On a November day in 2022, Danish journalist Niels finds himself in a small rubber boat out at sea between Denmark and Sweden. He is chasing a potential Russian... More
Available Episodes
5 of 6
6:6 - The Vladimirski
Out in the sea between Sweden and Denmark, Niels is chasing a Russian spy ship. And what he soon realises is, that the ship has been sailing close to several windfarms. Apparently mapping out critical infrastructure.
5/3/2023
35:30
5:6 - Mandate to kill
In Sweden a famous Chechen-blogger, Tumso Abdurakhmanov, is attacked with a hammer while he is asleep. The attack turns out to be part of a much bigger story about how Russian services have been given a mandate to kill.
5/3/2023
34:04
4:6 - The fake letter
In the midst of a diplomatic crisis a forged letter appears online. It turns out that it was made to create conflict between Denmark, the US and Greenland. But who made it?
5/3/2023
38:16
3:6 - The explosion sites
Niels is in a small house at the countryside somewhere in the UK. He is here to meet up with a source, who claims to know something about suspicious activity at sea very close to the locations that later become the Nord Stream explosion sites. The source also claims that no one else is aware of this information. Now he's willing to share it with the team.
5/3/2023
46:07
2:6 - Spies on the ground
In a hotel by a lake, Niels, Maria and Ali meet up with a source from the organization Dossier Center who is able to help them name possible Russian spies. This will lead them to a story about how a scientist in Denmark was recruited by a Russian intelligence officers - and exactly what he was tasked to spy on.
On a November day in 2022, Danish journalist Niels finds himself in a small rubber boat out at sea between Denmark and Sweden. He is chasing a potential Russian spy ship. Upon locating it, he spots a crew member with an assault rifle around his neck, staring directly at him.
This hunt for the potential spy ship is part of a yearlong investigation. Since Russia's full scale invastion of Ukraine, a group of Nordic journalists have been digging ever deeper into a murky world of Russian spying, seabed warfare and disinformation.
This podcast series will end up revealing evidence of what experts call a complex hybrid war, which is already playing out in the Nordic countries and in the waters surrounding them.
Cold Front is a series produced by DR Documentary.
Written and directed by Merle Baeré and Frederik Hugo Ledegaard Thim.
The story was researched together with Niels Fastrup, Lisbeth Quass, Inghild Eriksen, Håvard Gulldahl, Maria Georgieva and Ali Fegan.
Script consulting and narration by Tim Hinman.
Music, sound design and mixing by Mikkel Rønnau and Marie Kildebæk.
Editorial assistant Anna Brage Stevens.
Senior producer and editor Jens Vithner.
This podcastseries is a part of a collaboration between DR, NRK, SVT and Yle.