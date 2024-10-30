For those who are passionate about laboratory science and interested in staying up-to-date with the latest accreditation news and industry insights, ”COLA: Talk...

In this episode, Daniel H. Hesselgesser, MT (ASCP), will discuss the new regulatory implications and future impact on laboratories.

About COLA: Talk Lab To Me

For those who are passionate about laboratory science and interested in staying up-to-date with the latest accreditation news and industry insights, ”COLA: Talk Lab To Me” is an engaging discourse podcast hosted by COLA, a leading physician-directed accrediting organization that provides education and accreditation services to laboratories of all sizes. The podcast covers a wide range of topics, including the latest developments in laboratory science and medicine, as well as in-depth interviews with regulators and industry thought leaders about the importance of regulatory compliance.