's Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jay_D007Catch up on the Jay Dyer shows:Aug 2020 we did Parsons/Crowley/Cameron on Jay's YT https://illuminatiwatcher.com/marjorie-cameron-jack-parsons-aleister-crowley-the-pop-culture-occult-isaac-weishaupt-and-jay-dyer/July 2020 we did Occult Hollywood Supsertsrs Britney on TFH https://illuminatiwatcher.com/occult-hollywood-superstars-mega-swapcast-w-sam-tripoli-jay-dyer-jamie-hanshaw-chrissie-mayr-xg/June 2020 we talked COVID, Protests, Great Reset https://illuminatiwatcher.com/c0vid19-pr0tests-the-great-reset-the-hidden-globalist-agenda-with-jay-dyer/March 2018 Jay on Esoteric Hollywood 2, Red Sparrow, and More! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/jay-dyer-on-mkultra-esoteric-hollywood-2-red-sparrow-and-more-on-the-ctauc-podcast/Feb 2016 Super Bowl and Grammys: Black Magic Helter Skelter Race War (*prophetically recorded in 2016!!): https://illuminatiwatcher.com/superbowl-grammys-black-magic-helter-skelter-race-war/
Is AI the Antichrist Pt 1: Google, Nostradamus, Jack Parsons & the Apocalypse!
On today's episode of the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt podcast we're going to start taking a look at a question that should be on all of humanity's mind: Is A.I. the Antichrist?... Many silicon valley billionaires and elites have been thinking of this question and some are even helping it out!In Part 1 we'll take a look at the "Godfather of AI" quitting Google due to the risk it imposes, then some figures like Nostradamus, Nietzsche, Jack Parsons and more. We'll define the term "Antichrist" and hear from the CEO of Google on a recent 60 Minutes telling us some uncomfortable outlooks!In Part 2 we'll look at some prophetic statements I made in 2014, review the Chatbots from Microsoft and Google, discuss the original purpose for the Internet from the ARPANet days with Jacques Vallee (*yes the UFO guy) and wrap up the discussion as to whether or not A.I. is the Antichrist!
BONUS Twin Peaks- Cast Fun Facts: 2pac, Discordianism, P0rn Stars & Isaac's Miss Twin Peaks Countdown! TP02
On today's episode of the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt podcast we enter the Grey Lodge once again in this supporters-only episode as part of the Twin Peaks deep dive! Today we'll go through the cast of Twin Peaks and talk about their backgrounds, other work and fun facts! From connections to Tupac and Discordianism to cast romances and marriages to porn stars and accusations against David Lynch- it's a lot to get into! We'll wrap up with Isaac's own Miss Twin Peaks contest which will also include the top countdown lists for best villain, hottest male (*we don't want to leave the fellas out), least likeable, most useless and of course- the MOST FAVORITE character!
On today's episode of the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt podcast we'll talk about the actual David Grusch interview on NewsNation! We'll address some statements made that nobody seems to be talking about- from Majestic 12 (MJ12) to quantum connections to the other dimensions and 5-D ascension, as well as another look at the Las Vegas alien; let's take a look!
About Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt
Author of THE DARK PATH Isaac Weishaupt hosts this show focused on pop culture and its role in the occult agenda to instill ritualistic symbolism in entertainment! This podcast provides unbiased opinions and discussion on the symbolism, theories, pop culture, music, film, gossip and celebrity tabloids; in a safe and positive light with respect to all opinions and world views.Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive “Illuminati” and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.Isaac has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Eddie Bravo's "Look Into It", Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho", Dave Navarro’s “Dark Matter Radio,” Tin Foil Hat podcast, BLACKOUT Radio, Richard C. Hoagland’s “Other Side of Midnight”, SIRIUS/XM’s The All Out Show, The HigherSide Chats, Freeman Fly’s “The Free Zone”, Mark Devlin’s “Good Vibrations”, VICE, COMPLEX Magazine, and many more radio shows and podcasts. His fresh perspective and openly admitted imperfections promotes the rational approach to exploring these taboo subjects.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/3200989/advertisement