Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast in the App
Listen to Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast

Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast

Podcast Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast
Podcast Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast

Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast

Coffee and Coding
add
Interviews &amp; insights with experienced developer&#39;s across all aspects of App Development. Whether you&#39;re a veteran developer or just getting started... More
Technology
Interviews &amp; insights with experienced developer&#39;s across all aspects of App Development. Whether you&#39;re a veteran developer or just getting started... More

Available Episodes

5 of 48
  • S2 E3 - Coding in flow w/ Florian Walther
    Today’s guest is Florian Walther aka Coding In flow - a coding Youtuber & Podcaster.In this episode you’ll learn: • How he got into coding • Why he started his Youtube channel with no coding experience • Florian's thoughts on Jetpack compose • Why it's important to do things you actually you enjoy • and much more!Connect with FlorianYou can find Florian over on Twitter @codinginflow, on Instagram @codinginflow, you can find his Youtube channel @codinginflow, his twitch channel @ https://twitch.tv/florianwalther & you can find the Coding in Flow Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts!🤙🏽 Get in touchYou can find your host, Rob J, on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn & at robj.me.You can also connect with like minded listeners on the community Slack.💛 Leave a reviewIf you're enjoying the show & want to support us head over to Apple Podcasts or Podchaser & leave us a review!You can find the show notes for this episode here.Music by: Maccary Bay by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4010-maccary-bay License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0
    1/19/2022
    47:14
  • S2 E2 - How to Succeed in Bad Interviews
    In this episode you’ll learn: • How to identify a "bad" interviewer • My top strategies to perform well in a bad interview • How to provide value in the interview itself • and much more!🤙🏽 Get in touchYou can find your host, Rob J, on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn & at robj.me.You can also connect with like minded listeners on the community Slack.💛 Leave a reviewIf you're enjoying the show & want to support us head over to Apple Podcasts or Podchaser & leave us a review!You can find the show notes for this episode here.Music by: Maccary Bay by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4010-maccary-bay License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0
    1/12/2022
    11:07
  • S2 E1 - How to Get Hired as an App Developer in 2022 w/ Taylor Desseyn
    Today’s guest is Taylor Desseyn - the recruiter against recruiters & one of the coolest recruiters you'll ever meet.In this episode you’ll learn: • How to land your first software developer role with no experience • How to craft a winning CV or Resume • How to interview well • Our thoughts on take home tech tasks • and much more!Other Things Discussed in the Show • January CV WorkshopsConnect with TaylorYou can find Taylor over on Twitter @tdesseyn, on Instagram @tdesseyn, on his website taylordesseyn.com & you can find his show Guideance Counsellor 2.0 wherever you listen to podcasts!🤙🏽 Get in touchYou can find your host, Rob J, on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn & at robj.me.You can also connect with like minded listeners on the community Slack.💛 Leave a reviewIf you're enjoying the show & want to support us head over to Apple Podcasts or Podchaser & leave us a review!You can find the show notes for this episode here.Music by: Maccary Bay by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4010-maccary-bay License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0
    1/5/2022
    51:21
  • Trailer: Season 2 is Coming!
    Season 2 is launching January 5th 2021!🤙🏽 Get in touchYou can find your host, Rob J, on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn & at robj.me.You can also connect with like minded listeners on the community Slack.💛 Leave a reviewIf you're enjoying the show & want to support us head over to Apple Podcasts or Podchaser & leave us a review!You can find the show notes for this episode here.Music by: Maccary Bay by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4010-maccary-bay License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0
    12/31/2021
    1:43
  • 41 - Rewind: João Dias: Making a Living on the Play Store, Tasker, Working around OS Permissions, App Stalkers & more!
    Today's guest is João Dias - developer behind legendary Android automation app Tasker.In this episode we discuss: • Why he started developing apps • Quitting his job to earn a living as a full time independent developer • App monetization models • Deciding which features to build • The mess that is the Android permissions system • Working around OS restrictions • Dealing with negative reviews • Advice to aspiring developers on marketing their apps • and much much more!🌎 Connect with JoãoYou can find João on Twitter @joaomgcd, on Patreon here & on his website @ joaoapps.com.🔎 Resources discussed in the show • Tasker • Join • ReadItToMe (my app)🤙🏽 Get in touchYou can find your host, Rob J, on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn & at robj.me.You can also connect with like minded listeners on the community Slack.💛 Leave a reviewIf you're enjoying the show & want to support us head over to Apple Podcasts or Podchaser & leave us a review!You can find the show notes for this episode here.Music by: Maccary Bay by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4010-maccary-bay License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0
    8/11/2021
    44:51

More Technology podcasts

About Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast

Interviews &amp; insights with experienced developer&#39;s across all aspects of App Development. Whether you&#39;re a veteran developer or just getting started - listen weekly as I go in depth with professionals on topics ranging from Flutter, Cyber Security, Freelancing, Android, iOS &amp; much much more!
Podcast website

Listen to Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast, Office Hours Global and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast

Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast: Podcasts in Family