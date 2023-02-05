Welcome to the best place for satisfying all of your horny needs! Listen to our many different podcasts episodes full of quality erotic sex stories that cater s... More
The Erotic Letter of a Horny Lover [NSFW 18+]
"Joyce expresses his animal desire for Nora and remembers their intimate moments together, then asks her questions about her past experiences with other men, including if any of them had ever pleasured her before him."
A man expresses his wild lust for a woman, and she responds. He writes her letters expressing his desire for her body and her willingness to engage in sexual acts with him. He also writes her about his fantasies involving her farting and them engaging in mutual oral sex. Jim is in Europe and has been too busy to rest; he is so exhausted that he needs help to get aroused. He asks his beloved to make love to him in different ways and costumes and to not overdo it when he returns home. He promises to return to her soon and expresses his longing to be reunited. Enjoy as you listen to this steamy audio erotica story, brought to you by cloud-tunes entertainment. All Rights Reserved!
5/2/2023
11:46
Couple Experiences Thrilling Orgasmic Anal Sex [NSFW 18+]
Carie and her new boyfriend discuss their sexual histories before she begins to show interest in anal sex. He gets some lubricant and they have anal sex, which she finds strange but enjoyable. She realizes she likes it and enjoys it. A couple has a passionate night full of sensual pleasure and orgasmic bliss. The man takes pleasure in the woman's body by exploring her breasts and pussy, and eventually they both climax. Enjoy as you listen to this steamy audio erotica story, brought to you by Cloud-Tunes Entertainment. All Rights Reserved!
4/28/2023
7:28
Horny Wife Fucks Stranger [NSFW 18+]
"A woman arrives at a cabin in big bear, California in a downpour. She is alone after her boyfriend cheated on her and she lost her job"
She remembers that she forgot to call her mom, who lent her money for her weekend getaway. She was about to take her pills when there is a knock on the door and a man named Sebastian is asking for help as his car broke down nearby. A man named Sebastian comes to a woman's door asking to use her phone. She lets him in and they make small talk. He eventually kisses her, and he carries her to the bed, where they have sex. I had a wild night with Sebastian, where I tasted his dick, rode him, and then he banged me from behind. In the morning, I found that Sebastian had gone and two pills were missing, leading me to realize that it had all been a drug-induced dream. Enjoy as you listen to this steamy audio erotica story, brought to you by cloud-tunes entertainment. All Rights Reserved!
4/28/2023
12:41
Threesome With The Neighbor's Naughty Daughter - NSFW 18+
Violet brought her left hand up and put it behind Nick's head. She slowly started to pull his face toward hers. Without the barrier of her bra, Nick's hands moved to the front of Violet groping her chest a perky soft sea cup in each hand. Violet's moaning became louder as she felt Nick's hands and mouth all around her upper body. Violet giggled, looked at Sarah, put her hands at the bottom of Sarah's dress, and lifted it over her head. Violet took the dress and threw it in the pile of her clothes on the floor. Violet, Nick said while caressing her face with his hand, be a good girl. Make her feel all that much better, right? When Sarah felt the warmth of Violet's tongue on her wet pussy combined with Nick's dick still inside her, her orgasm rocked through her. Sarah took Nick's stiffness into her hand and guided it inside of Violet. Enjoy!!!
