Coach Beard’s Book Club - A Ted Lasso Podcast

Welcome to Coach Beard’s book club. We are Michaela, Marita, Bex, and Andrea. Beard was supposed to help with this but... well, he’s Beard. Join us each month a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 22
16. The Miracle of Castel di Sangro
In this episode we discuss the first book to appear on screen in season three, episode one: The Miracle of Castel di Sangro. Coach Beard was seen reading the book at his desk while discussing the film Hoosiers with Roy and trying to figure out the team's strategy for the season.
There were many connections we found (and quite a few important differences!) between the book and the show and we talked about a few of them. Marita discusses the idea of inviting someone to join the team and trusting them to write your story. Andrea talks about her love of the game and fan engagement with their favorite teams. Then Michaela considers the role of the owner in the whole organization and specifically the transition of fan to owner. Finally, Bex wraps things up with a conversation comparing the coaching style seen in Castel di Sangro and why Richmond's approach is so much stronger.
linktr.ee/cbbc
5/29/2023
1:26:13
15. Prince of Tides
Welcome Back Greyhounds! We're excited to bring you this month's episode on the book that Dr. Sharon Fieldstone claimed as her favorite. We contemplate why this is her favorite and then dive into the parallels between the book and the show. We discuss the role of mothers, family secrets, and trauma. Then we draw parallels between Ted and Tom in terms of avoidance in relationships and grief. Finally we talk about the struggle to grieve and how it manifests in both private and public spheres of our lives.
5/1/2023
1:21:34
14. Hamilton (w/Richmond Til We Die)
Welcome Back Greyhounds! We hope you enjoy this episode in which we discuss the Broadway Musical and Disney+ movie, Hamilton, with special guests Brett and Marisa from one of our favorite Ted Lasso podcasts, Richmond Til We Die!
We covered a variety of topics including color-conscious casting, intertextuality, and Ted as a series of contradictions and how he is both Hamilton and Burr! Then we play a game in which we cast the actors and characters from Ted Lasso in the different roles of Hamilton. We are particularly grateful for the insights that both Brett and Marisa brought to our conversation this time around!
4/10/2023
1:34:55
Bonus: Interview with Professor Scott Henderson
Join Michaela and Andrea as they speak with Dr. Scott Henderson, professor at Furman University in South Carolina. They discuss Henderson's queer reading of Johnny Tremain and connect it to the themes and characters in Ted Lasso. While Dr. Henderson had yet to watch Ted Lasso as of the recording of this interview, we know he'll love what's out there so far. And we hope to have him back after season three when our Colin predictions comes true!!! Enjoy!
3/20/2023
40:58
13. Johnny Tremain
Welcome back to Coach Beard's Book Club. This month we read Johnny Tremain, the book that young Ted's father read for him when he was just a kid. It helped him ace the test he had that day when his dad told him the story of it on the way to school.
We each read it and all came to the discussion with different readings on the book. Topics include: the importance of location, tackling trauma, anti-climaxes, a queer reading of characters, and the importance of true friendships.
About Coach Beard’s Book Club - A Ted Lasso Podcast
Welcome to Coach Beard’s book club. We are Michaela, Marita, Bex, and Andrea. Beard was supposed to help with this but... well, he’s Beard. Join us each month as we discuss one of the many books that appears in the hit show Ted Lasso.