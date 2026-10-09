Commissioner Raquel Regalado, together with Miami Dade College, presents the first session of a six-week AI Clinic for attorneys. It's a practical, non-product-driven introduction to using AI responsibly in legal practice.

Your CLE Code/Course Number: 2610310N

In this session, Miami Dade College's Pedro Santos, Head of Emerging Technologies, and Dr. José Fernández cover:

🔹 What AI, large language models, and tokens are, and how pricing and usage limits work

🔹 How to choose between Claude models and effort settings without burning through your plan

🔹 Chat vs. Cowork: asking a question vs. delegating a task to an AI agent

🔹 Keeping work and personal AI accounts separate, and why it matters for confidentiality and discovery

🔹 Terms and conditions: what governs client data when you use AI tools

🔹 Disclosing AI use, AI watermarks, and why AI detectors aren't reliable

🔹 Choosing your capstone project: automating a repetitive task that saves you time every week

Attorneys who attend at least five of the six sessions get a certificate of completion from Miami Dade College.

📚 Extra learning: Anthropic Academy (Claude 101, AI Fluency, AI Capabilities & Limitations): anthropic.skilljar.com

🔗 Register for upcoming sessions: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/KK7lSQ7

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