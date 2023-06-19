BONUS Twin Peaks- Cast Fun Facts: 2pac, Discordianism, P0rn Stars & Isaac's Miss Twin Peaks Countdown! TP02

On today's episode of the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt podcast we enter the Grey Lodge once again in this supporters-only episode as part of the Twin Peaks deep dive! Today we'll go through the cast of Twin Peaks and talk about their backgrounds, other work and fun facts! From connections to Tupac and Discordianism to cast romances and marriages to porn stars and accusations against David Lynch- it's a lot to get into! We'll wrap up with Isaac's own Miss Twin Peaks contest which will also include the top countdown lists for best villain, hottest male (*we don't want to leave the fellas out), least likeable, most useless and of course- the MOST FAVORITE character!FULL EPISODE NOW UP AD-FREE ONLY ON SUPPORTER FEEDS!Time is running out to get into the Twin Peaks Grey Lodge for only 2 BUCKS! Join the VIP Section to go ad-free, hundreds of bonus episodes (*including the Twin Peaks Grey Lodge series), two free books and early access! All for only 2 bucks with coupon code 'CHERRYPIE' that expires June 30th! Go to illuminatiwatcher.com/members-section/ and sign up for the VIP Section- scroll ALL the way to the bottom, sign up for Tier 1 using coupon code "CHERRYPIE" and you're in!Links:SUPPORTER FEEDS: Go ad-free with 160+ bonus episodes (*NOW INCLUDING THE TWIN PEAKS GREY LODGE SERIES), early access and books!Patreon.com/IlluminatiWatcher,VIP Section (*with comparsion of Apple vs Patreon vs VIP vs Rokfin): https://illuminatiwatcher.com/members-section/Apple Podcasts Premium! You can now go ad-free with ALL the bonus episodes on the Apple app- just open up the podcast and subscribe!This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/3200989/advertisement