Jump back in with Guy Fieri and Jot Condie talking philanthropy and being a force for positive change. From supporting the California Restaurant Foundation helping workers and educating teens to working with the CRA to promote and affect positive change for the industry, Guy continues to lift up everyone around him.
34:37
Guy Fieri: The Heart of Hospitality, Part I
Get to know the infamous Guy Fieri as we know him, an amazing philanthropist and humanitarian force for good. He's raised tens of millions of dollars for restaurant industry workers in need all over the country, fed thousands of first responders and people impacted by disasters, supported educational programs for kids, and shed light on issues that restaurants and their workers face every day.
31:47
On The Fly! with Guest Guy Fieri
Get to know May's Confidential Bulletin guest, Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown, and one of the most dynamic personalities in the restaurant industry. This month he joins Jot Condie to discuss his philanthropic efforts, and much much more!
19:45
Ask CRA: Complying with Immigration Laws Part II
In this second mini-episode, Legal Partner Vance Piggot, with CRA Legal Center Partner Kronick Moskovitz Tiedemann & Girard, covers California State laws on immigration and how restaurants can be compliant while also following federal laws. Don't forget to visit https://info.calrest.org/immigration-resources for white papers, webinars, and legal partner resources to help you prepare.
5:56
Ask CRA: Complying with Immigration Laws Part I
The CRA's new mini-episode series to answer your burning questions. Leslie Teague asks Vance Piggot, with CRA Legal Center Partner Kronick Moskovitz Tiedemann & Girard, about following federal immigration laws and what to do when ICE comes to your location. Visit https://info.calrest.org/immigration-resources for white papers, webinars, and legal partner resources to help you prepare.
Welcome to Confidential Bulletin, the essential podcast for members of the California Restaurant Association (CRA) and all professionals within California's vibrant restaurant and hospitality industry. Brought to you by the CRA, this monthly podcast series is your go-to resource for expert insights, advice, and discussions on our industry's most pressing issues today.Confidential Bulletin offers limitless conversations with various guest hosts and speakers, from the complexities of compliance and the latest in politics affecting our businesses to innovative trends and operational challenges. Our revolving experts bring valuable perspectives on the unique landscape we navigate in California's restaurant and hospitality sector.Whether you're looking for guidance on navigating regulations, curious about the future of dining in California, or interested in hearing from thought leaders shaping the industry, Confidential Bulletin has something for you. Each episode is crafted to matter deeply to you, addressing topics you care about and answering the questions you haven't even thought to ask.