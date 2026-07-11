Congressional Record Daily Digest

Get a clear, unbiased look into Capitol Hill's activities through concise, factual summaries of the Senate and House of Representatives' sessions. Our content comes directly from the official Congressional Record, ensuring listeners get the most accurate information about the daily workings of the U.S. Congress in 4 minutes or less.
Producer/Editor: Nicholas Mrla
Executive Producers: Mark Netter & Peter Rafelson
Music: Peter Rafelson
An ElectraCast Production.
Series on ElectraCast.com
Congressional Record: official U.S. government publication
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