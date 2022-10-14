Skyfall

Juan Carlos Guzman Betancur isn't your typical criminal. He's been labelled as the most gifted conman ever seen. But nobody has ever understood why he does what he does, and what made him turn to a life on the wrong side of the law. In this opening episode, investigative reporter Darrell Brown begins his search to find Juan Carlos. It's a journey which takes him to Miami, and the scene of Juan's first known crime. What can we learn from Juan's time in Florida? How did he get there? And did anyone realise where it was all going to lead? Follow Con Juan only on Wondery+. You can listen exclusively by subscribing to Wondery+ in the Wondery App or on Apple Podcasts.