Johnette Napolitano
8/9 Feb 23: Emperor/Ace of Wands/3 of Wands
Finite resources - energy for the future.
7 Feb 23: Judgement, reversed
A Big Mistake.
6 Feb 23: 9 of Cups
Enjoy.
4 Feb 23: 10 of Wands, rev
Give Yourself a Break, No Heavy Lifting.
3 Feb 23: 5 of Cups
No Regrets.
