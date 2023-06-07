Besties, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell are back behind the mic, speaking their minds like it's their full-time job!
Their friendship began at Essence Music Fe...
Gone For A Minute, But We Back!
Gone For A Minute, But We Back!

Where did Scottie and Sylvia go? What have they been doing? What are they doing now? You've got a million questions and we're answering them on the first episode of our brand-new pod! Because guess what... We BACK b*tches! Weekly episodes coming to you every Thursday, starting July 6th.
7/6/2023
41:12
We Pledge Allegiance To...
We Pledge Allegiance To...

This week, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell talk about some ways that they free themselves from societal labels, and obligations while sharing tips on how they've been able to access doses of freedom in their own lives. They also share their unpopular cookout opinions and even bring out a prop to demonstrate why you need to respect the person that brings quality plates to the barbeque.
7/6/2023
49:10
TRAILER: The Scottie & Sylvia Show
TRAILER: The Scottie & Sylvia Show

Besties, cultural critics, and hosts Scottie Beam & Sylvia Obell are back with a brand new show, a brand new perspective, and a brand new home on Raedio! Weekly episodes coming to you every Thursday, starting July 6th.
