About Connective Tissue with John C. McGinley Multi-dimensional creative force John C. McGinley has created a space where storytelling and storytellers, current events, conflicts, creativity and kindness come together at the same table to find the connective tissue between them. A safe space for critical thinking, McGinley and his guests explore different perspectives in the kind of candid conversations listeners will not hear in normal interviews. With guests ranging from Academy Award winning screenwriters, directors and actors to global business forces, massively successful musicians, supermodels, real estate visionaries and other thought leaders across myriad disciplines, McGinley looks for common ground, life lessons, inspiration and the realities that must be faced to achieve next level success. Available bi-weekly on: Apple podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Google podcasts, Pandora, Libsyn, Amazon Music and Audible.