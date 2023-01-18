The Legend of COCKPUNCH™ is the tale of a fantastical realm, a universe of the bizarre from the mind of bestselling author Tim Ferriss. Stories are the gateway ... More
#13: The Great Games
"He paused. 'You paying attention?''Uh, yes, sir! Yes, yes, I am,' I said quickly. I had been staring at the Star.'I'm kidding, Ty. I thought your eyes might pop out of your head,' He chuckled, 'I had the same look the first time I came here. It's a special place.' He looked out wistfully over the expanse. Relighting his cigar, he took a few puffs.'You said you liked Patromir, so let me tell you about one of his fights. I watched it while sitting right here. Patromir versus Lavonai. House Hime versus House Jaqua...'"
5/10/2023
27:19
#12: The Free Trade Zone — Part Two
"And with that, the guards stepped aside and let me pass. The suns were high enough now to cast a large shadow under the gateway, and I was temporarily blinded by darkness before emerging on the other side.I was not at all prepared for what I saw.My mule whinnied and side stepped as we entered the light. I put my forearm across my face to shield my eyes, confused by what looked like church bells above me. I reined in Harry—I'd given him that name the day before—and we stopped. No bell tolls. All I heard was the traveler behind me.'Get out of the way, kid!'I was frozen. It took me a few seconds to realize what was swinging 10 feet over my head—bodies. I'd totally forgotten about the Gallows Greeters..."***The map of the FTZ Inner City, as best remembered by Tyrolean Larkspur: cockpunch.com/scrolls
3/22/2023
32:18
#11: The Free Trade Zone
The FTZ. Oh, the FTZ, The FTZ. It rolls off the tongue with a touch of hope, aspiration, and trepidation.The Free Trade Zone is where all things mix. It is here, in the center of the realm, that races mingle, merchants trade, musicians entertain, and fighters vie for the championship belt.To describe the FTZ is one thing, but to experience it is quite another. The best account I've found is a famous diary entry from a young lad named Tyrolean...
2/16/2023
15:41
#10: The Oracles of the Edge
"To be seen by source, you must first learn to see. To learn to see, you must first learn to notice."— The Decree of Dagrún, Scroll Three"True power has one wellspring: true names." — The Decree of Ǫlrún, Scroll OneThere are no easy paths to the Oracles of the Edge. That is by design.On the 10th day of the 10th month of the 10th year of life, each boy in Varlata is called to travel. The Pilgrimage of Osa predates the name Varlata. It predates all of our memories. Perhaps it has always been.A lad of ten and a half years may be on the cusp of physical maturity, but body alone doesn't make a man. For that, he needs his true name. And for this, he must journey to the Oracles for the Anointing...
1/18/2023
10:25
#9: House Namorha
"Pleasures delayed are pleasures unmade."— Namorhan line from the song "The 9 Pleasures of the 7 Seas""Man is violence and violence is man. Therefore, the key question is 'How can we be the best stewards of violence instead of its worst victims?'"— Fleet Admiral Gossamer of House NamorhaThe origins of House Namorha are murky. Once again, it depends on who does the telling. This is particularly true with pirates...
