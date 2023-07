About The Scottie & Sylvia Show

Besties, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell are back behind the mic, speaking their minds like it's their full-time job! Their friendship began at Essence Music Fest in 2017, and they quickly realized they both represent authentic and multi-faceted expressions of Black joy while re-defining who and what it means to be a “girl’s girl”. Every week get ready to be immersed in all things affirming, hilarious, and BLACK. From the personal to the professional to the pop culture, you'll crack up as Scottie and Sylvia cut up like only they can do. Weekly episodes coming to you every Thursday, starting July 6th. Check out Raedio's Youtube page for the visuals: https://www.youtube.com/@TheRAEDIO Connect with us: @TheRaedio @ScottieBeam @SylviaObell Connect with us via Email: [email protected]