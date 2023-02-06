Culture is a safe and inclusive space intended to discuss the influential power that is social media through topics such as music, sports, and entertainment, ho... More
Basketball Don't Love Me Back ft. Isaac | Episode 45 | Club Culture
Have you ever been so passionate about something growing up but outside forces stuck the fun out of that passion? That's what basketball was for T and special guest Isaac. Episode 45 is majorly an episode where T and Isaac gave many basketball takes but also discussed their traumas with having hoop dreams, how basketball molded themed as individuals, and what their goals are now for pursuing passions in their adult years. T has been wanting to get some of her sports trauma off her chest, but somethings you never can truly come to solace with.
6/2/2023
2:00:10
I Ate the Box and I Liked It | Episode 44 | Club Culture
For episode 44, we brought our girl Nova back on the couch to give us an update on her lesbian rejuvenation. If you are new to Nova the Food Lady then please checkout episode 32 and episode 38. Nova will be a recurring guest on the pod, so get used to seeing her face. Episode 44 also discussed who do we place accountability on for other topics; such as, Ja Morant's second NBA suspension, the lack of talent exposure in the Midwest, and individual life decisions.
5/26/2023
1:29:02
Florida Boy Ft. King Dada | Episode 43 | Club Culture
You ever had a conversation with your dad's side of the family? T has had many. In episode 43, the squad discusses manhood frustrations, played pod games, and chatted accountability with T's big cousin, DJ aka King Dada. DJ took us on a journey to understanding how the way you speak to your children can have a lasting effect on their mental wellness. The key to a healthy outlook on mental wellness starts in the home. We have to have strong foundations and teachings in the home in order for our youth to better navigate adulthood when it's their time to adult.
5/20/2023
1:43:06
Let's Keep it Black & White | Episode 42 | Club Culture
T, Jonesy, and Jay : Three Peas in a Pod. Get it? Ok nvm. Episode 42 was an episode to catch up the bullshit that we all missed since coming back from our break. The squad went through social media madness, discussed being the 4th baby mama, and our 5 ultimate good decision rules. We will add onto that list of 5 throughout season 3 because we all have to stop just doing shit!
5/12/2023
1:36:55
Season 3 & Things | Episode 41 | Club Culture
Welcome to season 3!! This season will be full of self reflection and truth. For episode 41, the squad reflected on the successes and lessons of season 2. Season 2 was very good to us and so we all look forward to increasing growth and greater content for you all.
Culture is a safe and inclusive space intended to discuss the influential power that is social media through topics such as music, sports, and entertainment, hot topics, current events, human interactions and mental health. We rewrite negative narratives into positives. If you cannot handle living in your truth, then this is not the place for you!
