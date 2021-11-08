Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast

S2 E1 - How to Get Hired as an App Developer in 2022 w/ Taylor Desseyn

Today's guest is Taylor Desseyn - the recruiter against recruiters & one of the coolest recruiters you'll ever meet.In this episode you'll learn: • How to land your first software developer role with no experience • How to craft a winning CV or Resume • How to interview well • Our thoughts on take home tech tasks • and much more!Other Things Discussed in the Show • January CV Workshops