Besties, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell are back behind the mic, speaking their minds like it's their full-time job! Their friendship began at Essence Music Fe...
Society & CultureTV & FilmFilm Reviews
Besties, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell are back behind the mic, speaking their minds like it's their full-time job! Their friendship began at Essence Music Fe...
  • Gone For A Minute, But We Back!
    Where did Scottie and Sylvia go? What have they been doing? What are they doing now? You've got a million questions and we're answering them on the first episode of our brand-new pod! Because guess what... We BACK b*tches! Weekly episodes coming to you every Thursday, starting July 6th. Check out Raedio's Youtube page for the visuals: https://www.youtube.com/@TheRAEDIO Connect with us: @TheRaedio @ScottieBeam @SylviaObell Text us: 310-356-9895  
    7/6/2023
    41:12
  • We Pledge Allegiance To...
    This week, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell talk about some ways that they free themselves from societal labels, and obligations while sharing tips on how they’ve been able to access doses of freedom in their own lives.  They also share their unpopular cookout opinions and even bring out a prop to demonstrate why you need to respect the person that brings quality plates to the barbeque.  Check out Raedio's Youtube page for the visuals: https://www.youtube.com/@TheRAEDIO (https://www.youtube.com/@TheRAEDIO) Connect with us: @TheRaedio @ScottieBeam @SylviaObell Text Scottie & Sylvia at: 310-356-9895
    7/6/2023
    49:10
  • TRAILER: The Scottie & Sylvia Show
    Besties, cultural critics, and hosts Scottie Beam & Sylvia Obell are back with a brand new show, a brand new perspective, and a brand new home on Raedio! Weekly episodes coming to you every Thursday, starting July 6th. Check out Raedio's Youtube page for the visuals. Check out Raedio's Youtube page for the visuals: https://www.youtube.com/@TheRAEDIO Connect with us:  @TheRaedio @ScottieBeam @SylviaObell Connect with us via Email:  [email protected]
    6/27/2023
    1:05

Besties, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell are back behind the mic, speaking their minds like it's their full-time job! Their friendship began at Essence Music Fest in 2017, and they quickly realized they both represent authentic and multi-faceted expressions of Black joy while re-defining who and what it means to be a “girl’s girl”. Every week get ready to be immersed in all things affirming, hilarious, and BLACK. From the personal to the professional to the pop culture, you'll crack up as Scottie and Sylvia cut up like only they can do. Weekly episodes coming to you every Thursday, starting July 6th. Check out Raedio's Youtube page for the visuals: https://www.youtube.com/@TheRAEDIO Connect with us: @TheRaedio @ScottieBeam @SylviaObell Connect with us via Email: [email protected]
