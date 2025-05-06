About Confidential Bulletin

Welcome to Confidential Bulletin, the essential podcast for members of the California Restaurant Association (CRA) and all professionals within California's vibrant restaurant and hospitality industry. Brought to you by the CRA, this monthly podcast series is your go-to resource for expert insights, advice, and discussions on our industry's most pressing issues today.Confidential Bulletin offers limitless conversations with various guest hosts and speakers, from the complexities of compliance and the latest in politics affecting our businesses to innovative trends and operational challenges. Our revolving experts bring valuable perspectives on the unique landscape we navigate in California's restaurant and hospitality sector.Whether you're looking for guidance on navigating regulations, curious about the future of dining in California, or interested in hearing from thought leaders shaping the industry, Confidential Bulletin has something for you. Each episode is crafted to matter deeply to you, addressing topics you care about and answering the questions you haven't even thought to ask.Why Listen?Diverse Expertise: Engage with various experts, from seasoned restaurateurs to industry innovators, legal advisors, and beyond.Relevant Topics: Stay ahead with discussions on compliance, politics, sustainability, technology, customer experience, and more.Community Focus: Join a community dedicated to supporting and advancing California's restaurant and hospitality industry.#CaliforniaRestaurants #HospitalityIndustry #CRA #RestaurantTrends #Compliance #Politics #Innovation #PodcastJoin the Conversation:Don't miss an episode of Confidential Bulletin. Subscribe and be part of the conversation shaping the future of California's restaurant and hospitality industry.Visit our website: California Restaurant AssociationTune in every month for engaging, insightful, and unexpected conversations. You never know who might be on or what topic we'll dive into next – but it will matter to you.