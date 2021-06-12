Complicit, A True Mystery Podcast

Bonus: Closer to Finding Lauren Dumolo?

Are the pieces finally starting to come together? On October 13, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff's Department announced it had recently found female human remains consistent with Lauren Dumolo, but they cannot be 100% sure it is Lauren at this time. Alongside the Cape Coral Police Department, they are asking for Lauren's dental records to confirm the identity of this woman. If you are a dentist in Florida, Maryland, or Staten Island, NY, please check your records and reach out to investigators. #BringLaurenHome If you have information about the disappearance of Lauren Dumolo, please call the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at (800) 780- TIPS (8477). You can leave an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips and reference case #20-011323. ***** Thank you to our sponsor, Best Fiends. Best Fiends is an app-based match-3 style puzzle and adventure game all rolled into one. It’s a game that makes time fly by with a cute storyline, collectible characters, and lots of fun puzzles. You can even play in offline mode and access thousands of levels, even when you’re taking a break from the internet. Download Best Fiends free today on the app store or Google Play. Happy playing!