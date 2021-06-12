Complicit, A True Mystery Podcast

Where is Lauren Dumolo? Listen to the award-winning docuseries piecing the puzzle together.
Complicit follows the story of 29 year old Lauren Dumolo, who van...
10. Old Places, New Faces | Two Years Missing Lauren Dumolo
Today marks the two year anniversary of Lauren Dumolo's disappearance. Her case is getting new attention, which leads to potentially new evidence and prompts investigators to re-interview someone close to Lauren. A special thank you to Missing in America's Nancy Schaefer and Joe Fanciulli for joining us on this episode and in Lauren Dumolo's case. Join us as we continue to tell this unsolved, true crime tale. #BringLaurenHome
If you have information about the disappearance of Lauren Dumolo, please call the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at (800) 780- TIPS (8477). You can leave an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips and reference case #20-011323.
If you have information about the disappearance of Lauren Dumolo, please call the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at (800) 780- TIPS (8477). You can leave an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips and reference case #20-011323.
6/19/2022
42:50
Bonus: What the Cadaver Dogs Smelled
We go behind the scenes into Lauren Dumolo's case with Peace River Search and Rescue, the organization whose cadaver dogs famously led investigators to the apartment and work van. A special thank you to Michael Hadsell, President of Peace River SAR. Donate to their mission at www.prsar.org #BringLaurenHome
2/10/2022
29:34
Bonus to Ep. 8: Contradictions
This is a bonus episode specific to Episode 8. When we spoke with Victor, there were certain things that jumped out to Lauren's family as being...odd. We address those contradictions and discrepancies alongside Paul, Lindsey, and Matt in this episode. #BringLaurenHome
12/6/2021
20:57
9. Press On
After discovering human remains in a wooded area, investigators held a press conference asking for Lauren's dental records to confirm the identity. It turns out, they weren't necessary in making an identification. Join us as we continue to tell this unsolved, true crime tale. #BringLaurenHome
11/13/2021
30:45
Bonus: Closer to Finding Lauren Dumolo?
Are the pieces finally starting to come together? On October 13, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff's Department announced it had recently found female human remains consistent with Lauren Dumolo, but they cannot be 100% sure it is Lauren at this time. Alongside the Cape Coral Police Department, they are asking for Lauren's dental records to confirm the identity of this woman. If you are a dentist in Florida, Maryland, or Staten Island, NY, please check your records and reach out to investigators. #BringLaurenHome
