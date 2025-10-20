Open app
Confident Care Academy

Chrissy CRNA and Anna CRNA
Health & WellnessMedicine
Confident Care Academy
Latest episode

47 episodes

  • Confident Care Academy

    CRNA School as a Non-US Citizen with Milo Bescher

    8/26/2025 | 1h 13 mins.
    CRNA School as a Non-US Citizen with Milo Bescher
8/26/2025 | 1h 13 mins.
  • Confident Care Academy

    Starting an Anesthesia Education Business with Core Anesthesia

    2/26/2025 | 58 mins.
    To prepare for the pharmacology & pathophysiology topics covered
    -join the monthly membership
    ⁠https://www.confidentcareacademy.com/⁠
    - join hundreds of other IC U nurses and future CRNAs for monthly pharmacology & pathophysiology lectures & a built in community of likeminded healthcare professionals.
    ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️📕 Helpful Resources for RRNAs and CRNAs ➡ Join the Confident Care Academy Membership⁠https://www.confidentcareacademy.com/⁠◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️🔎

    THINGS WE LOVE ➡ Amazon:⁠https://www.amazon.com/shop/chrissycrna
    ⁠◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️
    💻 MORE CONFIDENT CARE ACADEMY!
    ⟡ CCA Instagram: / confidentcareacademy
    ⟡ CCA TikTok: / confidentcareacademy
    ⟡ Podcast:⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/7bElMXU..⁠.
    ⟡ Website:⁠https://www.confidentcareacademy.com⁠
    ⟡ Anna’s YouTube: / @annajrrna
    ⟡ Anna’s Instagram: / annajrrna
    ⟡ Anna’s TikTok: / annajrrna
    ⟡ Anna’s Pinterest: / annareeses
    ⟡ Chrissy’s Instagram: / chrissycrna
    ⟡ Chrissy’s TikTok: / chrissycrna
    ⟡ Chrissy’s Pinterest: / chrissycrna
    ✉ For potential business inquiries and partnerships⟡
    Email: [email protected]
    DISCLAIMER: Links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission.
  • Confident Care Academy

    CRNA Advocacy with Matt McCoy

    2/12/2025 | 52 mins.
    To prepare for the pharmacology & pathophysiology topics covered -join the monthly membershiphttps://www.confidentcareacademy.com/ - join hundreds of other ICU nurses and future CRNAs for monthly pharmacology & pathophysiology lectures & a built in community of likeminded healthcare professionals. ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️📕 Helpful Resources for RRNAs and CRNAs ➡ Join the Confident Care Academy Membershiphttps://www.confidentcareacademy.com/◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️🔎 THINGS WE LOVE ➡ Amazon:https://www.amazon.com/shop/chrissycrna◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️💻 MORE CONFIDENT CARE ACADEMY! ⟡ CCA Instagram: / confidentcareacademy ⟡ CCA TikTok: / confidentcareacademy ⟡ Podcast:https://open.spotify.com/show/7bElMXU...⟡ Website:https://www.confidentcareacademy.com⟡ Anna’s YouTube: / @annajrrna ⟡ Anna’s Instagram: / annajrrna ⟡ Anna’s TikTok: / annajrrna⟡ Anna’s Pinterest: / annareeses ⟡ Chrissy’s Instagram: / chrissycrna ⟡ Chrissy’s TikTok: / chrissycrna ⟡ Chrissy’s Pinterest: / chrissycrna ✉ For potential business inquiries and partnerships⟡ Email: [email protected]: Links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission.
  • Confident Care Academy

    Navigating CRNA School as a Parent

    2/05/2025 | 44 mins.
    To prepare for the pharmacology & pathophysiology topics covered -join the monthly membership https://www.confidentcareacademy.com/ - join hundreds of other ICU nurses and future CRNAs for monthly pharmacology & pathophysiology lectures & a built in community of likeminded healthcare professionals.

    ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️

    📕 Helpful Resources for RRNAs and CRNAs

    ➡ Join the Confident Care Academy Membership
    https://www.confidentcareacademy.com/
    ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️

    🔎 THINGS WE LOVE

    ➡ Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/shop/chrissycrna

    ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️

    💻 MORE CONFIDENT CARE ACADEMY!

    ⟡ CCA Instagram: / confidentcareacademy
    ⟡ CCA TikTok: / confidentcareacademy
    ⟡ Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/7bElMXU...
    ⟡ Website: https://www.confidentcareacademy.com

    ⟡ Anna’s YouTube: / @annajrrna
    ⟡ Anna’s Instagram: / annajrrna
    ⟡ Anna’s TikTok: / annajrrna
    ⟡ Anna’s Pinterest: / annareeses

    ⟡ Chrissy’s Instagram: / chrissycrna
    ⟡ Chrissy’s TikTok: / chrissycrna
    ⟡ Chrissy’s Pinterest: / chrissycrna

    ✉ For potential business inquiries and partnerships
    ⟡ Email: [email protected]

    DISCLAIMER: Links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission.
  • Confident Care Academy

    Pediatric Anesthesia with Kate Freedman

    1/15/2025 | 44 mins.
    In this episode, we're thrilled to welcome a pediatric-specialized CRNA who has delivered engaging guest lectures for our academy. Tune in to hear expert tips, real-world pediatric anesthesia insights, and inspiring stories tailored for ICU nurses and CRNA's. Don't miss this opportunity to deepen your clinical expertise!

    📕 Helpful Resources for RRNAs and CRNAs

    ➡ Join the Confident Care Academy Membership
    https://www.confidentcareacademy.com/
    ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️

    🔎 THINGS WE LOVE

    ➡ Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/shop/chrissycrna

    ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️

    💻 MORE CONFIDENT CARE ACADEMY!

    ⟡ CCA Instagram: / confidentcareacademy
    ⟡ CCA TikTok: / confidentcareacademy
    ⟡ Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/7bElMXUFr5R3Eyz7FnrTXC?si=f92e68cc1bff458b
    ⟡ Website: https://www.confidentcareacademy.com

    ⟡ Anna’s YouTube: / @annajrrna
    ⟡ Anna’s Instagram: / annajrrna
    ⟡ Anna’s TikTok: / annajrrna
    ⟡ Anna’s Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/annareeses/

    ⟡ Chrissy’s Instagram: / chrissycrna
    ⟡ Chrissy’s TikTok: / chrissycrna
    ⟡ Chrissy’s Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/chrissycrna/

    ✉ For potential business inquiries and partnerships
    ⟡ Email: [email protected]

    DISCLAIMER: Links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission.

About Confident Care Academy

A Podcast for Critical Care Nurses and Aspiring CRNAs hosted by Anna Jobe and Chrissy Massaro. Together Chrissy and Anna bring you real talk about everything they WISH they knew as critical care nurses!
