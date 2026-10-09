Corporate securities lawyer Eric Cox sits down with Joe. From Cooley and Silicon Valley to head counsel at Story Law and NetCapital, where a couple hundred companies have raised around $100 million through equity crowdfunding. The friend who turned $25K into $135 million on Uber, why a third of venture dollars burn on marketing, the $100 truck driver investor, the graphene deal that could change everything, why you can legally bet on sports but not own a startup, and why ownership is the new American dream.New episodes every week. Pour up.

Former WBC title challenger Ronald Gavril sits down with Joe. From working a farm in Romania to ten years as national champion, landing in Laguna Beach with nothing, a manager who stopped paying, and the sparring session that got Floyd Mayweather's attention. The Benavidez wars, the split decision people still argue about, calling for the trilogy, and why the fight mentality never turns off.New episodes every week. Pour up.

Kirsten and Eddie of On Que Style sit down with Joe. Sixteen years curating the Hermes Birkin game — the $43,000 bag flip, Birkins north of $280K, why you can't just walk in and buy a Richard Mille, the seven fake Birkins worth $100K that walked into their store, the safe room, Lloyd's of London, and how Instagram and TikTok lives move 20 pieces every two hours. Plus the plan to consolidate 600 consignment stores onto one platform. New episodes every week. Pour up.

Entrepreneur Tony Murray sits down with Joe. Talking his way into college, getting told by a hedge fund veteran to run from finance, quitting everything to backpack Guatemala with a camera, and the campfire conversation that became a business. Then working under Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington, helping startups raise $84 million at the Tampa Bay Wave, buying $12K desert land and turning it into a glamping operation during COVID, and why businesses that ignore AI agents are already behind.New episodes every week. Pour up.

Manny Soto, founder and CEO of The Financial Architects, is back. Mentored by Ed Mylett, broke at 29 making $8 an hour, sleeping in his car for two weeks rather than calling home, and now running 34 locations with zero debt. The $4.2 trillion California wealth transfer, why he’d take $1 million cash over $10 million in assets, the save 30% rule, the biggest lie the middle class believes, why he wouldn’t buy property right now, and the long-term care hack nobody tells you.New episodes every week. Pour up.

About Coffeez with Joe Shalaby

About Coffeez with Joe Shalaby

About Coffeez with Joe Shalaby