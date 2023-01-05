Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Melanie Stroud
A funny, inspirational, REAL podcast that correlates with the weekly Come Follow Me curriculum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The host, Me... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Available Episodes

5 of 221
  • Episode 18 - Matthew 19–20; Mark 10; Luke 18 “What Lack I Yet?”
    HERE is a link to the lesson on churchofjesuschrist.org  HERE is a link to the website melaniewstroud.com
    5/8/2023
    44:43
  • Episode 17 - Luke 12–17; John 11 “Rejoice with Me; for I Have Found My Sheep Which Was Lost”
    HERE is a link to this week's lesson in the manual. HERE is a link to the original podcast from 2019 with more of the actual lesson.  HERE is the link to my interview with Chandler.  (Although I did end up putting the majority of it in this lesson.)  
    5/1/2023
    46:45
  • Episode 16 - John 7–10 “I Am the Good Shepherd”
    Please go to www.melaniewstroud.com for more resources for this lesson
    4/25/2023
    50:03
  • Episode 15 - Matthew 18; Luke 10 “What Shall I Do to Inherit Eternal Life?”
    www.melaniewstroud.com  
    4/18/2023
    52:25
  • Episode 14 - Matthew 15–17; Mark 7–9 “Thou Art the Christ”
    Here is the link to the lesson in the manual April 10-16 Come Follow Me Lesson Please go to www.melaniewstroud.com/s5episode14 for notes for this lesson.
    4/10/2023
    47:55

About Come Follow Me for Us

A funny, inspirational, REAL podcast that correlates with the weekly Come Follow Me curriculum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The host, Melanie Stroud, shares her thoughts about the weekly lessons and gives REAL LIFE examples showing how we can apply the scriptures to our lives every day One mother wrote that her son said recently, "Melanie is a big fan of Heavenly Father - you can tell." That's the truth! She is! If you want to grow closer to the Savior and the scriptures and want some laughs along the way, this is the podcast for you!
