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33 episodes
- Commissioner Raquel Regalado on “Hiring Without Excluding,” part of the District 7 Neuroinclusion at Work webinar series, held during Disability Employment Awareness Month.
She is joined by Jennifer Feinstein of the University of Miami–Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD) and by Hiro and Shelly from the Mailman Center for Child Development at the University of Miami. They share practical advice for employers, job seekers, and families on building workplaces where neurodivergent people can succeed.
In this conversation:
Project SALT: the three-day self-advocate leadership training from the Mailman Center
CARD’s Job Seekers program and the monthly Job Club support group
Rewriting job descriptions to remove barriers and attract neurodivergent talent
Why sharing interview questions in advance matters
Letting candidates show their skills instead of only talking about them
Simple accommodations: noise-canceling headphones, movement breaks, quiet lunches, flexible schedules
Disclosing an invisible disability and requesting accommodations under the ADA
Masking, autistic burnout, and giving yourself grace
Getting started: resumes, LinkedIn, references, and volunteering as a first step
#Neuroinclusion #Neurodiversity #Autism #DisabilityEmploymentAwarenessMonth #InclusiveHiring #MiamiDade #District7
Claude for Lawyers, Session 1: AI Foundations, Ethics & Your First Projects | District 7 AI Clinic10/06/2026 | 1hCommissioner Raquel Regalado, together with Miami Dade College, presents the first session of a six-week AI Clinic for attorneys. It's a practical, non-product-driven introduction to using AI responsibly in legal practice.
Your CLE Code/Course Number: 2610310N
In this session, Miami Dade College's Pedro Santos, Head of Emerging Technologies, and Dr. José Fernández cover:
🔹 What AI, large language models, and tokens are, and how pricing and usage limits work
🔹 How to choose between Claude models and effort settings without burning through your plan
🔹 Chat vs. Cowork: asking a question vs. delegating a task to an AI agent
🔹 Keeping work and personal AI accounts separate, and why it matters for confidentiality and discovery
🔹 Terms and conditions: what governs client data when you use AI tools
🔹 Disclosing AI use, AI watermarks, and why AI detectors aren't reliable
🔹 Choosing your capstone project: automating a repetitive task that saves you time every week
Attorneys who attend at least five of the six sessions get a certificate of completion from Miami Dade College.
📚 Extra learning: Anthropic Academy (Claude 101, AI Fluency, AI Capabilities & Limitations): anthropic.skilljar.com
🔗 Register for upcoming sessions: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/KK7lSQ7
#AIforLawyers #LegalTech #Claude #MiamiDade #MiamiDadeCollege #CLE #District7
How to Appeal Your Property Taxes with the Value Adjustment Board in Miami-Dade09/02/2026 | 41 mins.Join Commissioner Raquel Regalado's District 7 office and the Clerk of the Court & Comptroller's Office of Juan Fernandez-Barquin for an educational webinar with the Miami-Dade Value Adjustment Board (VAB) on how to appeal your property taxes and challenge your property assessment.
Raul Fernandez of the Value Adjustment Board walks through everything property owners need to know:
The four ways to contest your property taxes: municipal budget hearings, an informal conference with the Property Appraiser, a VAB petition, or a circuit court lawsuit.
What the Value Adjustment Board is, how it's structured, and how it operates independently from the Property Appraiser's office
Legal petitions vs. valuation petitions, including homestead, senior, veteran, and other exemptions, plus classifications like agricultural or historic property.
Tangible personal property and change-of-ownership petitions for business owners.
And more.
Resources & Contacts:
Value Adjustment Board: (305) 375-5641
County Recorder's Office: (786) 463-0566
- Medicare fraud costs the program an estimated $60–90 billion every year and it can mean higher premiums, denied benefits, and even harm to your health. In this educational webinar, hosted by Commissioner Raquel Regaldo office, Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Specialist Liliana Rey from the Alliance for Aging and Florida SHINE program breaks down what every Medicare beneficiary needs to know.
You'll learn:
The difference between Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse
Common scams targeting seniors, including robocalls, imposter scams, genetic testing scams, and COVID-19 test kit scams.
How fraud schemes actually operate, from call centers to medical equipment billing.
How to report suspected fraud and where to turn for help.
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) offers free, unbiased, and confidential Medicare counseling through Florida's Department of Elder Affairs and local Area Agencies on Aging.
Need help or have questions about your Medicare coverage? Call the Elder Helpline: 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337), or the Alliance for Aging SHINE line: 305-671-6356.
⚠️ If you suspect Medicare fraud, contact the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357 or your local authorities.
#Medicare #MedicareFraud #SHINE #SeniorMedicarePatrol #ElderAffairs #SeniorScams #MedicareAdvantage
- Description:
Commissioner Raquel Regalado is joined by Cassio Marquez, Florida's Condominium Ombudsman with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), for a lunch-and-learn webinar on the rights and responsibilities of condominium unit owners in Miami-Dade County.
Topics covered:
DBPR jurisdiction: records access, elections, meeting procedures, milestone inspections & Structural Integrity Reserve Studies (SIRS)
Your right to attend, speak at, and record board meetings (48-hour vs. 14-day notice requirements)
Video conference meeting rules — hyperlinks, call-in numbers, and physical locations
Annual election timeline: 90-day, 60-day, 40-day, and 35-day deadlines
Electronic voting and email ballots — what's new in 2025
DBPR's Election Monitoring Program and fee schedule
Inspecting official records and how long associations must keep them
Financial reports, budgets, and certified written inquiries
Owner responsibilities: paying assessments, voting, participating, and knowing your governing documents
Resources:
myfloridalicense.com – verify licenses or file a complaint
Questions: CTMHEducation@myfloridalicense.com
📞 DBPR Customer Contact Center: (850) 488-1122
Catch past webinars on this channel and check DBPR's CTMH education calendar for upcoming in-person and virtual events.
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About Commissioner Raquel Regalado
Miami-Dade Commissioner proudly representing District 7.Podcast website
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