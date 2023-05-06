Companion Pass with Lindsay Branquinho

Pursuing Personal Goals Alongside Supporting Your Cowboy with Paige Lawrence-Champion

Today I'm thrilled to have Paige Lawrence-Champion on the show! Paige is a former professional figure skater turned high-performance coach, now married to bareback rider Richmond Champion, and she's here to share her experiences with us. We're chatting about how Paige and Richmond met, and how their relationship developed. We also dive into the transition from a career in figure skating to supporting a rodeo star. As someone who wears multiple hats in her relationship with Richmond, Paige sheds light on how she navigates her roles as both a coach and a wife. It can be tricky to know what to say in the difficult moments of a rodeo career, but Paige has learned over time when she can take on the role of coach with constructive conversation and when she needs to show up to have the less traditionally constructive conversations! Paige opens up about the heightened stakes in a rodeo career and her unique view on fear while watching Richmond take on the arena. We also discuss the fun of traveling with Richmond to different rodeos, as well as the challenges of being apart for long periods of time. Throughout our conversation, Paige emphasizes the importance of assertiveness and communication in any relationship, but especially in one where you're apart for much of the year. She shares not only how she provides support for Richmond and respects his competitive boundaries, but how she advocates for her own needs as well. Lastly, we discuss the unmatched camaraderie and community that exists within the rodeo world, as well as the highs and lows of the rodeo life. What you'll hear in this episode: [2:00] How Paige and Richmond met [9:30] The transition from professional competitive figure skating to supporter and girlfriend of a rodeo professional [11:00] Pursuing your own dreams and goals while also playing a huge role of support for our cowboys [14:45] Does Paige have to separate herself as a coach from herself as a wife? [17:45] Knowing what to say in the challenging moments of a rodeo career [18:45] Richmond's pre-arena rituals and how Paige respects his competitive boundaries [27:00] How are the stakes higher in a rodeo career? Is it ever scary seeing your husband go into the arena? [29:45] The fun of traveling with Richmond and the challenges of being apart [39:15] This is a two-way street: how Paige is assertive with her own needs [43:30] Camaraderie in the arena [46:00] High points and low points of the rodeo life Connect with Paige on Instagram @paigehlawrence and @paigelawrencecoaching Connect with Lindsay on Instagram @lindsaybranquinho and @companion.pass Find more Companion Pass content on the blog: https://www.lindsaybranquinho.com/companion-pass Shop Favour online: https://shopfavour.com/