We Pledge Allegiance To...

This week, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell talk about some ways that they free themselves from societal labels, and obligations while sharing tips on how they’ve been able to access doses of freedom in their own lives. They also share their unpopular cookout opinions and even bring out a prop to demonstrate why you need to respect the person that brings quality plates to the barbeque. Check out Raedio's Youtube page for the visuals: https://www.youtube.com/@TheRAEDIO (https://www.youtube.com/@TheRAEDIO) Connect with us: @TheRaedio @ScottieBeam @SylviaObell Text Scottie & Sylvia at: 310-356-9895