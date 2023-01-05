Coach Beard’s Book Club - A Ted Lasso Podcast

16. The Miracle of Castel di Sangro

In this episode we discuss the first book to appear on screen in season three, episode one: The Miracle of Castel di Sangro. Coach Beard was seen reading the book at his desk while discussing the film Hoosiers with Roy and trying to figure out the team's strategy for the season. There were many connections we found (and quite a few important differences!) between the book and the show and we talked about a few of them. Marita discusses the idea of inviting someone to join the team and trusting them to write your story. Andrea talks about her love of the game and fan engagement with their favorite teams. Then Michaela considers the role of the owner in the whole organization and specifically the transition of fan to owner. Finally, Bex wraps things up with a conversation comparing the coaching style seen in Castel di Sangro and why Richmond's approach is so much stronger.