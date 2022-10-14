Juan Carlos Guzman Betancur is a con-man like no other. He's smuggled his way into more than 50 countries, stolen millions of dollars, and deceived pretty much ...
Poker Face
By the early 2000's, Juan Carlos was a man on a mission... and one of his favourite places to 'work' was Las Vegas. In this episode Darrell follows the breadcrumbs of Juan's life to the city that never sleeps, meets an ex-detective just as determined to find some answers, and hears about an audacious robbery ripped straight from the pages of a Hollywood Blockbuster. And perhaps - while we're in Vegas - we might even catch a glimpse of the man himself... Follow Con Juan only on Wondery+. You can listen exclusively by subscribing to Wondery+ in the Wondery App or on Apple Podcasts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
10/19/2022
32:08
Skyfall
Juan Carlos Guzman Betancur isn't your typical criminal. He's been labelled as the most gifted conman ever seen. But nobody has ever understood why he does what he does, and what made him turn to a life on the wrong side of the law. In this opening episode, investigative reporter Darrell Brown begins his search to find Juan Carlos. It's a journey which takes him to Miami, and the scene of Juan's first known crime. What can we learn from Juan's time in Florida? How did he get there? And did anyone realise where it was all going to lead? Follow Con Juan only on Wondery+. You can listen exclusively by subscribing to Wondery+ in the Wondery App or on Apple Podcasts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
10/18/2022
38:20
Introducing Con Juan
Juan Carlos Guzman Betancur is a con-man like no other. He's smuggled his way into more than 50 countries, stolen millions of dollars, and deceived pretty much everyone he's ever met. In this podcast series, investigative reporter Darrell Brown teams up with former Metropolitan Police Detective Christian Plowman to take a journey through Juan's crimes - to unpack his extraordinary life - and to try and find him... it's a journey which takes two years, and spans the globe. Why does Juan Carlos do the things he does? You might not believe the answer.Follow Con Juan only on Wondery+. You can listen exclusively by subscribing to Wondery+ in the Wondery App or on Apple Podcasts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Why does Juan Carlos do the things he does? You might not believe the answer.