Coffee & Coding: the App Developer Podcast

Interviews & insights with experienced developer's across all aspects of App Development. Whether you're a veteran developer or just getting started... More
S2 E3 - Coding in flow w/ Florian Walther
Today's guest is Florian Walther aka Coding In flow - a coding Youtuber & Podcaster.In this episode you'll learn: • How he got into coding • Why he started his Youtube channel with no coding experience • Florian's thoughts on Jetpack compose • Why it's important to do things you actually you enjoy • and much more!Connect with FlorianYou can find Florian over on Twitter @codinginflow, on Instagram @codinginflow, you can find his Youtube channel @codinginflow, his twitch channel @ https://twitch.tv/florianwalther & you can find the Coding in Flow Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts!
1/19/2022
47:14
S2 E2 - How to Succeed in Bad Interviews
In this episode you'll learn: • How to identify a "bad" interviewer • My top strategies to perform well in a bad interview • How to provide value in the interview itself • and much more!
1/12/2022
11:07
S2 E1 - How to Get Hired as an App Developer in 2022 w/ Taylor Desseyn
Today's guest is Taylor Desseyn - the recruiter against recruiters & one of the coolest recruiters you'll ever meet.In this episode you'll learn: • How to land your first software developer role with no experience • How to craft a winning CV or Resume • How to interview well • Our thoughts on take home tech tasks • and much more!Other Things Discussed in the Show • January CV WorkshopsConnect with TaylorYou can find Taylor over on Twitter @tdesseyn, on Instagram @tdesseyn, on his website taylordesseyn.com & you can find his show Guideance Counsellor 2.0 wherever you listen to podcasts!
1/5/2022
51:21
Trailer: Season 2 is Coming!
Season 2 is launching January 5th 2021!
12/31/2021
1:43
41 - Rewind: João Dias: Making a Living on the Play Store, Tasker, Working around OS Permissions, App Stalkers & more!
Today's guest is João Dias - developer behind legendary Android automation app Tasker.In this episode we discuss: • Why he started developing apps • Quitting his job to earn a living as a full time independent developer • App monetization models • Deciding which features to build • The mess that is the Android permissions system • Working around OS restrictions • Dealing with negative reviews • Advice to aspiring developers on marketing their apps • and much much more!🌎 Connect with JoãoYou can find João on Twitter @joaomgcd, on Patreon here & on his website @ joaoapps.com.🔎 Resources discussed in the show • Tasker • Join • ReadItToMe (my app)
