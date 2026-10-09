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152 episodes
He Slept in His Car. Now He Runs 34 Offices | Manny Soto | Coffeez with Joe Shalaby Ep. 32010/08/2026 | 1h 19 mins.Manny Soto, founder and CEO of The Financial Architects, is back. Mentored by Ed Mylett, broke at 29 making $8 an hour, sleeping in his car for two weeks rather than calling home, and now running 34 locations with zero debt. The $4.2 trillion California wealth transfer, why he’d take $1 million cash over $10 million in assets, the save 30% rule, the biggest lie the middle class believes, why he wouldn’t buy property right now, and the long-term care hack nobody tells you.New episodes every week. Pour up.
Lessons From Shark Kevin Harrington | Tony Murray | Coffeez with Joe Shalaby Ep. 31910/01/2026 | 1h 33 mins.Entrepreneur Tony Murray sits down with Joe. Talking his way into college, getting told by a hedge fund veteran to run from finance, quitting everything to backpack Guatemala with a camera, and the campfire conversation that became a business. Then working under Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington, helping startups raise $84 million at the Tampa Bay Wave, buying $12K desert land and turning it into a glamping operation during COVID, and why businesses that ignore AI agents are already behind.New episodes every week. Pour up.
- Kirsten and Eddie of On Que Style sit down with Joe. Sixteen years curating the Hermes Birkin game — the $43,000 bag flip, Birkins north of $280K, why you can't just walk in and buy a Richard Mille, the seven fake Birkins worth $100K that walked into their store, the safe room, Lloyd's of London, and how Instagram and TikTok lives move 20 pieces every two hours. Plus the plan to consolidate 600 consignment stores onto one platform. New episodes every week. Pour up.
Floyd Mayweather's Romanian Contender | Ronald Gavril | Coffeez with Joe Shalaby Ep. 31709/17/2026 | 1h 13 mins.Former WBC title challenger Ronald Gavril sits down with Joe. From working a farm in Romania to ten years as national champion, landing in Laguna Beach with nothing, a manager who stopped paying, and the sparring session that got Floyd Mayweather's attention. The Benavidez wars, the split decision people still argue about, calling for the trilogy, and why the fight mentality never turns off.New episodes every week. Pour up.
- Corporate securities lawyer Eric Cox sits down with Joe. From Cooley and Silicon Valley to head counsel at Story Law and NetCapital, where a couple hundred companies have raised around $100 million through equity crowdfunding. The friend who turned $25K into $135 million on Uber, why a third of venture dollars burn on marketing, the $100 truck driver investor, the graphene deal that could change everything, why you can legally bet on sports but not own a startup, and why ownership is the new American dream.New episodes every week. Pour up.
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About Coffeez with Joe Shalaby
Hosted by Joseph Shalaby, Founder and CEO of E Mortgage Capital, this isn’t your typical business podcast. Each episode brings you inside the minds of high-level entrepreneurs, investors, athletes, celebrities, and cultural voices shaping today’s economy — not just what they do, but how they actually win. From raw origin stories and early struggles to the real mechanics behind how money is made, scaled, and sometimes lost, Joe cuts through the noise to get to what matters. No fluff. No surface-level answers. Set inside the world of Coffeez, every conversation unfolds with intention — how they started, how they built, what it cost them, and what separates them now. Whether you're building something, investing in something, or simply trying to understand how the game really works, Coffeez with Joe Shalaby delivers unfiltered insight from people who are actually in it.Podcast website
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