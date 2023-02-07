About Confident Bombshells

Welcome to "Confident Bombshells," the empowering podcast hosted by Angie Lyngso and Emily Mitchell. Join these two dynamic women as they dive deep into the mindset of nutrition and fitness, sharing their personal stories and invaluable lessons with their audience. In each episode, Angie and Emily draw from their extensive experience as health and wellness experts to shed light on the insecurities and challenges women face regarding their bodies and self-image. They provide a safe space for open discussions about these issues, fostering a supportive community where women feel understood and inspired. Through candid conversations and relatable anecdotes, Angie and Emily explore the transformative power of mindset in achieving optimal health and fitness goals. They offer valuable insights on cultivating a positive relationship with food, exercise, and self-care. By delving into their own journeys, they help their listeners understand that they are not alone in their struggles, providing tangible strategies to overcome mental barriers and cultivate a confident mindset. "Confident Bombshells" goes beyond just nutrition and fitness advice. Angie and Emily emphasize the importance of addressing the underlying emotional and psychological factors that often sabotage women's progress. By sharing personal stories of triumph and growth, they inspire their audience to embrace their unique journeys and understand that setbacks are stepping stones toward success. As dedicated coaches, Angie and Emily also discuss the valuable lessons they've learned from working with their clients. From debunking common myths to exploring effective strategies, they provide practical guidance on navigating the complexities of wellness in today's world. Their actionable tips and tricks empower listeners to make sustainable lifestyle changes that honor their bodies and promote long-term well-being. Whether you're seeking motivation, guidance, or a sense of belonging, "Confident Bombshells" is the podcast for you. Join Angie Lyngso and Emily Mitchell on their mission to uplift and empower women, helping them unlock their true potential through a healthy mindset, nutrition, and fitness. So, get ready to tune in, embrace your inner bombshell, and embark on a transformative journey toward self-confidence, wellness, and happiness. Welcome to "Confident Bombshells"!