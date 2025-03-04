Global Impacts of ‘Unleashing’ LNG

Europe is facing a challenging year as natural gas prices surge. While the continent seemed to weather the initial shock of losing Russian gas supplies, it’s now clear many were declaring victory too soon. Storage levels are dropping this winter, and the loss of Russian pipeline gas through Ukraine has left Europe increasingly dependent on global LNG markets. Meanwhile, in the U.S., President Trump's administration has promised to "unleash American energy dominance" by lifting restrictions on new permits for LNG exports. But questions remain about domestic gas production capacity, infrastructure constraints, and the impact on U.S. prices. How are these developments reshaping global gas markets, and what do they mean for Europe's industrial competitiveness? How might geopolitical tensions affect the future of global gas trade? And what does all of this mean for reducing greenhouse gas emissions? This week on the show, Jason Bordoff talks with gas market experts Anne-Sophie Corbeau and Ira Joseph about the outlook for LNG and its geopolitical and environmental implications. Anne-Sophie is a global research scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy, where she focuses on hydrogen and natural gas. Her career in the energy industry spans over 20 years, including stints as the head of gas analysis at BP, senior gas analyst at the International Energy Agency, and research fellow at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center. Ira is a senior research associate at the Center on Global Energy Policy. Previously, he headed global generating fuels and electric power pricing at S&P Global Platts. Before that, he was the global head of gas and power analytics at Platts. Credits: Hosted by Jason Bordoff and Bill Loveless. Produced by Erin Hardick, Mary Catherine O’Connor, Caroline Pitman, and Kyu Lee. Engineering by Sean Marquand. Stephen Lacey is executive producer.